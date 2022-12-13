Read full article on original website
KFDA
Chad Webb details coaching West Texas A&M women and Amarillo Bombers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Chad Webb is widely known as one of the best soccer coaches around. After leading the West Texas A&M women’s team to another successful season, he’s not done. Webb is following up his trip to the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament with WT by taking the reigns as the head coach of the Amarillo Bombers soccer program once again.
KFDA
Canyon Eagles rank 4th in latest 4A state rankings ahead of first matchup with West Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District play is underway ahead of the Christmas holiday for Canyon ISD schools. That includes that Canyon Lady Eagles, who are off to a rocking start once again. The dominant program sits 4th in the latest 4A state rankings. Despite the strong start for the Lady...
KFDA
West Plains holds shoot-a-thon amid school’s first basketball season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves basketball teams held a special shoot-a-thon event to raise money to help the basketball team’s cover costs in the program’s inaugural season. Coaches and athletes took the time to participate in a special shoot-a-thon amidst their busy schedules with district play starting up.
KFDA
Amarillo High shines in ‘throwback game’ victory
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sandies took down Childress on Tuesday night in a special throwback game hosted at the Old Main gym. In addition to the venue, the night came complete with special throwback uniforms for both the players and the cheerleaders as well as throwback 80s music during the timeouts. As far as the game went, the Sandies didn’t have too much trouble taking care of business. They blew out the Bobcats by a final score of 85-39.
KFDA
West Texas A&M women’s team hosts special community day ahead of Christmas
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Buffs took down Northern New Mexico 100-58 early on Wednesday, but the event meant so much more than the final score. Players across the team knew that even though this exhibition game wouldn’t show up on their record, it was one of the most important of the season.
KFDA
Randall takes down Palo Duro in another thriller
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In their second matchup of the season, Palo Duro and Randall did not disappoint. Randall came out on top 65-61 less than two weeks after the Dons beat Randall on a last second shot at the Frenship tournament. A big time second quarter from Randall’s KJ Thomas powered them back into the game. The Raiders were down 21-12 and went on a 16-3 run to take the lead before the end of the half.
KFDA
Big second half powers Tascosa past Childress
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Lady Rebels dominated in the second half against Childress on their way to a 49-23 win. The Lady Rebels led just 19-15 at halftime, but came out strong in the third quarter. Tascosa didn’t allow Childress to score a single point in the third quarter. It ended up at a 12-0 run for Tascosa which helped lead them to victory. Tryssa Dowd had an impressive game and led the scoring charge in the second half.
KFDA
West Plains defeats Dumas 49-41
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves went on the road and took down the Dumas Demons 49-41. The Demons’ Kamryn Cox and West Plains’ Ainsley Hall were among the standout players in the matchup. Watch the highlights above.
Myhighplains.com
Jason Boyett Honors Late Father in Hey Amarillo Episode
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—It’s a special episode for the Hey Amarillo podcast as Jason honors his late father Mike Boyett. Click here to listen to that episode. A special episode about the late Mike Boyett, the father of host Jason Boyett. Mike passed away a year ago this week, on December 16, 2021, at age of 73 after a brief journey with brain cancer. He spent most of his career as an Amarillo architect and was part of a close-knit community of friends connected to Paramount Baptist Church, where Mike volunteered in multiple capacities. In this series of interviews—both in-person and over the phone—Jason speaks to Mike Boyett’s former colleagues, peers and friends about his dad’s legacy. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative and Wieck Realty.
Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview. The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait he […]
KFDA
Kids Incorporated closer to goal for Rockrose Sports Park after The Panhandle Gives
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Incorporated is a little closer to its goal for the Rockrose Sports Park campaign. Over the past 10 months, Kids Inc. has raised over 55 percent of the money for the Rockrose Sports Park. This comes after Kids Inc raised $1.6 million during the Panhandle...
KFDA
Llano Cemetery hosting Wreaths Across America this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Llano Cemetery will be hosting Wreaths Across America this Saturday. The event will be Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at the Field of Honor.
Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.
So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
KFDA
BioIntelliSense’s BioButton proves successful at BSA Hospital in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA has announced it is having great success with a vital collection technology it implemented this fall. “The writing’s on the wall. This is going to absolutely lead to better patient outcomes. It’s better patient care, it’s better for the staff in terms of all the things that they need to manage, and this is one more assistant to help them through all of that,” says Michael Cruz, BSA CEO.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Alex Fairly and Joanne Garcia Flores Named Amarillo Pioneers of the Year
This year, we asked our readers to name the person who has had the greatest impact on our city over the past year. From a pool of reader-submitted nominations, 21 finalists were selected to advance to the final vote. And from that group of businesspeople, politicians, activists, entertainers, journalists, judges, and athletes, you produced the closest vote in the history of the Pioneer of the Year Award. Due to such a close vote, we are recognizing the two candidates who you selected as the leading contenders for Pioneer of the Year for honors this year.
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
abc7amarillo.com
Rare storms bring large hail, damaging winds, & tornado warnings to TX/OK Panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A rare severe weather event tore across the eastern Texas & Oklahoma panhandles Monday night bringing all modes of severe hazards including two tornado warned storms in Beaver county in Oklahoma. There has not been any confirmation of damage from a tornado as of Tuesday morning,...
Alex Fairly Discusses The Amarillo Civic Center Trial, It’s Implications, and Running For Mayor In Post-Trial Interview.
In his post-trial interview with Lance Lehnert, Alex Fairly discusses his views and opinions on winning the Civic Center trial, what could have happened, what this entire lawsuit represents for Amarillo, and his future plans. First, expressing his appreciation over the selection of a judge for the trial Fairly explained...
Amarillo ISD school transforms into a magical winter wonderland
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mesa Verde Elementary transforms into a magical winter wonderland for a day. Staff and students of Mesa Verde decorated the entire school with holiday themes in each hall in competition for bragging rights as the best-decorated hallway. This marks the second year of the school’s competition filled with learning and fun […]
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
