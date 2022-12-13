ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

theonefeather.com

Fire destroys Kituwah, LLC building

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Kituwah, LLC building burned in a fire on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. Cherokee Fire Dept. officials noted they were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and, joined by crews from Bryson City, Qualla, Maggie Valley, and Savanna, extinguished the fire. They note that the cause is under investigation.
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

Buncombe County Provides More Than One Ton of Food to MANNA FoodBank

Another food drive, another broken record. Buncombe County is beyond excited to announce the annual food drive for MANNA FoodBank surpassed previous years’ efforts. This year, the county was able to deliver 2,002 pounds (more than one ton) of food to the local nonprofit that helps provide meals to people throughout our region. The donation equals about 1,668 meals for people in our community, and the county could not have done this without county employees and the public being so generous with their donations.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of fentanyl pills seized from N.C. home, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have seized over a thousand pills from a North Carolina home, according to a Facebook post from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Bear den found in Asheville (Source: Help Asheville Bear)

(WSPA) - Every Christmas, Santa makes his way around the world to deliver all the gifts to boys and girls. https://www.wspa.com/news/holiday-weather-week-flying-conditions-for-santa/. High School Standouts: Area Shrine Bowl Players. Our area is represented by 14 players in Saturday's Shrine Bowl. Bank robbed in Spartanburg, suspect arrested. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15

Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

‘Recycle Right’ With the Help of AVL Collects

Are you “recycling right?” We’ve all had that moment when we’ve gotten confused on what the City of Asheville accepts and does not accept in the Big Blue recycling bins. Getting it right is important and here’s why: As a city, our contamination rate is on...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Asheville man who ran from officers found in tree with gun, ecstasy

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man who ran from Asheville police was found in a tree with a ghost gun, a 30-round extended magazine and drugs, according to Asheville police. Police said they were conducting crime prevention near West Asheville on Monday afternoon when they approached a man who ran.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Meadows Case in AG's Hands, Nurses Rally at Mission, AVL Man Partly Scalped

(Henderson County, NC) -- A Henderson County business is about to expand. Lassonde Industries announced yesterday it plans to build a new facility at the Mountain Home Industrial Park as part of a 55-million-dollar investment. The company specializes in producing fruit juice and other beverage products. Around 30-new jobs are expected to be added.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

