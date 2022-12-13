A disclaimer before I start: The purpose of this article isn’t an endorsement of a speedy thru-hike over a more traditional one. In fact, as I’ve reflected more on my hike and talked with people interested in attempting a thru, I’ve almost always encouraged those to take their time and enjoy every mile on the trail. I figured I’d write a little piece about how “I” thru hiked the AT in 90 days because when I was preparing for this adventure, I was surprised to find little advice on the internet from people who had done it themselves. Maybe this is because of the guilt that speedy thru-hikers feel when they finish, so they avoid encouraging hikes like their own. I’m speaking out of turn here because I know of a healthy population of UL backpackers who genuinely enjoy challenges like this. But I would be remiss if I didn’t interject that I have felt awkward post-hike. I’ve questioned the decisions I made on the trail. Decisions that I made for the sake of finishing on a particular day. Goals partly driven by physical curiosity but largely fueled by ego. Did I really enjoy my time out there? Could I have taken an extra zero day in town? Could I have joined a trail family? I’ve grappled with these questions in my reflections and typically always come to the same conclusion. My thru-hike was my own, and because it was my own, it was perfect. I say all of this in order to underscore again that this is not an endorsement of this particular thru-hike style. I did it this way, and I enjoyed it. But this is not for everyone. Like everything, there are drawbacks associated with our choices. One needs to consider and understand that their experience on trail will be less than traditional relative to the historical norm. But as I said before, your hike is your own and yours only. There is nothing I would change on my hike.

