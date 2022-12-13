Mahwah gave up just nine first half points and would ultimately go on to defeat Cliffside Park 48-27, in Mahwah. The most points that Mahway (1-0) gave up in a single quarter was 15 in the third quarter but the damage was already done at that point. Although scoring only seven points in the third quarter, the Thunderbirds still led 38-19 going into the fourth quarter.

MAHWAH, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO