West Essex-Caldwell shuts out Summit - Boys ice hockey recap
Evan Zieminski made 25 saves to help West Essex-Caldwell shutout Summit, 2-0, at Codey Arena in West Orange. Clayton Prial scored the first goal for West Essex-Caldwell (2-1) off an assist from Joe Namyotov and Alex Hriczov. Luca Infusino scored a shorthanded goal in the second period. Goalie Steven Louiselle...
Millburn defeats Orange - Boys basketball recap
Noah Ravitz scored 15 points to lead Millburn to a season-opening 52-50 win against Orange in Millburn. Millburn took a 40-34 lead at the end of the third quarter before holding on for the win as Orange outscored it 16-12 in the fourth. Zach Benmorits also had a key performance adding 14 points.
No. 3 Morris Catholic over Madison - Girls basketball recap
Mia Pauldo scored 16 points to go with eight assists, six rebounds and five steals as Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Madison 70-47 in Denville. Natalie Stoupakis also scored 16 points to help Morris Catholic win its season opener. Charlotte Tuhy hit three 3-pointers and...
St. Dominic over North Bergen - Girls basketball recap
Alyssa Stridiron’s 20 points, five rebounds and five assisted fueled St. Dominic’s 58-26 victory over North Bergen in Jersey City. Julia Hester had 11 points with seven steals for St. Dominic (1-0), which opened the game on a 21-0 first quarter run. Kalista D’Elia scored eight points and Janiyah Capers had six points with eight assists.
No. 10 Gill St. Bernard’s dominates Hunterdon Central - Girls basketball recap
Sidney Quinn scored 11 points to lead Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 61-12 victory over Hunterdon Central in Gladstone. Jennah Johnson and Maya Abramson each tallied nine points for Gill St. Bernard’s (1-0), which saw all of its players score at least one point in the contest.
Rutgers Prep over Franklin - Boys basketball recap
Jadin Collins posted a triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Cameron Piggee scored a game-high 24 points to lead Rutgers Prep to a 90-82 win over Franklin in Somerset. John Kelly added 16 points for Rutgers Prep, which took command with a 31-17 edge in the...
Boys Basketball: Castro-Sanchez drops 34 as No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s crushes Bridgewater-Raritan
Mario Castro-Sanchez scored 34 points as Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 66-40 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Gladstone. Gill St. Bernard’s (1-0) led 21-7 after just one quarter and then 34-15 at halftime. Castro-Sanchez had five rebounds, three assists, and three steals to go along with his 34 points. Jon Ismajli added 11 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and five steals.
St. Rose over Red Bank Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Hodge dropped a team-high 22 points and St. Rose used a strong finish to edge Red Bank Catholic 42-40 in Belmar. St. Rose trailed by a point entering the final quarter but outscored the visitors 15-12 in the period to win the season opener for both teams. Matthew Hodge...
No. 6 Don Bosco over Paterson Eastside - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won all four quarters during a 63-43 victory over Paterson Eastside in Paterson. Bryce Stokes scored a game-high 18 points for Paterson Eastside (0-1) as it was able to stay within range early. Don Bosco (1-0) opened up an 11-point lead heading into the break.
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep rallies past Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Sophomore Peyton Miller scored a career-high 12 points as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from a seven-point third quarter deficit to defeat Elizabeth, 41-38, in Jersey City. Six of Miller’s points came during a 15-0 St. Peter’s Prep (1-0) run that concluded with...
Boys Basketball: Raritan defeats Monmouth behind O’Leary’s 17 points
Raritan opened it’s 2022-23 season with a 46-39 defeat of Monmouth behind a 17 point effort from Jack O’Leary, in Hazlet. O’Leary was second on Raritan (1-0) in scoring last season, and will be looked at to produce at a high level all season after the graduation of last season’s leading scorer Justin Rivera.
Ramapo over Fair Lawn - Girls basketball recap
Camden Epstein posted 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead Ramapo to a 55-38 win over Fair Lawn, in Fair Lawn. Ramapo (1-0) led 27-18 at the half. Ella Saxton recorded eight points and seven rebounds in the win, while Cayla Menicola tallied nine points and four rebounds. Alexa Lora chipped in with eight points and four rebounds. Maddie Kellog finished with eight points and five rebounds for Ramapo.
Girls Basketball: Mahwah jumps out to early lead, handily defeats Cliffside Park
Mahwah gave up just nine first half points and would ultimately go on to defeat Cliffside Park 48-27, in Mahwah. The most points that Mahway (1-0) gave up in a single quarter was 15 in the third quarter but the damage was already done at that point. Although scoring only seven points in the third quarter, the Thunderbirds still led 38-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Times boys basketball preview, 22-23: Trenton, BCSL teams chase trophies
With the Trenton Catholic dynasty (three titles in a row, six titles in eight years, and seven titles in 10 years) vanquished, which Mercer County team is going to step up and take over as the top squad?. You might not have to look any further than the team that...
Wrestling Group 2 preview, 2022-23: Raritan still favorite, new contenders emerge
Raritan won this group for the first time since 2012 last year and did so fairly easily, winning every postseason dual by double-digit points. Though Raritan is still the team to beat, High Point is without three-time state champion Brian Soldano and perennial Group 2 power Hanover Park moved down to Group 1, opening the door for teams like Governor Livingston or Point Pleasant Boro to cement themselves as legitimate contenders.
Suquinagua’s career night lifts Memorial past Dickinson - Girls basketball recap
Sabrina Suquinagua scored a career-high 17 points to go with 10 rebounds and five steals in Memorial’s 50-28 victory over Dickinson in West New York. Jessica Sorto had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for Memorial (1-0), which led 22-9 at halftime. Yamileth Flores added 10 points, four rebounds and four steals.
Rausch, Lease-Springer power South Brunswick to opening-day win over Monroe
South Brunswick had been preparing for Monroe and opening day for two weeks, and in the second half all of that hard work paid off on Thursday night. After a slow start, both teams battled in a back-and-forth third quarter before the Vikings put the game away in the fourth en route to a 57-49 victory in a Greater Middlesex Conference Red Division matchup.
Devils’ Lindy Ruff rips Damon Severson for costly turnover in 2-1 loss to Flyers: ‘Totally unacceptable’
Damon Severson spun his critical, game-ruining turnover one way. “Bad turnover, tried to make a play, didn’t work out,” Severson told NJ Advance Media. Breakaway score, s****y bounce, but what do you do?”
Hunterdon County boys basketball preview, 2022-23: With reloaded rosters, area teams ready to roll
Delaware Valley is looking to make program history. Coming off two consecutive division titles, the Terriers will look to secure their first-ever three-peat in 2023. The team’s quest for three may be a difficult one, following the graduation of its top two scorers from a season ago.
St. Peter’s Prep basketball starts a new era, but the goals remain the same
It would be easy for St. Peter’s Prep head coach Alex Mirabel to lament about what he no longer has - most notably the program’s all-time leading scorer in Mark Armstrong. But while Armstrong is emerging as a starter at Villanova, back in Jersey City, the Marauders believe they can remain one of the state’s top teams, albeit with a different mindset and roster composition.
