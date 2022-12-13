Read full article on original website
Jets' Wheeler, Schmidt out at least 4 weeks
The Winnipeg Jets will be without forward Blake Wheeler and defenseman Nate Schmidt for an extended period of time. Wheeler is expected to miss at least one month after undergoing groin surgery Friday, while Schmidt will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury, head coach Rick Bowness announced Saturday, according to the Winnipeg Free Press' Mike McIntyre.
Ranking the 10 worst acquisitions from the 2022 NHL offseason
After ranking the 10 best acquisitions Thursday, we're exploring the other end of the spectrum and analyzing the 10 worst additions from the 2022 NHL offseason. Every summer, teams get desperate and will overpay in free agency and on the trade market. This past offseason was no exception. Some moves looked awful the minute they were made, while some players - despite strong track records - haven't been able to find their groove in their new surroundings.
Marner's point streak ends at 23 games as Leafs fall to Rangers
Mitch Marner was held off the scoresheet for the first time in 24 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-1 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Marner's scorching run set a new Maple Leafs franchise record, eclipsing the 18-game point streak previously held by Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk.
Red Wings' Vrana reinstated from assistance program, no timeline for return
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana was reinstated from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program Friday, but head coach Derek Lalonde made it clear the team wouldn't rush him back into the lineup. "It's just great to have him back ... able to practice with us. The next step is when...
