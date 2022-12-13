ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and the James Cameron Rankings

Big Jim! We’re goin’ back to Pandora, baby! James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is here, 13 years after the original dominated the movie world. Sean and Amanda discuss the film in depth—from the extraordinary technological achievements, to its familiar-seeming story (1:00). Then, Chris Ryan joins to put Cameron’s filmography in context by ranking all of the director’s films, many of which are among the most successful and significant of the past four decades (44:00).
Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa Dating? Plus the 2022 Cringey Awards.

Kris Jenner was denied her own signature smoothie at Erewhon, and Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa are reportedly dating after he wrote a song about her (1:00). This week’s Cringe Mode is The Ghost of Girlfriends Past (9:17). And then the 2022 Cringey Awards, where we award some of the cringiest actors, actresses, and musical performances we’ve watched this year (24:56).
Is Streaming TV Broken?

Chris and Andy talk about the news that Warner Bros. Discovery will be canceling several more shows, as well as taking shows like Westworld off the HBO Max platform (1:00). Then, they try to decipher what is going on with the DC Universe after James Gunn announced that he’s writing a new Superman movie and that Henry Cavill will not be returning (35:02). Finally, they make their pitch for why you should be watching The English (46:08).
“It Was Going to Bomb”: Inside the Making of James Cameron’s ‘Aquaman’ (on the TV Show ‘Entourage’)

“What a fucking stupid movie—the only way it could be good is if James Cameron directed it.”. And with that thought, film history was born. Three years before James Cameron debuted Avatar and more than a decade before Jason Momoa’s Aquaman swam to over $1 billion, Cameron teamed with an up-and-coming movie star for his own Aquaman and set the record for highest-grossing opening weekend. Or at least that’s what happened on seasons 2 and 3 of HBO’s seminal bro-comedy series Entourage.

