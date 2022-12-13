Read full article on original website
newsnationnow.com
Kara Swisher: ‘Almost nothing’ newsworthy in ‘Twitter Files’
(NewsNation) — After digesting five releases of internal Twitter documents, people are now asking what the major takeaway of the “Twitter Files” is. For Kara Swisher, from a news perspective, it’s “almost nothing.”. The release of the internal communications between Twitter staff has given a...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Ex-NFL cheerleaders “humiliated” by Republicans’ “reckless dissemination” of salacious pics: lawyers
Washington cheerleaders dance during a stoppage in play during a preseason game at FedExField on August 27, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Attorneys representing over three dozen former Washington Commanders employees sent a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requesting the immediate end of the distribution of images of former cheerleaders as part of an internal memo.
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
newsnationnow.com
Deplaned: ‘ElonJet’ creator claims Twitter hid his account
(NewsNation) — Jack Sweeney started the @ElonJet Twitter account that tracks Elon Musk’s private jet activity. The creator claims Twitter once hid the account. In the video above, Sweeney speaks with NewsNation host Leland Vittert about his experience, which he says raises questions about Musk’s commitment to free speech.
newsnationnow.com
Thousands of JFK assassination-related documents released
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The U.S. National Archives on Thursday released thousands of documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. The release of the 13,173 documents came shortly after President Joe Biden issued an executive order authorizing the release that also kept hundreds of other sensitive records secret.
newsnationnow.com
Investigation: No foul play in viral poker hero call
(NewsNation) — The Sept. 29 hero call in which poker player Robbi Jade Lew wildly called Garrett Adelstein’s huge, all-in, open-ended straight flush draw bet with jack high — pocketed her $269,000 and immediately befuddled one of the game’s most lionized stars. “You know you’ve let...
newsnationnow.com
DOJ: Ex-Twitter employee sent user information to Saudi royal family
(NewsNation) — A former Twitter employee has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for accessing, monitoring and sending confidential information that could be used to identify and find Twitter users to the Saudi royal family, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Ahmad Abouammo, 45,...
