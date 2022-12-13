Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58
SEATTLE (7-2) Chatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Udenyi 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 3-6 2-4 11, Tyson 1-10 1-3 4, Grigsby 5-14 2-2 14, Williamson 1-5 0-2 3, Schumacher 3-12 3-4 10, Rajkovic 2-2 2-2 7, Reiley 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 19-56 11-20 58.
WVNews
Infielder Yonny Hernández acquired by Dodgers from Athletics
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Infielder Yonny Hernández was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday for cash. The 24-year-old was 2 for 24 in 12 games this year for Arizona, which obtained him from Texas in April. He was claimed by Oakland off waivers in November, then designated for assignment on Tuesday.
WVNews
Miami 111, Houston 108
MIAMI (111) Butler 7-13 6-10 20, Martin 5-9 3-3 13, Haslem 0-4 0-0 0, Herro 13-20 5-5 41, Strus 5-14 0-1 12, D.Robinson 3-12 0-0 8, Highsmith 3-9 0-0 8, O.Robinson 3-7 3-4 9. Totals 39-88 17-23 111.
WVNews
Colorado 84, North Alabama 60
NORTH ALABAMA (6-5) Forrest 4-8 1-6 9, Howell 2-3 2-2 8, K.Johnson 5-11 5-6 16, Ortiz 3-10 0-2 7, Soucie 0-3 2-2 2, Braster 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 1-6 0-0 2, Dawkins 1-3 1-3 3, Kuhl 2-2 1-2 6, Lane 1-3 1-4 3, Agbaosi 1-3 0-0 2, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 13-27 60.
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
WVNews
Memphis 142, Milwaukee 101
MILWAUKEE (101) G.Antetokounmpo 5-13 8-13 19, Middleton 1-12 0-0 3, Lopez 1-6 2-2 4, Allen 2-7 0-0 4, Carter 3-6 0-0 9, Beauchamp 4-9 3-5 12, Nwora 3-8 3-3 10, Portis 8-14 1-2 19, T.Antetokounmpo 1-1 1-2 3, A.Green 4-6 0-0 10, Connaughton 1-5 0-0 3, Hill 2-7 0-0 5, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-94 18-27 101.
WVNews
Morant has triple-double as Grizzlies trounce Bucks 142-101
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies pounded the Milwaukee Bucks 142-101 on Thursday night. Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Tyus Jones had 16 as eight Grizzlies scored in double figures. Memphis led from start to finish in its seventh straight win.
WVNews
Rice cooks late, Lincoln gets stop to beat Bridgeport, 42-41
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Aidan Rice hit a short jumper with 10 seconds left to give Lincoln a 42-41 lead, then the Cougars got a game-winning stop to pick up a county road win over the Bridgeport Indians on Thursday evening. “We were just spreading them out, trying...
WVNews
QB Purdy active for 49ers, RB Walker III active for Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco QB Brock Purdy is active and expected to start for the 49ers against Seattle despite being listed as questionable with an oblique injury. Purdy suffered the injury early in last Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay and played through the discomfort. He was limited in the brief practice time the 49ers had this week.
WVNews
Clarkson scores 39 points, Jazz outlast Pelicans in OT
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 39 points and had eight rebounds in the Utah Jazz's 132-129 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Clarkson was 15 of 26 from the field and made seven 3-pointers to help Utah sweep the two-game...
WVNews
Smith scores twice, Golden Knights top Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice and rookie Logan Thompson made 23 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Smith got a short-handed goal in the second period while the last-place Blackhawks were using five forwards on...
WVNews
Huntley looking for better ending to this season for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — A two-point loss at Cleveland. A one-point loss to Green Bay. A one-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams. A three-point overtime loss to Pittsburgh. That's how close Tyler Huntley came to rescuing Baltimore's 2021 season.
WVNews
Hawks center Capela to be out 1 to 2 weeks with calf injury
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to be out for one to two weeks after suffering a strained right calf in Wednesday night's 135-124 loss at Orlando. The Hawks on Thursday said an MRI revealed the strain.
WVNews
Kings sign SoCal native Moore to 5-year, $21M extension
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million on Thursday. Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is now under contract through the 2027-28 season.
WVNews
Commanders, Giants meet again after tie with much at stake
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke watched the UFC main event last weekend end in a tie and was reminded of the same sinking feeling he and the Washington Commanders got the last time they played the New York Giants. “Ties aren't fun,” Heinicke said. “The goal is to...
WVNews
Brady, sputtering Buccaneers host Burrow, red-hot Bengals
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady holds Joe Burrow in high regard. “He’s a great young player. He’s got a great arm, runs well, very athletic. I’m really impressed by him overcoming the adversities that he has,” said the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who faces the top pick in the 2020 draft for the first time Sunday, when the sputtering Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals.
WVNews
The backup show? Broncos, Cards may feature Rypien, McCoy
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson were two trendy picks to lead their teams on deep playoff runs this season. For that matter, two trendy picks to lead fantasy teams to playoff success, too. It hasn’t exactly gone according to script.
Comments / 0