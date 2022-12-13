Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry says he is 'ashamed' of how he reacted to Meghan Markle's suicidal thoughts: 'I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry'
On Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry said he "hates" himself for the way he initially responded to the situation.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
19 More Movie Endings So "Horribly Depressing," They May Just Be The Bleakest Ever Committed To Film
"I saw it a million years ago, and I'm still upset about it."
The Ringer
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and the James Cameron Rankings
Big Jim! We’re goin’ back to Pandora, baby! James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is here, 13 years after the original dominated the movie world. Sean and Amanda discuss the film in depth—from the extraordinary technological achievements, to its familiar-seeming story (1:00). Then, Chris Ryan joins to put Cameron’s filmography in context by ranking all of the director’s films, many of which are among the most successful and significant of the past four decades (44:00).
Sarah Michelle Gellar Explained Why Working On A "Toxic Male Set" For "So Long" Affected Her Ability To Be Friends With Women
Sarah's comments come almost two years after she addressed the allegations against Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon.
The Ringer
Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa Dating? Plus the 2022 Cringey Awards.
Kris Jenner was denied her own signature smoothie at Erewhon, and Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa are reportedly dating after he wrote a song about her (1:00). This week’s Cringe Mode is The Ghost of Girlfriends Past (9:17). And then the 2022 Cringey Awards, where we award some of the cringiest actors, actresses, and musical performances we’ve watched this year (24:56).
The Ringer
Is Streaming TV Broken?
Chris and Andy talk about the news that Warner Bros. Discovery will be canceling several more shows, as well as taking shows like Westworld off the HBO Max platform (1:00). Then, they try to decipher what is going on with the DC Universe after James Gunn announced that he’s writing a new Superman movie and that Henry Cavill will not be returning (35:02). Finally, they make their pitch for why you should be watching The English (46:08).
The Ringer
“It Was Going to Bomb”: Inside the Making of James Cameron’s ‘Aquaman’ (on the TV Show ‘Entourage’)
“What a fucking stupid movie—the only way it could be good is if James Cameron directed it.”. And with that thought, film history was born. Three years before James Cameron debuted Avatar and more than a decade before Jason Momoa’s Aquaman swam to over $1 billion, Cameron teamed with an up-and-coming movie star for his own Aquaman and set the record for highest-grossing opening weekend. Or at least that’s what happened on seasons 2 and 3 of HBO’s seminal bro-comedy series Entourage.
Comments / 0