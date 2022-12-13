“Carry my scars with me everywhere I go,” Eagles’ MVP candidate Jalen Hurts UNFAZED by the opinions of doubters throughout his life

Read full article on original website
Related
Falcons Announce More Unfortunate Marcus Mariota News
Things just keep going from bad to worse for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. After being replaced by Desmond Ridder in the starting lineup earlier this week, he got more bad news on Wednesday. According to Falcons insider Tori McElhaney, Mariota is being placed on injured reserve today. Per head...
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Comments / 0