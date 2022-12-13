Read full article on original website
Related
Up North Voice
A hero’s welcome
Roscommon’s Danny Holbrook and an Upper Peninsula Veteran Ryan Hulce may have fought in different wars but were honored with nine other U.S. disabled veterans at the annual Hunting with Heroes program. The Hunting with Heroes program of Wyoming was co-founded by veterans Colton Sasser and Dan Currah. Currah...
Up North Voice
Arthur Osiborski, 95, of Prudenville
Arthur Osiborski, age 95, of Prudenville passed away on Friday December 9, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Arthur was born on February 12, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph and Mary (Gilinski) Osiborski. He served in the US Army during the end of WWII, he re-enlisted into the US Navy Reserve from 1948 – 1951, and then he re-enlisted into the US Army from 1951 – 1953 during the Korean Conflict and was transferred into the US Army Reserves until 1957. He married Norma Stearley on November 11, 1950 in Detroit. Arthur worked for Sears & Roebuck for 41 years where he retired as a supervisor. The couple moved to Prudenville 31 years ago. Arthur enjoyed gardening, fishing and woodworking and made many beautiful birdhouses.
Up North Voice
Charlotte Wanless, 85, of Standish
Charlotte A. Wanless, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2022. Charlotte was born to the union of James and Ruth (Yonker) Gillespie on November 18, 1937. Growing up, Charlotte attended Handy High School, where she met her husband of 59 years, Ronald Wanless, whom she married on November 8, 1958. They went on to have seven children, whom she took great pride in raising throughout the years. Along with her husband, Charlotte owned and operated local businesses, including Standish Sporting Goods and Northern Oil and Gas. However, her greatest joy was opening The Pumpkin Farm in 1991. She found great happiness in greeting all of the children and their families every year. Charlotte was a very selfless and giving person who always put her family first. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved spending time with them.
Up North Voice
Camp Grayling Range Report: December 12-18, 2022
There will be occasional Aerial gunnery and transition flights in the Range 40 impact area. Scheduled range activity is minor which will continue through the holidays. Range activity will pick up after the New Year as exercise Winter Strike kicks into high gear mid-January. Believe it or not, Christmas is less than a few weeks away. While the holiday season brings family and friends together, it serves as a time to remember our military families and troops overseas.
Up North Voice
Winter breaks camp at Gahagan
ROSCOMMON – The Marguerite Gahagan Nature Preserve will host a Winter Break Nature Camp Dec. 27-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Youth in attendance will participate in nature-themed games, crafts, outdoor activities, and nature hikes. Cost to attend is $55 per day. A morning and afternoon snack will be provided.
Up North Voice
Mary Martin, 82, of Luzerne
Mary Odean Martin , 82, of Luzerne, MI, Beloved Mother Of Gary Boroff, William Perin and Keith Perin, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her residence. In accordance with her wishes, Cremation has taken place. No services are planned. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw,...
Up North Voice
New Cinema Series provides learning materials for students
BAY HARBOR – Over 500 students from six local school districts and homeschool families watched “The Book Thief” on an IMAX-sized screen last week. The screening marked the first film in the Human[kind] Cinema Series, part of the Center’s free Next Gen education and outreach program.
Up North Voice
Upcoming food drive hosted by MidMichigan Community Health
HOUGHTON LAKE – MidMichigan Community Health Services is hosting a food drive to support Roscommon County Food Pantry. During the month of January, community members are invited to bring shelf-stable food items to any MidMichigan Community Health Services location. Donations can be dropped off at the reception area in any office.
Up North Voice
Kingley selects new superintendent
KINGSLEY – The Kingsley Schools Board of Education has selected Brad Reyburn as the new superintendent. The board voted 7-0 to appoint him during a special meeting on Wednesday, December 14. Most recently, Reyburn served as principal of Newaygo High School. He has 11 years of administrative leadership experience...
Comments / 0