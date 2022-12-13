Read full article on original website
Visually impaired people are having a tough time navigating Anchorage's unplowed sidewalks
A very Alaskan Christmas
ASD students, parents unsure how snow days will be made up
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rough roads and berms that are now barricades can be found across Anchorage, and the snow is now freezing up part of the Anchorage School District’s calendar. Since last Tuesday’s snowfall, ASD has canceled five school days due to inclement weather conditions. In early November,...
Visually impaired struggle to navigate unplowed sidewalks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s deep snow is making it tough to get around, not only on the snowy streets but also on the sidewalks — many of which remain covered. That’s particularly true for people who are blind like Zachary James. On Tuesday, James and his...
Weather Lab activity: Learn all about clouds
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Whether puffy or thin, dark or light, all clouds are made of the same thing —water. Sometimes the water in clouds is in liquid form as tiny water droplets and sometimes it’s frozen as small ice crystals but either way, when this water is grouped together in the atmosphere, it makes a cloud.
USO Alaska delivers 3,000 bags to single enlisted service members
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For many new service members stationed on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, it could be their first Christmas away from family members and home. That’s why, with the help of Santa’s little helpers, USO Alaska and donors around Anchorage are sprinkling holiday magic across the base.
Alaska Christkindlmarkt held in Anchorage
asd recommendations - clipped version
Department of Commerce issues disasters for Alaska fisheries
ASD recommends only axing one school in latest set of cost-cutting suggestions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District outlined new and critical recommendations that it will ask the school board to approve Monday. The district is facing a budget deficit of nearly $50 million, and school closures remain one of the most controversial options to cut costs. District administrators originally suggested closing six schools. but now, only one school — Abbott Loop Elementary School — is on the chopping block.
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you remember when eBay first became popular? How about the start of the one-of-a-kind Ask Jeeves website, or the first-ever cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep? It’s been a quarter of a century — 26 years to be exact — since all of these events took place. So, why the recollection of these major events at one point in history? Simple, to whip up some nostalgia, but also to draw your attention to the past and just how quickly time can fly.
Downtown Anchorage still digging out while business owners wait
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In some parts of downtown Anchorage, it’s still a rough ride. According to Mayor Bronson spokesperson Hans Rodvik, the city hoped to have all streets cleared in downtown much earlier but it is having trouble finding contractors to take the snow away. “There’s just been...
Man found dead in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood. According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound.
Key takeaways from Gov. Dunleavy’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Permanent Fund dividend of nearly $4,000 might be landing in the pockets of Alaskans next year, according to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget announcement today in Juneau. The administration hopes to use funds to address an array of Alaska’s pressing challenges to bring the state...
No more snow—but it will get cold
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fog rolled into Anchorage Thursday night, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through midnight. Reviewing snowfall amounts: 27 inches for Anchorage in the past 7 days, 41 inches for the month of December, and that gives the city 55 inches of snow for the season so far. This December in Anchorage is currently second place by the slimmest of margins (.06″) for the snowiest December on record.
Successive winter storms blanket Alaska in snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storms are bringing heavy amounts of snow to Alaska on Wednesday night, with winter storm warnings and advisories ongoing. Snowfall amounts for Anchorage are 7 to 14 inches. Snowfall totals are going to be high in the Copper River Basin, near Valdez and Thompson Pass. The storm system has connections to tropical moisture just north of Hawaii and that is prompting the heavy snow event. Once the storm passes, clearing skies and cooler temperatures will mark the return of high pressure.
Outdoor heating vents should be cleared of snow to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deep snow is raising concerns for homeowners who need to make sure heating vents for their furnaces, boilers and hot water heaters are cleared of snow. Rob Merchant, owner of Moore Heating, said the usual result of a vent plugged with snow is that a...
Anchorage woman sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping, assault teenage good Samaritan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman charged with kidnapping a teenager was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison, the Department of Justice is reporting. According to a release from the Department of Justice, 28-year-old Nellie Sherry Serradell, flagged down the 18-year-old driver of a vehicle on Dimond Boulevard in Anchorage on Nov. 17, 2019. Serradell then grabbed the driver and said she had a gun before punching the driver in the face several times. She then made the driver take her to a trailer park on Muldoon Road, where she sexually assaulted the teenage victim.
