Iowa Wrestling Weekend That Was: Final thoughts on the World Cup and other notable wrestling results [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

Read full article on original website
Related
big10central.com
Iowa wrestling podcast: United World Wrestling's World Cup [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 14—K.J. Pilcher and Dick Briggs share their impression of the United World Wrestling's World Cup, breakdown college and high school results and look ahead to upcoming tournaments. Watch the full show on YouTube. You can also listen to the college and high school segments on the On Iowa...
big10central.com
Fran McCaffery keeping roster-stability in turnstile college sports landscape [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 15—IOWA CITY — There's a pro sports adage that says sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make. Iowa has one of the few men's basketball teams in the nation without a player who was on another four-year college team last season. Filip Rebraca is the only Hawkeye who has played at another Division I school, North Dakota.
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
big10central.com
70 points in one game: Mahtomedi native Brody Fox on college scoring spree [Star Tribune :: MS-70-POINTS-ONE-GAME-MAHTOMEDI-NATIVE-BRODY-FOX-20221215]
Thank you for checking out Basketball Across Minnesota, my weekly look at some of the state's top hoops stories, from preps to pros. — Marcus Fuller. When Brody Fox shattered the Wisconsin-Stout single-game scoring record with a jaw-dropping 70-point performance last month, his older brother, Parker, was the first to brag about it on social media.
Madison Square Garden provides homecoming game for Ohio State's Zed Key, family
It’s not just that Zed Key enters Saturday’s game poised to take another step in what has become a breakout season. It’s not that the third-year center, in the most consistent stretch of playing time in his Ohio State career, leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding and is quietly positioning himself as one of the Big Ten’s top big men. ...
big10central.com
Four takeaways from the Gophers beating an overmatched opponent [Star Tribune]
You wouldn't be able to tell that Jamison Battle and Braeden Carrington were arguably the two best shooters on the Gophers basketball team based on their numbers before Wednesday's 72-56 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Carrington, a freshman guard, was shooting 24.4% from three-point range. Battle, a junior forward, shot 31.8%...
big10central.com
Women’s basketball: Gophers pull away from Milwaukee [Pioneer Press]
Maura Braun scored 21 points and made four steals, and Katie Borowicz added 17 and seven assists as Minnesota slowly pulled away from Milwaukee, 75-59, in a Wednesday morning women’s basketball game at Williams Arena. The Gophers (7-5 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) have won the first two games of...
big10central.com
Open Jim: Does Wisconsin basketball's Greg Gard get enough respect?
Let’s start with a Haiku, as per the new tradition here in the Open Jim mailbag. This one was inspired by the two University of Wisconsin volleyball matches I covered last week at the UW Field House. Ears are still ringing. Field House? More like a mad house. Fans...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's victory against Lehigh
A comfortable nonconference victory for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team took quite a while to materialize Thursday night. The No. 22 Badgers had been in seven straight games decided by five points or fewer entering their contest against Lehigh at the Kohl Center. So while a 78-56 victory finally got to blowout territory by that measure, UW had to fight its way there.
big10central.com
Gophers running backs coach Kenni Burns expected to be hired as Kent State head coach [Pioneer Press]
Gophers running backs coach Kenni Burns is expected to be hired as Kent State’s head coach, according to ESPN and other outlets. Burns has been on head coach P.J. Fleck’s staff throughout his tenure at Minnesota, and Burns has had big success with Mo Ibrahim, one of the best tailbacks in school history, as well as a handful of other rushers in the injury-plagued in the 2021 season and earlier.
big10central.com
‘I can do this’: Q&A with new Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook [Star Tribune]
New Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook was running on a bit of adrenaline when he took time out of a whirlwind 36 hours to discuss his difficult decision to leave the University of Washington after eight years for Minnesota. He was pragmatic about the challenge, and benefits, of taking over...
big10central.com
Wisconsin football picks up third commit in two days with 2023 tight end
The University of Wisconsin football program finally holds a tight end commit for its 2023 class. Tucker Ashcraft, who plays for O’Dea High School in Seattle, announced his verbal commitment via social media Tuesday. Ashcraft decommitted from Colorado earlier in December after Deion Sanders took over coaching duties for...
big10central.com
UW coach Luke Fickell discusses 2023 recruiting class approach, staff
University of Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell spoke to reporters Tuesday about his approach to this 2023 recruiting class and how the recruiting staff has meshed together early on in his tenure. Locations. Several high school football coaches from Ohio spoke warmly about new Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell, particularly...
big10central.com
Tucker Ashcraft — O'Dea (Washington)
UW finally landed a tight end in the 2023 class when Tucker Ashcraft made his commitment to the Badgers. Ashcraft was originally committed to Colorado, but reopened his recruitment after a coaching change for the Buffs. The three-star prospect is listed at 6 foot 5 and 235 pounds.
big10central.com
Meet Jonas Duclona, Wisconsin football's first recruit under Luke Fickell
That Southwest Florida breeze continued to hit the University of Wisconsin football program on the recruiting trail. Jonas Duclona, who plays for Naples High School, publicly announced Monday his verbal commitment to the Badgers. Two other current Badgers, running back Chez Mellusi (Naples) and linebacker Jake Chaney (Lehigh), come from...
big10central.com
Braedyn Moore — Stephan T. Badin (Ohio)
A second Cincinnati commit flipped to the Badgers when Braedyn Moore picked UW. The four-star safety is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 15 athlete in the class. He's listed by 247Sports at 6 foot 1½ and 190 pounds.
Comments / 0