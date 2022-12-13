Read full article on original website
Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana
With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race
The election for a seat on a typically obscure regulatory commission in Louisiana, a state with a front row seat to the effects of climate change, has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.Saturday's runoff election for a seat on Louisiana's Public Service Commission pits Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate who wants to require utilities to reach net-zero emissions, against Lambert Boissiere III, 57, a New Orleans Democrat who has held the position for nearly 18 years and is backed by the state’s...
The Best Swimming Holes in Louisiana
Are you looking for a place to cool off during the scorching southern summers? Look no further than our top choices for the best swimming spots in the state! As you enjoy your swim, be mindful of alligators and snakes, especially If you’re with pets or small children. With that in mind, let’s dive into the best swimming holes in Louisiana!
Florida Woman Discovers Mystery Fish That Looks Like It Crawled Out Of The Pits Of Hell
Yep, I’ll be contemplating the next time I step foot into the water. It truly is wild to think about what sits below the surface of the water, whether it’s freshwater or saltwater, and could be swimming around your leg at any moment without realizing it. And after...
Louisiana Golden Retriever Celebrated for Protecting Young Girls Lost in the Woods for Hours
Artemis, the family dog of the two children, helped direct searchers to the lost girls after staying by the kids' sides all night Artemis, a golden retriever in Folsom, Louisiana, helped bring his family back together after its two youngest members went missing on Monday. The golden retriever assisted a community-wide search and rescue crew in finding sisters Abigail and Cecilia Burg after they wandered into the woods. According to their mother, Mary, Artemis heard people coming and started barking, making it much easier to find them. "He even...
Bohemian Micro Wedding on the Bayou, Slidell in Louisiana
Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal Magazine, Issue No. 26, this bohemian micro wedding on the Bayou showcases subtle glam with natural florals, neutral hues, and wooden accents. Bianca & Wilbert’s bohemian wedding was an intimate affair set along the Bayou, Slidell in Louisiana. After their original wedding plans in Mexico were delayed because of the pandemic, they decided a smaller traditional wedding was a perfect solution.
2022 was 'year of the botched execution' in U.S. with executions in just 6 states
The Death Penalty Information Center's year end report on capital punishment in the United States said Friday that 2022 could be called "the year of the botched execution."
Virginia foragers search for wild foods
WARRENTON (VR) — The wild American ginseng season ends Dec. 31, and Virginians foraging the root will need to finish gathering by then. The ginseng harvest runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and the root is a sought-after plant product in Southwest Virginia for its medicinal properties and herbal applications. While ginseng foraging is primarily a commercial activity, foraging in general has become more popular in recent years. Many seek wild edible and medicinal plants to learn about self-reliance and wilderness survival, and to expand their food sources. Tim MacWelch is one such person. Growing up, foraging for berries, nuts, roots and wild...
Invasive black carp firmly established in Mississippi River basin
ST. LOUIS – The troublesome black carp, long a bane to ecosystems in U.S. waterways, is now an officially established species in parts of the Mississippi River basin. Black carp, which are native to East Asia, were accidentally imported to the United States in the 1970s with shipments of grass carp. Beginning in the 1980s, they were brought in to use to control snails and other mollusks in fish farms and retention ponds. Snails have parasites that can harm channel catfish, hybrid striped bass, and other fish that act as human food sources and thus support local economies.
Discover the Highest Point in Mississippi
Mississippi is one of the lowest-lying states in the United States. Located in the American South, Mississippi shares borders with the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The state’s western border is defined by the twisting course of the Mississippi River. Mississippi has no true mountains; it has a vast coastal plain replete with rich soil and swampland. But every state has a high point, even Mississippi. The question is: just how high is the highest point in Mississippi?
Groundbreaking marks first federal dollars spent on Morganza hurricane-protection system
Terrebonne and Lafourche's efforts to protect people and property from storm flooding crossed another milestone Friday as officials celebrated the first federal dollars spent on the Morganza-to-the-Gulf hurricane-protection system. The Army Corps of Engineers will begin work in coming days to lay the foundation for the Humble Canal Floodgate in...
