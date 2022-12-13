ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hunker.com

Add Decorative Trim to Your Curtains (No Sewing Required)

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!). Curtains are to spaces what coats are to outfits — that last layer that really polishes the whole look. And while store-bought curtain panels are great for the budget, they can feel a little plain right out of the package. All it takes to jazz them up is a little bit of decorative trim. Whether it's tassels and fringe or pompoms and patterned ribbon, a simple embellishment can make your store-bought curtains look like custom drapery. And you don't even have to sew a stitch! Also, don't miss our simple hack for getting a high-end pinch pleat look with curtain rings.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
pethelpful.com

Tiny Chihuahua's Precious Little Song Is Just Irresistible

We’ll never not be impressed with all the tricks dogs can do. And think about how far the tricks have come from just teaching them to sit. No longer is ‘sit’ impressive though because well, dogs are now singing. Yes, singing!. The latest singing dog to take...
Mary Duncan

Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
Tyla

Man shares easy way to get rid of window condensation

Window condensation can easily build up in the winter months, and if you're not careful it can often lead to damp and mouldy conditions. It's especially common in bedrooms, and many of us notice it first thing in the morning when opening our curtains and blinds. So what can we...
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...

