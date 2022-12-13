Read full article on original website
T-Mobile, Cisco Launch Cloud Native Converged Core Gateway
T-Mobile announced it has teamed up with Cisco to launch the world’s largest highly scalable and distributed nationwide cloud native converged core gateway. The Un-carrier has moved all its 5G and 4G traffic to the new cloud native core gateway, which immediately boosted performance for customers with more than a 10% improvement in both speed and latency. It’s like turning two townhouses into a massive mansion by removing walls (or barriers) and then loading that mansion with the latest, groundbreaking technology.
Infovista to Launch New Solutions & Share Real-world Use Cases at MWC Barcelona 2023
Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), announced details of its participation at MWC Barcelona 2023, taking place between 27th February and 2nd March 2023. With the theme of 'See 5G Work Smarter: Realized by Network Lifecycle Automation’, Infovista will launch new solutions and share real-world use cases...
Keysight, Synergy Advance 5G O-RAN & vRAN Development
Keysight Technologies and Synergy Design Technologies are expanding a collaboration to advance the development of 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) and Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) infrastructures. Through the collaboration, Synergy will use Keysight’s user equipment (UE) emulation solutions to validate Radio Access Network (RAN) performance. With the...
ETSI Launches New Industry Specification Group on Terahertz for 6G
On 8 December the newly launched ETSI Industry Specification Group on Terahertz (ISG Thz) held its kick-off meeting and decided on work priorities for this candidate technology for 6G. The ETSI group will initially focus on two categories of use cases. The first one will include mobile applications with high...
IBM, Casa & Enea Partner to Build Complete Private 5G, RAN Solutions to CSPs
5G technology, when combined with edge computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain, enables network customization like never before, providing a unique opportunity to build and control the network experience end-to-end. Unlike 4G, the speed, latency abilities and application potential of 5G carves out a purpose far beyond consumer devices. According to...
Sony, KDDI Test Concurrent Communications Using Multiple Network Slices in 5G SA
Sony and KDDI succeeded at a technological demonstration of concurrent communication on a single device using multiple network slices in 5G standalone network on October 14, 2022. This demonstration confirmed that smoother gameplay can be achieved by using network slices that have different properties for video signal and control signal,...
SecurityGen Launches New 5G Cyber-security Lab
SecurityGen, the global provider of security solutions and services for the telecoms industry, announced the launch of its new 5G Cyber-security Lab. This Lab is an innovative solution designed to help MNO security teams study and understand 5G networks, thus enabling them to prepare and protect their networks against potential security threats.
7 Network Security Trends & Predictions for 2023 by SlashNext CEO Patrick Harr Featured
#1: Start thinking ahead to cybersecurity concerns in the metaverse. The metaverse, digital twins, and similar advanced technologies will present new security challenges for organizations and individual users. Artificial intelligence solutions will be needed to validate the legitimacy of identities and controls. When we think of the metaverse today, we...
StarHub Launches Comprehensive Tech Care Product for its Mobile & Broadband Customers
StarHub announced the launch of SmartSupport Home, a comprehensive tech care product for StarHub Mobile and Broadband customers. With a single subscription, customers who own multiple gadgets enjoy protection for new and existing home devices, including Smart TVs, laptops, tablets, monitors, soundbars and more. Without having to rely on traditional...
Nokia, Rohde & Schwarz Test 4.9G/LTE & 5G Drone-based Network Measurement Solution
Nokia announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading network measurement technology provider, Rohde & Schwarz, to embed QualiPoc 4.9G/LTE and 5G network measurement capabilities into the Nokia Drone Networks platform. This first software-embedded solution of its kind will expand the use cases for drones to provide...
Sparkle Launches Suite of Fully Integrated Security & Network Services, 'SASE Connect'
Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, announced the launch of SASE Connect to improve the security of international corporate networks. The increasing adoption of remote working and the growing migration of business applications to the cloud requires corporate data, whether hosted in...
How eSIM Technology is Disrupting the Telecom Retail Business Model Featured
As telecommunication technology evolves, one new trend that is top of mind for every telecom carrier and their retail operations is eSIM. At its recent iPhone 14 launch, Apple announced that the newest iPhone model (in the US only for now) would have an embedded SIM, or eSIM, and would not have a physical SIM card tray.
Tele2, OKQ8 Sign Nordic Agreement on Secure & Sustainable Network Services
Tele2 AB has won an extensive Nordic-wide procurement deal to provide network services for the fuel company OKQ8, with a focus on climate-smart total solutions. As part of the deal, Tele2 will establish one of the largest networks using SD-WAN technology in northern Europe. Through the new agreement, Tele2 will supply OKQ8 with several innovative services within a ‘network as a service’ framework. Tele2 will offer this service for the life-cycle management and recycling of electronic waste to give OKQ8 a fully circular process that contributes to its own sustainability efforts.
Vodafone Hungary Deploys Netcracker Cloud BSS & OSS Solutions
Netcracker Technology announced that it has successfully delivered BSS2Cloud, a cloud-based solution that supports fixed-mobile convergence for Vodafone Hungary’s B2C and small and medium enterprise customers with improved time to market, a strong business growth trajectory and an improved digital experience. Through this project, Netcracker has provided its Digital...
DOCOMO Grants Lenovo Patent License
NTT DOCOMO announced that it has reached an agreement to grant a patent license covering cellular wireless standard essential patents including 5G to electronics manufacturer Lenovo. DOCOMO has been actively involved in the research and development of mobile network related technologies such as W-CDMA, LTE, LTE-Advanced, 5G and 6G, and...
Sivers Inks Development Agreement with Indian 5G Technology Supplier
Sivers Semiconductors AB (Sivers) announced that its business unit, Sivers Wireless, has signed an $320k (MSEK 3.3) agreement to develop a novel 5G mmWave prototype to showcase a solution targeting the Indian 5G market. The agreement includes the development of a 5G millimeter prototype based on Sivers’ newest highly integrated...
Delivering 5G’s Greatest Potential with Three Mid-Band Spectrum Bands Featured
By 2027, 5G is projected to account for 90% of all mobile subscriptions in North America, compared to 20% in 2021 [i]. However, according to a new Accenture study commissioned by CTIA, additional spectrum, particularly in the mid-band range, is going to be critical to ensuring a successful rollout and making sure the promised benefits of 5G come true for American consumers.
Vodafone, dentsu UK&I Launch ‘Elf and Seek’ AR Game
Vodafone has hidden Christmas elves all over the UK as part of a new, free-to-play Augmented Reality (AR) game aimed at spreading some festive joy over the festive period. The new interactive ‘Elf and Seek’ game, which launched 12 December, encourages players to scan their phones to see if they can find elves hidden across the UK and around their homes for a chance to win thousands of prizes with VeryMe, Vodafone’s exclusive rewards programme.
IBM, Rapidus Form JV to Build Advanced Semiconductor Technology in Japan
IBM and Rapidus announced a joint development partnership to advance logic scaling technology as part of Japan's initiatives to become a global leader in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing. Rapidus Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells advanced logic semiconductors, and was established with the endorsement of major Japanese companies....
Telefónica, Accenture Execs Join TM Forum Board of Trustees
TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration, announced new additions to its Board of Trustees. Telefónica’s Enrique Blanco and Accenture’s Kathleen O’Reilly each represent long-standing, highly engaged members of the Forum and are strong supporters of the Forum’s flagship Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and Open API programs, which enable long-term resilience of the telecoms industry.
