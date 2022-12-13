Arthur Osiborski, age 95, of Prudenville passed away on Friday December 9, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Arthur was born on February 12, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph and Mary (Gilinski) Osiborski. He served in the US Army during the end of WWII, he re-enlisted into the US Navy Reserve from 1948 – 1951, and then he re-enlisted into the US Army from 1951 – 1953 during the Korean Conflict and was transferred into the US Army Reserves until 1957. He married Norma Stearley on November 11, 1950 in Detroit. Arthur worked for Sears & Roebuck for 41 years where he retired as a supervisor. The couple moved to Prudenville 31 years ago. Arthur enjoyed gardening, fishing and woodworking and made many beautiful birdhouses.

