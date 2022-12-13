Read full article on original website
TC Energy Incident Response & Oil Recovery Update – 12/15/2022
We continue to progress our response and oil recovery effort at our Keystone Pipeline System Milepost 14 Incident site in Washington County, Kansas, including:. Safely restarting the Keystone section that extends from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River/Patoka, Illinois on Dec. 14th. As of Dec. 14, 5 p.m. CT, we have...
EPA personnel continue to oversee cleanup operations of Mill Creek and surrounding area
LENEXA, KAN. (DEC. 15, 2022) – On-scene coordinators (OSCs) and a public information officer (PIO) from EPA Region 7 continue to remain on-scene at the pipeline rupture and oil discharge near Washington, Kansas. Response crews continue to focus on cleanup and recovery operations in Mill Creek, and additional equipment...
