ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven shuts down Marlboro - Boys ice hockey recap

Dominic Panke scored the first goal of the game, which became the game-winner, as Rumson-Fair Haven shut out Marlboro, 10-0, at Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. Panke finished with a hat trick on the night while Fabian Froberg and Aiden Ban added two goals apiece and Molly Patten contributed a goal and two assists for Rumson-Fair Haven (1-1-1).
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Westfield over Middletown North - Ice hockey recap

Michael Wilson, Jackson Chicola and Aidan Wilson scored a goal apiece to lead Westfield to a victory on the road over Middletown North, 3-0, at Middletown Ice World. Alex Ebel assisted once while Sam Schupak saved each of the 23 shots he faced in the net for Westfield, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

West Essex-Caldwell shuts out Summit - Boys ice hockey recap

Evan Zieminski made 25 saves to help West Essex-Caldwell shutout Summit, 2-0, at Codey Arena in West Orange. Clayton Prial scored the first goal for West Essex-Caldwell (2-1) off an assist from Joe Namyotov and Alex Hriczov. Luca Infusino scored a shorthanded goal in the second period. Goalie Steven Louiselle...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Montville and Bernards play to 2-2 tie

Each team trailed the other at one point during the game but would later draw even as Montville and Bernards played to a 2-2 tie, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. After a scoreless first period Jimmy Hathaway broke the deadlock in the second period to give Bernards (2-1-1) a 1-0 lead which it would take into the second intermission.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers Prep over Franklin - Boys basketball recap

Jadin Collins posted a triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Cameron Piggee scored a game-high 24 points to lead Rutgers Prep to a 90-82 win over Franklin in Somerset. John Kelly added 16 points for Rutgers Prep, which took command with a 31-17 edge in the...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

St. Rose over Red Bank Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Hodge dropped a team-high 22 points and St. Rose used a strong finish to edge Red Bank Catholic 42-40 in Belmar. St. Rose trailed by a point entering the final quarter but outscored the visitors 15-12 in the period to win the season opener for both teams. Matthew Hodge...
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Castro-Sanchez drops 34 as No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s crushes Bridgewater-Raritan

Mario Castro-Sanchez scored 34 points as Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 66-40 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Gladstone. Gill St. Bernard’s (1-0) led 21-7 after just one quarter and then 34-15 at halftime. Castro-Sanchez had five rebounds, three assists, and three steals to go along with his 34 points. Jon Ismajli added 11 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and five steals.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap

Tobe Nwobu led a strong, balanced offensive attack for Camden Catholic with 22 points in a 66-50 triumph over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Braelen Crump scored 18 points for Camden Catholic (1-0), while Luke Kennevan added 14. The Fighting Irish led 21-13 after the first quarter and were able to build on their lead.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Karson Culuko led all scorers with 24 points as Pequannock defeated Mountain Lakes, 66-49, in Mountain Lakes. Finn Powers scored 15 points and Gavin Fazekas had nine for Pequannock (1-0), which used a 23-11 second quarter to break the game open. Ben Miniter paced Mountain Lakes (0-1) with 18 points...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

St. Dominic over North Bergen - Girls basketball recap

Alyssa Stridiron’s 20 points, five rebounds and five assisted fueled St. Dominic’s 58-26 victory over North Bergen in Jersey City. Julia Hester had 11 points with seven steals for St. Dominic (1-0), which opened the game on a 21-0 first quarter run. Kalista D’Elia scored eight points and Janiyah Capers had six points with eight assists.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Ramapo over Fair Lawn - Girls basketball recap

Camden Epstein posted 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead Ramapo to a 55-38 win over Fair Lawn, in Fair Lawn. Ramapo (1-0) led 27-18 at the half. Ella Saxton recorded eight points and seven rebounds in the win, while Cayla Menicola tallied nine points and four rebounds. Alexa Lora chipped in with eight points and four rebounds. Maddie Kellog finished with eight points and five rebounds for Ramapo.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Morris Catholic over Madison - Girls basketball recap

Mia Pauldo scored 16 points to go with eight assists, six rebounds and five steals as Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Madison 70-47 in Denville. Natalie Stoupakis also scored 16 points to help Morris Catholic win its season opener. Charlotte Tuhy hit three 3-pointers and...
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Penta’s pin in final bout pushes Ocean Twp to criteria win over Manasquan

Justin Penta scored a pin in the final bout of the dual to help Ocean Township edge out a 37-36 win over Manasquan, in Oakhurst. With Manasquan (0-1) up 37-31 with just the 106-pound bout remaining, Penta gave the Spartan (1-0) the six points they absolutely needed by securing a first-period pin over Nico Princiotta. The deciding critera was criteria I which is most first points scored.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Mahwah jumps out to early lead, handily defeats Cliffside Park

Mahwah gave up just nine first half points and would ultimately go on to defeat Cliffside Park 48-27, in Mahwah. The most points that Mahway (1-0) gave up in a single quarter was 15 in the third quarter but the damage was already done at that point. Although scoring only seven points in the third quarter, the Thunderbirds still led 38-19 going into the fourth quarter.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Clayton over Camden Academy Charter - Boys basketball recap

Princeton Sackor scored a team-high 19 points to go with nine rebounds, four blocks and four steals in Clayton’s 72-69 season-opening win over Camden Academy Charter in Clayton. Aidan Carter added 15 points for Clayton, which built a six-point lead at the break and held on in the second...
CLAYTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Don Bosco over Paterson Eastside - Boys basketball recap

Don Bosco, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won all four quarters during a 63-43 victory over Paterson Eastside in Paterson. Bryce Stokes scored a game-high 18 points for Paterson Eastside (0-1) as it was able to stay within range early. Don Bosco (1-0) opened up an 11-point lead heading into the break.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy