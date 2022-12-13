As I mentioned in my last article, “Who gets to graduate from medical school,” I find one consistent, uncomfortable truth: Whatever led to the gap in academic performance before medical school is likely to still be present and persistent during one’s medical education journey. The lack of access, inequitable distribution of opportunity, familial responsibilities, socioeconomic disparities, or systemic barriers that kept students from utilizing their full academic potential in their K-12 or undergraduate education do not disappear upon admission into medical school. These challenges, when left unaddressed, can negatively impact a student’s likelihood of success in medical school and prevent otherwise deserving, passionate students from pursuing a career in health care. In order to train a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive pipeline of physicians and close critical gaps in the health care workforce, these barriers need to be dismantled.

6 DAYS AGO