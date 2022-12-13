Read full article on original website
theonefeather.com
Fire destroys Kituwah, LLC building
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Kituwah, LLC building burned in a fire on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. Cherokee Fire Dept. officials noted they were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and, joined by crews from Bryson City, Qualla, Maggie Valley, and Savanna, extinguished the fire. They note that the cause is under investigation.
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
asheville.com
Buncombe County Provides More Than One Ton of Food to MANNA FoodBank
Another food drive, another broken record. Buncombe County is beyond excited to announce the annual food drive for MANNA FoodBank surpassed previous years’ efforts. This year, the county was able to deliver 2,002 pounds (more than one ton) of food to the local nonprofit that helps provide meals to people throughout our region. The donation equals about 1,668 meals for people in our community, and the county could not have done this without county employees and the public being so generous with their donations.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
WYFF4.com
Thousands of fentanyl pills seized from N.C. home, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have seized over a thousand pills from a North Carolina home, according to a Facebook post from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions
Deputies need the public's help searching for a Greenville County woman who suffers from mental health conditions.
Man arrested for having rifle on Interstate in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department arrested a man for having a rifle on the Interstate on Monday.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Wanda Greene, back home in Buncombe, talks about her prison odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
wspa.com
Bear den found in Asheville (Source: Help Asheville Bear)
(WSPA) - Every Christmas, Santa makes his way around the world to deliver all the gifts to boys and girls. https://www.wspa.com/news/holiday-weather-week-flying-conditions-for-santa/. High School Standouts: Area Shrine Bowl Players. Our area is represented by 14 players in Saturday's Shrine Bowl. Bank robbed in Spartanburg, suspect arrested. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police...
WLOS.com
"It will be transformational" Asheville officially breaks ground on housing project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville and its partners officially broke ground Tuesday on the permanent supportive housing project at the former site of the Ramada Inn. Construction should begin next month, after the first of the year, to turn the building into permanent supportive housing. This...
WLOS.com
Head-on collision in Asheville sends two people to the hospital; traffic impacted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency crews were on scene of a head-on collision in Asheville Monday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) tweeted at 12:53 p.m. that crews were at the scene of a two-car crash on Riverside Drive under the Haywood Road bridge.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville, Duke Energy will pay up to $3,000 to bury your service line
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you live in the city of Greenville, you can get your service lines buried and get up to $3,000 from the city and Duke Energy. It's called the "Power On" program and provides financial assistance to make placing a customer's service line underground affordable. The...
asheville.com
‘Recycle Right’ With the Help of AVL Collects
Are you “recycling right?” We’ve all had that moment when we’ve gotten confused on what the City of Asheville accepts and does not accept in the Big Blue recycling bins. Getting it right is important and here’s why: As a city, our contamination rate is on...
WLOS.com
Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Asheville police or councilmember Kim Roney -- the debate heats up at council meeting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emotions ran high at Tuesday’s Asheville City Council meeting. Members of the newly formed Asheville Coalition for Public Safety were there to voice their support for the Asheville Police Department, but there were many others who did not feel the same. The room was...
Bear den spotted in Asheville resident’s backyard
An Asheville resident said that they were hearing noises that sounded like an animal in pain, to their surprise the animal was actually in their own backyard.
WYFF4.com
Asheville man who ran from officers found in tree with gun, ecstasy
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man who ran from Asheville police was found in a tree with a ghost gun, a 30-round extended magazine and drugs, according to Asheville police. Police said they were conducting crime prevention near West Asheville on Monday afternoon when they approached a man who ran.
iheart.com
Meadows Case in AG's Hands, Nurses Rally at Mission, AVL Man Partly Scalped
(Henderson County, NC) -- A Henderson County business is about to expand. Lassonde Industries announced yesterday it plans to build a new facility at the Mountain Home Industrial Park as part of a 55-million-dollar investment. The company specializes in producing fruit juice and other beverage products. Around 30-new jobs are expected to be added.
