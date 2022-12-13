ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Chad Webb details coaching West Texas A&M women and Amarillo Bombers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Chad Webb is widely known as one of the best soccer coaches around. After leading the West Texas A&M women’s team to another successful season, he’s not done. Webb is following up his trip to the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament with WT by taking the reigns as the head coach of the Amarillo Bombers soccer program once again.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

West Plains holds shoot-a-thon amid school’s first basketball season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves basketball teams held a special shoot-a-thon event to raise money to help the basketball team’s cover costs in the program’s inaugural season. Coaches and athletes took the time to participate in a special shoot-a-thon amidst their busy schedules with district play starting up.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Amarillo High shines in ‘throwback game’ victory

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sandies took down Childress on Tuesday night in a special throwback game hosted at the Old Main gym. In addition to the venue, the night came complete with special throwback uniforms for both the players and the cheerleaders as well as throwback 80s music during the timeouts. As far as the game went, the Sandies didn’t have too much trouble taking care of business. They blew out the Bobcats by a final score of 85-39.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall takes down Palo Duro in another thriller

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In their second matchup of the season, Palo Duro and Randall did not disappoint. Randall came out on top 65-61 less than two weeks after the Dons beat Randall on a last second shot at the Frenship tournament. A big time second quarter from Randall’s KJ Thomas powered them back into the game. The Raiders were down 21-12 and went on a 16-3 run to take the lead before the end of the half.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Big second half powers Tascosa past Childress

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Lady Rebels dominated in the second half against Childress on their way to a 49-23 win. The Lady Rebels led just 19-15 at halftime, but came out strong in the third quarter. Tascosa didn’t allow Childress to score a single point in the third quarter. It ended up at a 12-0 run for Tascosa which helped lead them to victory. Tryssa Dowd had an impressive game and led the scoring charge in the second half.
CHILDRESS, TX
KFDA

West Plains defeats Dumas 49-41

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves went on the road and took down the Dumas Demons 49-41. The Demons’ Kamryn Cox and West Plains’ Ainsley Hall were among the standout players in the matchup. Watch the highlights above.
DUMAS, TX
Myhighplains.com

Jason Boyett Honors Late Father in Hey Amarillo Episode

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—It’s a special episode for the Hey Amarillo podcast as Jason honors his late father Mike Boyett. Click here to listen to that episode. A special episode about the late Mike Boyett, the father of host Jason Boyett. Mike passed away a year ago this week, on December 16, 2021, at age of 73 after a brief journey with brain cancer. He spent most of his career as an Amarillo architect and was part of a close-knit community of friends connected to Paramount Baptist Church, where Mike volunteered in multiple capacities. In this series of interviews—both in-person and over the phone—Jason speaks to Mike Boyett’s former colleagues, peers and friends about his dad’s legacy. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative and Wieck Realty.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview. The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait he […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

BioIntelliSense’s BioButton proves successful at BSA Hospital in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA has announced it is having great success with a vital collection technology it implemented this fall. “The writing’s on the wall. This is going to absolutely lead to better patient outcomes. It’s better patient care, it’s better for the staff in terms of all the things that they need to manage, and this is one more assistant to help them through all of that,” says Michael Cruz, BSA CEO.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly and Joanne Garcia Flores Named Amarillo Pioneers of the Year

This year, we asked our readers to name the person who has had the greatest impact on our city over the past year. From a pool of reader-submitted nominations, 21 finalists were selected to advance to the final vote. And from that group of businesspeople, politicians, activists, entertainers, journalists, judges, and athletes, you produced the closest vote in the history of the Pioneer of the Year Award. Due to such a close vote, we are recognizing the two candidates who you selected as the leading contenders for Pioneer of the Year for honors this year.
AMARILLO, TX

