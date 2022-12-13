Iowa Wrestling Weekend That Was: Final thoughts on the World Cup and other notable wrestling results [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

Gophers running backs coach Kenni Burns is expected to be hired as Kent State’s head coach, according to ESPN and other outlets. Burns has been on head coach P.J. Fleck’s staff throughout his tenure at Minnesota, and Burns has had big success with Mo Ibrahim, one of the best tailbacks in school history, as well as a handful of other rushers in the injury-plagued in the 2021 season and earlier.

KENT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO