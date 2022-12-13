Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
okcfox.com
Enid Police: Standoff ends in arrest of three people
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A standoff on Wednesday led to the arrest of multiple people in connection to a recent burglary, Enid police officers say. Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Cherokee, Enid officers arrested 33-year-old Garland Manning after engaging in a standoff with him for over three hours.
yukonprogressnews.com
A man of his word
EL RENO – “It’s been a delight to be part of this family.”. That message is being shared by Marc Hader, who has served as Canadian County’s District 1 commissioner for nearly eight years. The comment came as Hader was honored during a Dec. 5th farewell...
blackchronicle.com
Residents in Oklahoma town experiencing mysterious stomach illness, some hospitalized
HYDRO, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in the city of Hydro along with surrounding cities are experiencing a stomach illness. The Oklahoma State Health Department is investigating an increased number of stomach illness complaints and they are working to figure out the problem. The superintendent at Hydro-Eakly Public School’s told...
