ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates

A month into the nation's largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many students who are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded as they wrap up the year. Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job on Nov. 14 to demand higher wages and better benefits. The employees, represented by the United Auto Workers Local 5810, say they were left with no other choice but to strike to demand increased wages necessary to keep...
bestcolleges.com

Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur

Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
KevinMD.com

Who gets to succeed in medical school: Improving medical student outcomes that matter

As I mentioned in my last article, “Who gets to graduate from medical school,” I find one consistent, uncomfortable truth: Whatever led to the gap in academic performance before medical school is likely to still be present and persistent during one’s medical education journey. The lack of access, inequitable distribution of opportunity, familial responsibilities, socioeconomic disparities, or systemic barriers that kept students from utilizing their full academic potential in their K-12 or undergraduate education do not disappear upon admission into medical school. These challenges, when left unaddressed, can negatively impact a student’s likelihood of success in medical school and prevent otherwise deserving, passionate students from pursuing a career in health care. In order to train a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive pipeline of physicians and close critical gaps in the health care workforce, these barriers need to be dismantled.

Comments / 0

Community Policy