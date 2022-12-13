We continue to progress our response and oil recovery effort at our Keystone Pipeline System Milepost 14 Incident site in Washington County, Kansas, including:. Safely restarting the Keystone section that extends from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River/Patoka, Illinois on Dec. 14th. As of Dec. 14, 5 p.m. CT, we have...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO