FOX Carolina
Police arrest man with rifle on interstate in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said police arrested a man with a gun on the interstate Monday afternoon. The department said it received 911 call reports of a man with a gun in the area I-240 west near Tunnel Road and Chunn’s Cove Road exit. Upon arrival at 3:53 p.m., police were able to locate a man with a rifle and take him into custody.
WYFF4.com
FOX Carolina
WLOS.com
Man dies from injuries in Arden head-on crash, driver charged with DWI
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department said Wednesday, Dec. 14 that a man involved in a head-on collision Sunday, Dec. 11 on Sweeten Creek Road in Arden died from his injuries. Officers said Hubert Garman, age 99, was the passenger in the vehicle that was struck head-on Sunday...
WYFF4.com
Shoplifting call at Pickens County business leads to arrest of employee, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — An employee at a Pickens County convenience store admitted to stealing food and lottery tickets from the business and also had enough meth to be charged with intent to distribute, according to authorities. Deputies said they were called to the County Mart on Farrs Bridge Road...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: Crash causing backup on I-85 near exit 51
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An early morning crash is continuing to cause traffic on I-85 in Greenville County, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened 4:48 a.m. on I-85 near exit 51 southbound. SCDOT said two lanes are currently blocked while crews work to clear...
1 killed in single vehicle accident in Boiling Springs, officials say
BOLING SPRINGS, N.C. — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident along Spring Street Thursday, according to the highway patrol. Officials said the accident happened near Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. The victim has not been identified, and there is no word on what caused the crash.
WYFF4.com
3 people steal thousands in glasses from Greenville store, leave in BMW, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators in Greenville said they are looking for three people accused of stealing nearly $8,000 worth of glasses from a store and left in a BMW. The theft happened on Dec. 11 at LensCrafters on Haywood Road. (Scroll down for pictures from police of the suspects...
FOX Carolina
Deputies seize 16K fentanyl pills from home in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the Rutherford County “VICE” unit went to a home in the Bostic and Sunshine area to seize approximately 16,500 pills, which weighs 3.6 pounds, and 84.6 grams of pure fentanyl powder. The drugs have a street value of $181,000.
WLOS.com
Head-on collision in Asheville sends two people to the hospital; traffic impacted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency crews were on scene of a head-on collision in Asheville Monday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) tweeted at 12:53 p.m. that crews were at the scene of a two-car crash on Riverside Drive under the Haywood Road bridge.
Bank robbed in Spartanburg, suspect arrested
Police arrested a man they said robbed a bank in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon.
Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions
Deputies need the public's help searching for a Greenville County woman who suffers from mental health conditions.
WYFF4.com
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged for 2021 deadly shooting
First Presbyterian Academy in Greenville held its Christmas program today for their K-2 thru 5th grades titled "Jesus Is Born." A man in Anderson County won 200 thousand dollars from a five dollar scratch-off after stopping to greet his dad. ‘Shocked he is still alive:’ NC shelter trying to save...
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
FOX Carolina
Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
WLOS.com
Three hospitalized with critical injuries after Sweeten Creek Road head-on collision
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning, Dec. 11. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash. NCDOT reported the road reopened around 2:16 p.m.
