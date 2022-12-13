Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Arthur Osiborski, 95, of Prudenville
Arthur Osiborski, age 95, of Prudenville passed away on Friday December 9, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Arthur was born on February 12, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph and Mary (Gilinski) Osiborski. He served in the US Army during the end of WWII, he re-enlisted into the US Navy Reserve from 1948 – 1951, and then he re-enlisted into the US Army from 1951 – 1953 during the Korean Conflict and was transferred into the US Army Reserves until 1957. He married Norma Stearley on November 11, 1950 in Detroit. Arthur worked for Sears & Roebuck for 41 years where he retired as a supervisor. The couple moved to Prudenville 31 years ago. Arthur enjoyed gardening, fishing and woodworking and made many beautiful birdhouses.
Up North Voice
Tom Brushaber, 79, of Houghton Lake
Thomas “Tom” Brushaber, age 79, of Houghton Lake passed away on Sunday December 11, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born on August 19, 1943 in Gladwin, Michigan to Warren and Anne (Santa) Brushaber. He retired from General Motors. Tom was married on August 14, 1965 in Morrice, Michigan to Myrtle Charette. The couple moved to the Houghton Lake area in 1998 after their retirement. He was a member of Houghton Lake Eagles, former member of the Morrice Lions and a former volunteer of the Perry Fire Department for over 25 years. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, shuffleboard and playing cards with friends.
Up North Voice
Charlotte Wanless, 85, of Standish
Charlotte A. Wanless, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2022. Charlotte was born to the union of James and Ruth (Yonker) Gillespie on November 18, 1937. Growing up, Charlotte attended Handy High School, where she met her husband of 59 years, Ronald Wanless, whom she married on November 8, 1958. They went on to have seven children, whom she took great pride in raising throughout the years. Along with her husband, Charlotte owned and operated local businesses, including Standish Sporting Goods and Northern Oil and Gas. However, her greatest joy was opening The Pumpkin Farm in 1991. She found great happiness in greeting all of the children and their families every year. Charlotte was a very selfless and giving person who always put her family first. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved spending time with them.
Up North Voice
Mary Martin, 82, of Luzerne
Mary Odean Martin , 82, of Luzerne, MI, Beloved Mother Of Gary Boroff, William Perin and Keith Perin, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her residence. In accordance with her wishes, Cremation has taken place. No services are planned. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw,...
Up North Voice
A hero’s welcome
Roscommon’s Danny Holbrook and an Upper Peninsula Veteran Ryan Hulce may have fought in different wars but were honored with nine other U.S. disabled veterans at the annual Hunting with Heroes program. The Hunting with Heroes program of Wyoming was co-founded by veterans Colton Sasser and Dan Currah. Currah...
Up North Voice
Upcoming food drive hosted by MidMichigan Community Health
HOUGHTON LAKE – MidMichigan Community Health Services is hosting a food drive to support Roscommon County Food Pantry. During the month of January, community members are invited to bring shelf-stable food items to any MidMichigan Community Health Services location. Donations can be dropped off at the reception area in any office.
Up North Voice
Camp Grayling Range Report: December 12-18, 2022
There will be occasional Aerial gunnery and transition flights in the Range 40 impact area. Scheduled range activity is minor which will continue through the holidays. Range activity will pick up after the New Year as exercise Winter Strike kicks into high gear mid-January. Believe it or not, Christmas is less than a few weeks away. While the holiday season brings family and friends together, it serves as a time to remember our military families and troops overseas.
