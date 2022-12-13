Read full article on original website
Rumson-Fair Haven shuts down Marlboro - Boys ice hockey recap
Dominic Panke scored the first goal of the game, which became the game-winner, as Rumson-Fair Haven shut out Marlboro, 10-0, at Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. Panke finished with a hat trick on the night while Fabian Froberg and Aiden Ban added two goals apiece and Molly Patten contributed a goal and two assists for Rumson-Fair Haven (1-1-1).
Westfield over Middletown North - Ice hockey recap
Michael Wilson, Jackson Chicola and Aidan Wilson scored a goal apiece to lead Westfield to a victory on the road over Middletown North, 3-0, at Middletown Ice World. Alex Ebel assisted once while Sam Schupak saved each of the 23 shots he faced in the net for Westfield, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
West Essex-Caldwell shuts out Summit - Boys ice hockey recap
Evan Zieminski made 25 saves to help West Essex-Caldwell shutout Summit, 2-0, at Codey Arena in West Orange. Clayton Prial scored the first goal for West Essex-Caldwell (2-1) off an assist from Joe Namyotov and Alex Hriczov. Luca Infusino scored a shorthanded goal in the second period. Goalie Steven Louiselle...
Boys Ice Hockey: Montville and Bernards play to 2-2 tie
Each team trailed the other at one point during the game but would later draw even as Montville and Bernards played to a 2-2 tie, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. After a scoreless first period Jimmy Hathaway broke the deadlock in the second period to give Bernards (2-1-1) a 1-0 lead which it would take into the second intermission.
Rutgers Prep over Franklin - Boys basketball recap
Jadin Collins posted a triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Cameron Piggee scored a game-high 24 points to lead Rutgers Prep to a 90-82 win over Franklin in Somerset. John Kelly added 16 points for Rutgers Prep, which took command with a 31-17 edge in the...
St. Rose over Red Bank Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Hodge dropped a team-high 22 points and St. Rose used a strong finish to edge Red Bank Catholic 42-40 in Belmar. St. Rose trailed by a point entering the final quarter but outscored the visitors 15-12 in the period to win the season opener for both teams. Matthew Hodge...
Times boys basketball preview, 22-23: Trenton, BCSL teams chase trophies
With the Trenton Catholic dynasty (three titles in a row, six titles in eight years, and seven titles in 10 years) vanquished, which Mercer County team is going to step up and take over as the top squad?. You might not have to look any further than the team that...
Boys Basketball: Castro-Sanchez drops 34 as No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s crushes Bridgewater-Raritan
Mario Castro-Sanchez scored 34 points as Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 66-40 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Gladstone. Gill St. Bernard’s (1-0) led 21-7 after just one quarter and then 34-15 at halftime. Castro-Sanchez had five rebounds, three assists, and three steals to go along with his 34 points. Jon Ismajli added 11 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and five steals.
Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap
Tobe Nwobu led a strong, balanced offensive attack for Camden Catholic with 22 points in a 66-50 triumph over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Braelen Crump scored 18 points for Camden Catholic (1-0), while Luke Kennevan added 14. The Fighting Irish led 21-13 after the first quarter and were able to build on their lead.
Pequannock over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Karson Culuko led all scorers with 24 points as Pequannock defeated Mountain Lakes, 66-49, in Mountain Lakes. Finn Powers scored 15 points and Gavin Fazekas had nine for Pequannock (1-0), which used a 23-11 second quarter to break the game open. Ben Miniter paced Mountain Lakes (0-1) with 18 points...
St. Dominic over North Bergen - Girls basketball recap
Alyssa Stridiron’s 20 points, five rebounds and five assisted fueled St. Dominic’s 58-26 victory over North Bergen in Jersey City. Julia Hester had 11 points with seven steals for St. Dominic (1-0), which opened the game on a 21-0 first quarter run. Kalista D’Elia scored eight points and Janiyah Capers had six points with eight assists.
Ramapo over Fair Lawn - Girls basketball recap
Camden Epstein posted 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead Ramapo to a 55-38 win over Fair Lawn, in Fair Lawn. Ramapo (1-0) led 27-18 at the half. Ella Saxton recorded eight points and seven rebounds in the win, while Cayla Menicola tallied nine points and four rebounds. Alexa Lora chipped in with eight points and four rebounds. Maddie Kellog finished with eight points and five rebounds for Ramapo.
Northern Burlington defeats Pennsauken - Boys basketball recap
Christian Naylor scored 21 points to lead North Burlington to a season-opening 64-48 win over Pennsauken in Pennsauken. Northern Burlington took an 11-point lead into halftime before outscoring Pennsauken 33-28 in the second half. Aaron Coley added 11 points and eight rebounds. Vance Brown led Pennsauken with 21 points while...
No. 3 Morris Catholic over Madison - Girls basketball recap
Mia Pauldo scored 16 points to go with eight assists, six rebounds and five steals as Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Madison 70-47 in Denville. Natalie Stoupakis also scored 16 points to help Morris Catholic win its season opener. Charlotte Tuhy hit three 3-pointers and...
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep rallies past Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Sophomore Peyton Miller scored a career-high 12 points as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from a seven-point third quarter deficit to defeat Elizabeth, 41-38, in Jersey City. Six of Miller’s points came during a 15-0 St. Peter’s Prep (1-0) run that concluded with...
Wrestling: Penta’s pin in final bout pushes Ocean Twp to criteria win over Manasquan
Justin Penta scored a pin in the final bout of the dual to help Ocean Township edge out a 37-36 win over Manasquan, in Oakhurst. With Manasquan (0-1) up 37-31 with just the 106-pound bout remaining, Penta gave the Spartan (1-0) the six points they absolutely needed by securing a first-period pin over Nico Princiotta. The deciding critera was criteria I which is most first points scored.
Girls Basketball: Haddonfield fends off Haddon Heights in season opener
After an impressive first quarter shutout, Haddonfield had to fend off Haddon Heights down the wire to ultimately win by final score of 44-40, in Haddonfield. Haddonfield (1-0) led 11-0 after the first quarter, but was outscored in the second quarter 13-9 and led by seven going into halftime. In...
Girls Basketball: Mahwah jumps out to early lead, handily defeats Cliffside Park
Mahwah gave up just nine first half points and would ultimately go on to defeat Cliffside Park 48-27, in Mahwah. The most points that Mahway (1-0) gave up in a single quarter was 15 in the third quarter but the damage was already done at that point. Although scoring only seven points in the third quarter, the Thunderbirds still led 38-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Clayton over Camden Academy Charter - Boys basketball recap
Princeton Sackor scored a team-high 19 points to go with nine rebounds, four blocks and four steals in Clayton’s 72-69 season-opening win over Camden Academy Charter in Clayton. Aidan Carter added 15 points for Clayton, which built a six-point lead at the break and held on in the second...
No. 6 Don Bosco over Paterson Eastside - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won all four quarters during a 63-43 victory over Paterson Eastside in Paterson. Bryce Stokes scored a game-high 18 points for Paterson Eastside (0-1) as it was able to stay within range early. Don Bosco (1-0) opened up an 11-point lead heading into the break.
