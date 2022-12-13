ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58

SEATTLE (7-2) Chatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Udenyi 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 3-6 2-4 11, Tyson 1-10 1-3 4, Grigsby 5-14 2-2 14, Williamson 1-5 0-2 3, Schumacher 3-12 3-4 10, Rajkovic 2-2 2-2 7, Reiley 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 19-56 11-20 58.
SEATTLE, WA
WVNews

Infielder Yonny Hernández acquired by Dodgers from Athletics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Infielder Yonny Hernández was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday for cash. The 24-year-old was 2 for 24 in 12 games this year for Arizona, which obtained him from Texas in April. He was claimed by Oakland off waivers in November, then designated for assignment on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Miami 111, Houston 108

MIAMI (111) Butler 7-13 6-10 20, Martin 5-9 3-3 13, Haslem 0-4 0-0 0, Herro 13-20 5-5 41, Strus 5-14 0-1 12, D.Robinson 3-12 0-0 8, Highsmith 3-9 0-0 8, O.Robinson 3-7 3-4 9. Totals 39-88 17-23 111.
WVNews

Colorado 84, North Alabama 60

NORTH ALABAMA (6-5) Forrest 4-8 1-6 9, Howell 2-3 2-2 8, K.Johnson 5-11 5-6 16, Ortiz 3-10 0-2 7, Soucie 0-3 2-2 2, Braster 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 1-6 0-0 2, Dawkins 1-3 1-3 3, Kuhl 2-2 1-2 6, Lane 1-3 1-4 3, Agbaosi 1-3 0-0 2, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 13-27 60.
FLORENCE, AL
WVNews

Memphis 142, Milwaukee 101

MILWAUKEE (101) G.Antetokounmpo 5-13 8-13 19, Middleton 1-12 0-0 3, Lopez 1-6 2-2 4, Allen 2-7 0-0 4, Carter 3-6 0-0 9, Beauchamp 4-9 3-5 12, Nwora 3-8 3-3 10, Portis 8-14 1-2 19, T.Antetokounmpo 1-1 1-2 3, A.Green 4-6 0-0 10, Connaughton 1-5 0-0 3, Hill 2-7 0-0 5, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-94 18-27 101.
WVNews

Morant has triple-double as Grizzlies trounce Bucks 142-101

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies pounded the Milwaukee Bucks 142-101 on Thursday night. Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Tyus Jones had 16 as eight Grizzlies scored in double figures. Memphis led from start to finish in its seventh straight win.
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

Rice cooks late, Lincoln gets stop to beat Bridgeport, 42-41

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Aidan Rice hit a short jumper with 10 seconds left to give Lincoln a 42-41 lead, then the Cougars got a game-winning stop to pick up a county road win over the Bridgeport Indians on Thursday evening. “We were just spreading them out, trying...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

QB Purdy active for 49ers, RB Walker III active for Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco QB Brock Purdy is active and expected to start for the 49ers against Seattle despite being listed as questionable with an oblique injury. Purdy suffered the injury early in last Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay and played through the discomfort. He was limited in the brief practice time the 49ers had this week.
SEATTLE, WA
WVNews

Clarkson scores 39 points, Jazz outlast Pelicans in OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 39 points and had eight rebounds in the Utah Jazz's 132-129 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Clarkson was 15 of 26 from the field and made seven 3-pointers to help Utah sweep the two-game...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WVNews

Smith scores twice, Golden Knights top Blackhawks 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice and rookie Logan Thompson made 23 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Smith got a short-handed goal in the second period while the last-place Blackhawks were using five forwards on...
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Kings sign SoCal native Moore to 5-year, $21M extension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million on Thursday. Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is now under contract through the 2027-28 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Commanders, Giants meet again after tie with much at stake

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke watched the UFC main event last weekend end in a tie and was reminded of the same sinking feeling he and the Washington Commanders got the last time they played the New York Giants. “Ties aren't fun,” Heinicke said. “The goal is to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Brady, sputtering Buccaneers host Burrow, red-hot Bengals

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady holds Joe Burrow in high regard. “He’s a great young player. He’s got a great arm, runs well, very athletic. I’m really impressed by him overcoming the adversities that he has,” said the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who faces the top pick in the 2020 draft for the first time Sunday, when the sputtering Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

The backup show? Broncos, Cards may feature Rypien, McCoy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson were two trendy picks to lead their teams on deep playoff runs this season. For that matter, two trendy picks to lead fantasy teams to playoff success, too. It hasn’t exactly gone according to script.
ENGLEWOOD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy