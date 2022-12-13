Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
China Removes Six Officials After Manchester Consulate Incident, UK Says
LONDON (Reuters) - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said. Cleverly said the removal of the officials, including...
China Vows 'Strong' Counter-Measures Over Manchester Incident
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who...
China Urges Action as Ministers Meet at U.N. Nature Summit
MONTREAL (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency. "We need to push forward the global process...
Japan approves major defence overhaul on China threats
Japan's government approved a major defence policy overhaul Friday, including a significant spending hike, as it warned China poses the "greatest strategic challenge ever" to the country's security. The moves are outlined in three defence and security documents approved by the cabinet Friday.
Russia Rejects Zelenskiy Call for Troop Pullout, Saying Ukraine Must Accept 'Realities'
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday dismissed a peace proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that would involve a pullout of Russian troops, saying Kyiv needed to accept new territorial "realities". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said those realities included Russia's addition of four Ukrainian regions as its "new subjects" - annexations...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
'Enough Is Enough': UK PM Announces Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Tuesday said it planned to bring in new legislation to prevent migrants who cross the English Channel from remaining in the country, as the government tries to control a surge in people arriving in small boats on its southern coast. The number of people arriving in...
China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia launches mass missile strike on Ukraine, causing power outages
Aim of large-scale attack appears to be to destroy Ukraine’s power grid, authorities say
Italian Arms Supplies to Ukraine Will Stop With Peace Talks
ROME (Reuters) - Arms supplies from Italy to Ukraine will stop as soon as peace talks on ending the Russian invasion begin, the Italian defence minister told parliament on Tuesday, as lawmakers endorsed a government decision to extend military aid throughout 2023. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly pledged to...
16 dead, 17 missing after landslide at a campground in Malaysia
Those killed by the sudden landslide include a 5-year-old boy, authorities said, as search-and-rescue workers continue to look for the missing.
UK Says Reuters Report of Nigeria Child Killings Is of 'Immense Concern'
LONDON (Reuters) -A British government minister said on Tuesday that a Reuters report that the Nigerian army killed children in its fight against insurgents was of "immense concern" and would be raised with Nigeria. "It is a matter of immense concern," Andrew Mitchell, Britain's minister of state for development and...
Russia Sees Fixed Capital Investment Growth in 2022 - State Media
(Reuters) - Russia expects investment in fixed capital to have grown in 2022, economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov was cited by state media as saying on Tuesday. Fixed capital investment is money spent on assets to increase their value, such as the construction and renovation of buildings or buying new equipment.
Gun-Loving Bolsonaristas Challenge Lula's Pledge to Disarm Brazil
COMENDADOR LEVY GASPARIAN, Brazil (Reuters) - When four federal police officers came to arrest Roberto Jefferson, a close ally of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the veteran politician made clear he was going nowhere. "Run," he told them. "You're going to get hurt." The former federal lawmaker then threw three adulterated...
Women & Sport: From protests to pay parity, women entered spotlight at men's World Cup
The men’s World Cup comes to an end Sunday with a classic matchup between Argentina and defending champion France. The final will be Argentina legend Lionel Messi's last World Cup game ever. What a wild ride it has been. There were major upsets almost daily, and Morocco became the...
Putin Canceled Annual Press Conference Due to “Anti-War” Fears: Western Intelligence
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold his annual end-of-year press conference for the first time in a decade due to Kremlin fears of a potentially embarrassing episode over his struggling campaign in Ukraine, according to a new Western intelligence assessment, nixing the high-profile and carefully orchestrated opportunity to boast of his accomplishments.
Ecuador's Trade Agreement With China Is 'Practically Closed,' Says Lasso
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (Reuters) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday that the country is on the verge of closing a free trade agreement with China, a deal that would increase exports and boost employment in the South American country's manufacturing industry. "A highly efficient negotiation has been carried out...
One Dead as Fresh Clashes Erupt Between Afghan, Pakistani Border Forces
QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) -Clashes erupted once again between the border forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan near the key Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing on Thursday, resulting in one death and over a dozen injuries, Pakistani officials said. Previously, cross-border shelling and gunfire killed eight Pakistani civilians and one Afghan soldier on...
Explainer-Sam Bankman-Fried: Who Is FTX's Founder and Why Was He Arrested?
(Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday and charged by the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday with defrauding investors in what regulators called a "brazen, multi-year scheme" that ended when his empire filed for bankruptcy last month. Here is the latest on the...
