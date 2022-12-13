DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!). Curtains are to spaces what coats are to outfits — that last layer that really polishes the whole look. And while store-bought curtain panels are great for the budget, they can feel a little plain right out of the package. All it takes to jazz them up is a little bit of decorative trim. Whether it's tassels and fringe or pompoms and patterned ribbon, a simple embellishment can make your store-bought curtains look like custom drapery. And you don't even have to sew a stitch! Also, don't miss our simple hack for getting a high-end pinch pleat look with curtain rings.

