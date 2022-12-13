Read full article on original website
Related
4 Exercises to try at home for a quick full body workout
Gym machines are fantastic for resistance training while adding in cardio to get in shape but sometimes access to such machines are not possible. Fear not, fitness expert Hannah Bower has some great exercises that you can try at home for a quick full body work. She recommends...
msn.com
The Rock swears by one time-saving exercise — and scientists just showed it can help you build muscle super fast
Don't just focus on lifting weights — lowering them may help you build as much muscle in half the time, a small new study suggests. Researchers from Edith Cowen University in Australia tested different types of dumbbell exercises on a group of 53 university students over 10 training sessions in five weeks.
Tailoring workouts to your menstrual cycle may help your physical fitness – but only if done properly
If you’re someone who has to deal with a period regularly, you’re probably all too familiar with just how much your energy levels can change throughout your cycle thanks to hormonal fluctuations. Not only can this sometimes make even the simplest daily tasks challenging, it can make it even harder to stay motivated to keep fit and stick to your regular workout routine, especially when noticing a decline in your performance.
Cardio or stretching isn't the best way to warm-up for a workout. Here's what you should do instead, according to a personal trainer.
"Movement prep," which can include exercises like deadbugs and glute bridges, better prepares your body for a workout, trainer Luke Worthington said.
Gear Patrol
Todd Snyder and L.L. Bean Created the Perfect Wool Shirt for Winter — And Now It's Up to $50 Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Todd Snyder is known for its pretty epic collaborations, and this one is no different. Reviving and updating a classic silhouette from the L.L. Bean archives, this wool blend shirt jacket (or shacket) is a versatile, functional winter-weather staple. A GP reader favorite during Black Friday, the shirt is on sale again for $50 off in the Treeline (green) colorway and $30 off in Amber Gold.
Gear Patrol
Coros Vs. Garmin: Which Running Watch Better Pumps Up Our Pacing?
For athletes wanting to mine as much data as possible out of their running and training performance, running watches can make for excellent fitness accessories. Packed with sensors to measure a bevy of health-related statistics, as well as GPS-tracking services to ensure your routes stay on-course, there's a lot that can be housed inside those tiny little faces to go beyond just telling you the time of day.
Gear Patrol
Need a Gift for a Golf Lover? Save 30% Sitewide at Stitch Golf Right Now
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. According to the National Golf Foundation, golf courses in the US saw a 22.8 percent increase in rounds played through the first six months of 2021 when compared to 2020. Since mid-2021, these numbers have only gone up. If you or someone you love has developed something of a golf habit during the past few years, snagging a golf gift is the perfect holiday surprise to further the obsession. Right now, you can save 30 percent sitewide at Stitch Golf, one of our favorite golf bag brands, making gifting that much easier. Just use code HOLIDAY30 at checkout.
Gear Patrol
Nix Biosensor Review: Hacking Hydration for Healthier Living
Staying hydrated while working out seems like an intuitive practice, right? When you feel parched, just take a break and grab a quick drink before getting back to your pre-planned regimen. But as someone who has suffered from dehydration on multiple occasions, the signs aren't always as present as you may think. Sometimes, you need an outside source to remind you of when to replenish your fluid levels — and how much liquid you should consume.
Gear Patrol
Save up to 20% on Some of Our Favorite Luxe Camping Coolers, Solar Panels and More
Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day, and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. When it comes to spending time outdoors, people generally fall into two camps: those who choose to keep things...
Gear Patrol
Through EOY, Score Up to 25% Off Gear and Apparel at The House's INSANE Sitewide Sale
It's crunch time: the new year is looming, and there aren't many days left to squeeze 2022 for all it's worth. If there's even a slight chance that you need to refresh, upgrade or acquire your outdoor gear and apparel, stop what you're doing and head to The House. In the retailer's own words, it's offering "INSANE DEALS" sitewide through the end of December. Get shopping now, and you'll score between 15 and 25 percent off excellent stuff from top-tier brands. Shop casual, hiking, and sport-centric footwear; outwear and accessories for every season and activity; tubes, boards, skateboards and other equipment; head-to-toe apparel for every occasion; plus, bikes in every flavor, be it BMX, electric, mountain-ready or beyond. Find brands like 686, Oakley, The North Face, Timberland, Dakine... maybe you get it? Your discount level depends on the total purchase amount: 15 percent off $0-$499, 20 percent off $500-$999 and 25 percent off $1,000+. Use code SAVE15 at checkout to activate – and happy gearing up.
Gear Patrol
The Best Modern Cat Furniture That Actually Looks Good in Your Home
One of the great challenges faced by cat owners — outside of keeping the little devils from knocking every knickknack off of our desks every chance they get — is finding a way to cater to your cat's needs in your space without turning your home into a garish wing of a pet store. Cats require things to scratch, places to hide, perches to climb and boxes in which to do their business, and historically none of these items increase the style quotient of your living room.
Gear Patrol
Bonobos Weekday Warrior Pants Review: Making It Easier to Dress Up
Everyone needs a trusty pair of dress pants: ones that go with every shirt and every tie they own, and nicely complement the dress shoes in their closet. That's a tall order, especially for the pairs shoppers find in big stores. They're not all bad, but most aren't all that simple, either. They're charcoal gray or navy blue, with a sort of strange texture and a surprisingly slim fit; needless to say, they're nothing like the pants most men reach for each morning.
Bloating After Exercise? Your Pre-Workout Snack Might Be to Blame
Have you ever felt or looked bloated after a workout and wondered why? Post-workout bloating is not fun, but it's actually more common than you might think. In fact, it's one of several common gastrointestinal issues that you might experience during or after a workout. "The incidence of overall exercise-induced gastrointestinal symptoms is anywhere from 20 to 96 percent," board-certified Samantha Nazareth, MD, tells POPSUGAR, and these symptoms are especially common in women and younger people, studies have found. Those GI issues can include things like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea — but what causes bloating after a workout, specifically? And most importantly, what can you do to manage and prevent it?
Gear Patrol
This Bronze Tool Watch Is a Must-Have for Your Collection
Two brands, each especially known for collab watches, have teamed up again. Unimatic and Massena Lab have announced a new version of the former's Modello Quattro (AKA U4) watch with a bronze case. Despite bronze being so popular and Unimatic being so damn hip, it's the brand's first watch in the naturally patinating material. What took 'em so long?
Gear Patrol
Ever Notice That Converse Chuck Taylors Have Fuzzy Soles? Here’s Why
You just received a fresh pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars and straight out of the box you notice something a bit strange. The soles are… fuzzy? You’re not seeing things. (Well, you’re not seeing things if you’ve bought a pair of the Converse Classic Chucks and not the Converse Chuck 70s.) Felt is a strange “feature” to have on a shoe, let alone a part of the shoe that grinds the pavement. So why is it there? The answer comes down to, of course, profits.
Gear Patrol
Looking For a Snowproof Mountain-Ready Pack? Meet the Fjäll Backpack
For years, many have called DB "the best brand for snow." Taking that legacy one step further is the all-new Fjäll Backpack. Designed for everything from light powder to a squall, it's technical enough to handle a full day on the mountain but reads clean and modern enough to make it to the office. It’s built for serious skiers and guides and features a dual-access main compartment, roll-top lid and "quick-access avalanche pocket." DB tapped award-winning pro freeskier Sam Favret to consult – as a result, the bag boasts everything we know true enthusiasts need. The Fjäll features 'expandable literage' (translation: you can fit a full helmet inside the pack), "auto-cinching ice-axe carry," an external avalanche compartment and what DB calls "Backcess," a large, padded back opening where you can easily store gear without having to remove your board or skis.
7 Hormone-Balancing, Energy-Boosting Snacks a Dietitian Loves for Pre-Workout Fuel
Jessica Bippen, MS, RD, of @nourishedbynutrition is an excellent food and nutrition follow on social media, thanks to her accessible approach to healthy eating and living. She shares everything from recipes, skin care products, workout advice, and even mommy tips for helping kiddos get more fruits and veggies. But the one post by Bippen that we keep coming back to lately is her top hormone-balancing snacks for fueling a workout, whether it’s an early morning wake-up call or an after-work class.
Gear Patrol
The Best Watches for Kids
Think back to the watch you had as a kid. Many of us had a timepiece of some variety early in life that left an impression — maybe it was half-calculator, some toy-like contraption, a simple Timex or a rugged G-Shock. And many now-adult watch nerds can trace their fascination with these little gadgets, at least in part, to a childhood memory. When you buy a kid their first watch, it's potentially much more than buying them a toy.
Gear Patrol
Inspired by the Sea and Designed to Perform: Meet the Mare 300 Metri
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. The Mare is one of Italian watchmaker LOCMAN’s most iconic and popular collections. The brand’s newest model – the Mare 300 Metri – introduces a suite of new technical features to the classic, sea-inspired series. As sporty – and proudly Italian – as ever, the Mare 300 Metri may be a new model, but it is a natural and intentional next step for the brand.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Your Quick-Hit Guide to Product News
A McLaren SUV is said to be officially under consideration, despite the company’s former CEO Mike Flewitt having insisted the brand should, and would, never do so. His successor, Michael Leiters, is open to the idea, though initial designs are expected to "take a while." Jamie Corstorphine, McLaren’s director of product strategy, emphasized that the “most important thing is to provide a [vehicle] that has more space or ability for a McLaren customer to share the experience with more people," adding that "nothing is set at this point" and that ‘the test’ for his team would be whether it can "accurately reflect the DNA of McLaren."
Comments / 0