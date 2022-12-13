Another food drive, another broken record. Buncombe County is beyond excited to announce the annual food drive for MANNA FoodBank surpassed previous years’ efforts. This year, the county was able to deliver 2,002 pounds (more than one ton) of food to the local nonprofit that helps provide meals to people throughout our region. The donation equals about 1,668 meals for people in our community, and the county could not have done this without county employees and the public being so generous with their donations.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO