Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
The Standard, Ibiza by Oskar Kohnen Studio
The Standard, Ibiza is the kind of play-hard, party-harder hotel where glittering parties and beachside yoga sessions are both as much a part of the experience. With a DJ dialing it up in the bistro, rooftop merrymaking into the wee hours, kaleidoscopic setups, and easy-breezy knock-back zones, there’s so much going on that you could end up dancing on a table and nobody would bat an eyelid. Of course, much of the vibe is courtesy of the interior, which has that signature Oskar Kohnen touch.
techaiapp.com
Podcast 139: Sustainable haircare – why less is best
Are you a person who shampoos daily? Do you also have a shelf full of other haircare products like conditioners, detanglers, moisturisers, serums, leave-in shampoos and conditioners, sun protection products, styling gels, foams, hair fragrances, sprays, waxes and more? If this sounds like your haircare routine, then it is high time to start using fewer haircare products. Not only will your hair – and more importantly, your scalp – thank you for it, but you will also be adopting a more sustainable haircare routine.
techaiapp.com
Holiday Party Prep | Nourished Life
Here’s your perfect natural pre-party pampering routine. Incorporate a delicious inner beauty powder into your routine to bring out that inside-out luminosity! We recommend The Beauty Chef GLOW Inner Beauty Essential. This inner health product won Best All Rounder Inner Health Product in our 2021 AND 2022 Wellness Awards, so you know it must be good! The supercharged formula contains Vitamin C for boosted collagen formulation, extra provitamin A to support cellular turnover and naturally occurring Vitamin Bs. This is a certified organic ingredient, contains no artificial flavours, preservatives or colours and is vegan.
techaiapp.com
A Guide to Organizing Your Shoe Collection
Organizing a shoe collection can be a daunting task. It may be overwhelming to know where to start and what to do. However, with the right guidance and a little bit of effort, it is possible to do it in an efficient and stylish way. This guide provides helpful tips and tricks so that you can easily arrange your shoes. It will show you how to maximize storage space, and store them in a way that is both organized and aesthetically pleasing.
techaiapp.com
What Is A Lightweight Moisturizer And Why You Need One
Lightweight moisturizers are a lifesaver when you don’t want to layer on a rich moisturizer every day. If you’re dealing with oily skin or breakouts, a lighter texture will absorb quickly and hydrate your skin just as effectively; you don’t necessarily need a rich-textured moisturizer to keep your skin smooth and supple. But, where to start? We’re going to narrow down the best ingredients and lightweight moisturizers to try, for all skin types.
techaiapp.com
The 3 Best Brow Treatments In L.A.
Unless you’ve decided to embrace the bleached brow trend like Bella Hadid did last fall, a strong brow is still the look du jour lately. We’re happy to see the overly bushy brow fade to something more subdued lately, but a strong, face-framing look still reigns supreme. If...
Comments / 0