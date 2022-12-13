Read full article on original website
Related
Up North Voice
Arthur Osiborski, 95, of Prudenville
Arthur Osiborski, age 95, of Prudenville passed away on Friday December 9, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Arthur was born on February 12, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph and Mary (Gilinski) Osiborski. He served in the US Army during the end of WWII, he re-enlisted into the US Navy Reserve from 1948 – 1951, and then he re-enlisted into the US Army from 1951 – 1953 during the Korean Conflict and was transferred into the US Army Reserves until 1957. He married Norma Stearley on November 11, 1950 in Detroit. Arthur worked for Sears & Roebuck for 41 years where he retired as a supervisor. The couple moved to Prudenville 31 years ago. Arthur enjoyed gardening, fishing and woodworking and made many beautiful birdhouses.
Up North Voice
Charlotte Wanless, 85, of Standish
Charlotte A. Wanless, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2022. Charlotte was born to the union of James and Ruth (Yonker) Gillespie on November 18, 1937. Growing up, Charlotte attended Handy High School, where she met her husband of 59 years, Ronald Wanless, whom she married on November 8, 1958. They went on to have seven children, whom she took great pride in raising throughout the years. Along with her husband, Charlotte owned and operated local businesses, including Standish Sporting Goods and Northern Oil and Gas. However, her greatest joy was opening The Pumpkin Farm in 1991. She found great happiness in greeting all of the children and their families every year. Charlotte was a very selfless and giving person who always put her family first. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved spending time with them.
Up North Voice
A hero’s welcome
Roscommon’s Danny Holbrook and an Upper Peninsula Veteran Ryan Hulce may have fought in different wars but were honored with nine other U.S. disabled veterans at the annual Hunting with Heroes program. The Hunting with Heroes program of Wyoming was co-founded by veterans Colton Sasser and Dan Currah. Currah...
Up North Voice
Mary Martin, 82, of Luzerne
Mary Odean Martin , 82, of Luzerne, MI, Beloved Mother Of Gary Boroff, William Perin and Keith Perin, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her residence. In accordance with her wishes, Cremation has taken place. No services are planned. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw,...
Up North Voice
Upcoming food drive hosted by MidMichigan Community Health
HOUGHTON LAKE – MidMichigan Community Health Services is hosting a food drive to support Roscommon County Food Pantry. During the month of January, community members are invited to bring shelf-stable food items to any MidMichigan Community Health Services location. Donations can be dropped off at the reception area in any office.
Up North Voice
Camp Grayling Range Report: December 12-18, 2022
There will be occasional Aerial gunnery and transition flights in the Range 40 impact area. Scheduled range activity is minor which will continue through the holidays. Range activity will pick up after the New Year as exercise Winter Strike kicks into high gear mid-January. Believe it or not, Christmas is less than a few weeks away. While the holiday season brings family and friends together, it serves as a time to remember our military families and troops overseas.
Police ID body found by waste disposal worker in Northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body found in Wexford County. According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Laken Marie Clark of Missaukee County was found dead around 11:30 a.m. in Wexford County’s Haring Township on Wednesday. She was found by a waste disposal...
2 Killed In Head-On Crash In Hayes Township
Otsego County deputies say two people died in a head-on crash in Hayes Township on Thursday morning. They responded to the crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road around 10 a.m. Deputies say a pickup truck driven by a Lewiston man tried to pass a car while going around...
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
wsgw.com
Man Killed at Saginaw Car Wash
A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night at a Saginaw car wash. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue around 10:45 for a reported shooting. They say Delvon C. Green had been shot inside a car wash business, sustaining life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his wounds. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects are currently in custody.
Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power
We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
More Details Released on Mom Charged With ‘Catfishing’ Daughter
Catfishing is when a person poses as somebody online to deceive another person, usually for romantic reasons. Police in Isabella County are handling a catfishing case right now, one that the prosecutor says he has never seen before. “When the case first came into our office, it was bizarre and...
UpNorthLive.com
Power outages reported across northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
abc12.com
31-year-old dies after shooting in Saginaw car wash
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died late Tuesday after a shooting in a Saginaw car wash. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a car wash in the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue. Police found Delvon C. Green of Saginaw gravely injured when they arrived.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Update: Victim’s Name Released in Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Death Investigation
Update: 12/15/22 4:46 p.m. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old, Laken Marie Clark, of Missaukee County. The case continues to be under investigation. Original: 12/14/22 7:38 p.m. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in...
Comments / 0