Charlotte A. Wanless, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2022. Charlotte was born to the union of James and Ruth (Yonker) Gillespie on November 18, 1937. Growing up, Charlotte attended Handy High School, where she met her husband of 59 years, Ronald Wanless, whom she married on November 8, 1958. They went on to have seven children, whom she took great pride in raising throughout the years. Along with her husband, Charlotte owned and operated local businesses, including Standish Sporting Goods and Northern Oil and Gas. However, her greatest joy was opening The Pumpkin Farm in 1991. She found great happiness in greeting all of the children and their families every year. Charlotte was a very selfless and giving person who always put her family first. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved spending time with them.

