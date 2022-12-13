ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

West Essex-Caldwell shuts out Summit - Boys ice hockey recap

Evan Zieminski made 25 saves to help West Essex-Caldwell shutout Summit, 2-0, at Codey Arena in West Orange. Clayton Prial scored the first goal for West Essex-Caldwell (2-1) off an assist from Joe Namyotov and Alex Hriczov. Luca Infusino scored a shorthanded goal in the second period. Goalie Steven Louiselle...
Millburn defeats Orange - Boys basketball recap

Noah Ravitz scored 15 points to lead Millburn to a season-opening 52-50 win against Orange in Millburn. Millburn took a 40-34 lead at the end of the third quarter before holding on for the win as Orange outscored it 16-12 in the fourth. Zach Benmorits also had a key performance adding 14 points.
No. 3 Morris Catholic over Madison - Girls basketball recap

Mia Pauldo scored 16 points to go with eight assists, six rebounds and five steals as Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Madison 70-47 in Denville. Natalie Stoupakis also scored 16 points to help Morris Catholic win its season opener. Charlotte Tuhy hit three 3-pointers and...
St. Dominic over North Bergen - Girls basketball recap

Alyssa Stridiron’s 20 points, five rebounds and five assisted fueled St. Dominic’s 58-26 victory over North Bergen in Jersey City. Julia Hester had 11 points with seven steals for St. Dominic (1-0), which opened the game on a 21-0 first quarter run. Kalista D’Elia scored eight points and Janiyah Capers had six points with eight assists.
Rutgers Prep over Franklin - Boys basketball recap

Jadin Collins posted a triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Cameron Piggee scored a game-high 24 points to lead Rutgers Prep to a 90-82 win over Franklin in Somerset. John Kelly added 16 points for Rutgers Prep, which took command with a 31-17 edge in the...
Boys Basketball: Castro-Sanchez drops 34 as No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s crushes Bridgewater-Raritan

Mario Castro-Sanchez scored 34 points as Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 66-40 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Gladstone. Gill St. Bernard’s (1-0) led 21-7 after just one quarter and then 34-15 at halftime. Castro-Sanchez had five rebounds, three assists, and three steals to go along with his 34 points. Jon Ismajli added 11 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and five steals.
St. Rose over Red Bank Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Hodge dropped a team-high 22 points and St. Rose used a strong finish to edge Red Bank Catholic 42-40 in Belmar. St. Rose trailed by a point entering the final quarter but outscored the visitors 15-12 in the period to win the season opener for both teams. Matthew Hodge...
No. 6 Don Bosco over Paterson Eastside - Boys basketball recap

Don Bosco, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won all four quarters during a 63-43 victory over Paterson Eastside in Paterson. Bryce Stokes scored a game-high 18 points for Paterson Eastside (0-1) as it was able to stay within range early. Don Bosco (1-0) opened up an 11-point lead heading into the break.
Ramapo over Fair Lawn - Girls basketball recap

Camden Epstein posted 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead Ramapo to a 55-38 win over Fair Lawn, in Fair Lawn. Ramapo (1-0) led 27-18 at the half. Ella Saxton recorded eight points and seven rebounds in the win, while Cayla Menicola tallied nine points and four rebounds. Alexa Lora chipped in with eight points and four rebounds. Maddie Kellog finished with eight points and five rebounds for Ramapo.
Girls Basketball: Mahwah jumps out to early lead, handily defeats Cliffside Park

Mahwah gave up just nine first half points and would ultimately go on to defeat Cliffside Park 48-27, in Mahwah. The most points that Mahway (1-0) gave up in a single quarter was 15 in the third quarter but the damage was already done at that point. Although scoring only seven points in the third quarter, the Thunderbirds still led 38-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Wrestling Group 2 preview, 2022-23: Raritan still favorite, new contenders emerge

Raritan won this group for the first time since 2012 last year and did so fairly easily, winning every postseason dual by double-digit points. Though Raritan is still the team to beat, High Point is without three-time state champion Brian Soldano and perennial Group 2 power Hanover Park moved down to Group 1, opening the door for teams like Governor Livingston or Point Pleasant Boro to cement themselves as legitimate contenders.
St. Peter’s Prep basketball starts a new era, but the goals remain the same

It would be easy for St. Peter’s Prep head coach Alex Mirabel to lament about what he no longer has - most notably the program’s all-time leading scorer in Mark Armstrong. But while Armstrong is emerging as a starter at Villanova, back in Jersey City, the Marauders believe they can remain one of the state’s top teams, albeit with a different mindset and roster composition.
