Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Details On When Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Was Agreed To
Backstage details on when Sasha Banks and NJPW agreed to a deal with one another. Many fans are buzzing over the report that NJPW plans on bringing Sasha Banks into the company for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. As previously reported, Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, negotiated her...
wrestletalk.com
Seven AEW Wrestlers Tony Khan Could Push in 2023
Okay AEW, this is your big chance to get back on top. You’ve had a bit of a rocky year with all those extra belts, and crazy booking decisions, and that one weird press conference (which I’m sure everybody has already forgotten about by now), but hey: new year, new you.
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger Will Be…
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. In the first matchup of the night, the big six woman gauntlet match announced on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In the match that involved Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox,...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Signing Of Action Andretti
Action Andretti is AEW’s new hero, and he’s also the company’s newest signing. Andretti became this generation’s 1-2-3 Kid when he scored the most shocking victory in AEW history on tonight’s AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming show. Andretti scored the shocking win over former ROH...
wrestletalk.com
Heartwarming Reason Raw Star Wrestled At WWE SmackDown Tapings
WWE taped two episodes of Friday Night SmackDown last night (December 16) in Chicago, Illinois. The first show was yesterday’s live show, along with a taped episode that is set to air next Friday (December 23). The dark match before the tapings saw Maximum Male Model mån.sôör lose to...
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Talent Admits Departure Was His Fault
Danny Limelight has opened up about his AEW run, admitting that he was immature during his time with the company. Limelight made his AEW debut during the October 21, 2020 Dark taping and quickly became a regular name on Dark and Dark: Elevation. He wrestled on a tiered AEW contract...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Name Now Working As A Producer?
A top WWE backstage name may now be working as a producer in the company. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg was re-signed to the company back in August as the Senior Vice President of Live Events, making him a very prominent backstage figure in the company. Now though, it...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Has A Per-Show Deal With AEW
An update has emerged on former WWE star Trent Seven’s AEW status, following his recent appearances for Tony Khan. Seven made his AEW debut on the December 9 edition of Rampage. On the show, the former NXT Tag Team Champion unsuccessfully challenged for Orange Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Title. In...
wrestletalk.com
Kofi Kingston Names Two Goals He Wants Before He Retires
Kofi Kingston has done basically all there is to do during his WWE career, even capturing his first world title back at WrestleMania 35. Recently he and Xavier Woods made their way down to NXT, capturing the NXT Tag Team Championship from Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline last weekend. Kofi...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Calls Recent Match His Masterpiece
Dax Harwood has reflected on the FTR vs Briscoes ROH Tag Team Championship bout from the Final Battle pay-per-view. At the December 10 event, Harwood & Cash Wheeler battled Mark & Jay Briscoe in a double dog collar bout, with the ROH Tag Team Title on the line. The Briscoes...
wrestletalk.com
Major Changes Made To SmackDown Due To ‘Nightmare Travel Situation’ For Top Star
There were major changes made to last night’s (December 16) episode of WWE SmackDown. The show went off the air with an in-ring segment featuring the Bloodline being interrupted by a John Cena video on the titantron. Cena made the announcement that he would be the mystery tag team...
wrestletalk.com
Drew McIntyre Praises Top WWE Star For ‘Killing It’ With Current WWE Run
Drew McIntyre has shared his honest thoughts on working with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McIntyre has had a number of high-profile matches with the Tribal Chief in WWE, most recently sharing the ring with Reigns at Survivor Series in their WarGames bout. The duo notably met in singles...
wrestletalk.com
Frightening Botch On WWE SmackDown
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown there was a frightening botch during a tag team bout featuring three teams!. During a raucous triple threat match to determine who would win a shot at the Undisputed champs the Usos, Top Dolla attempted a move that didn’t quite go as planned. Taking...
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown Spoilers For December 23 Episode
Here’s what happened at the taping for the December 23 edition of SmackDown, which took place on December 16 in Chicago. Matches and segments for the upcoming episode were taped following the most recent edition of SmackDown, ahead of the holidays. Spoilers are on the next page, so only...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Referee Reveals Best & Worst Things About The Role
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda has named the best and worst things about his previous role with the company. Chioda worked as a WWE official for over 30 years prior to his release. He was let go in April 2020 during the first round of COVID-19 pandemic related cuts. On...
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown Mystery Attacker Identity Revealed
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown, a mystery assailant got involved in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. While Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox were showing incredible offense in a match against Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Dakota Kai) there was a mystery attack!. In the final third of...
wrestletalk.com
7 Ways Triple H Could Book Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
When Cody Rhodes was announced to be jumping ship from AEW – the company he helped found – to WWE earlier this year, it set the wrestling world on fire. As soon as his music hit at WrestleMania 38, fans welcomed him back with open arms and couldn’t wait to see what he was going to do in the company going forward.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Dynamite To Get ‘New Look’ In January 2023
Since the debut of AEW Dynamite back in October 2019, the show has largely looked the same. This week, AEW made a backstage hire in former WWE name Michael Mansury, who will serve as the Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer in the company going forward. Meltzer detailed in this...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Announces They Are Medically Cleared
NXT star Quincy Elliott has been present backstage for the recent episodes of NXT, appearing in various backstage segments for WWE’s social media channels. Quincy has not appeared on the NXT show since he accompanied Shotzi for her match with Lash Legend on October 25. The Super Diva took...
Comments / 0