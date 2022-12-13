ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals Don’t Love the City’s Long-Awaited Re-Widening of Crumbling BQE

The city on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited plans for the beleaguered triple-cantilever section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, proposing three fairly similar options for a redesign of the crumbling infrastructure that will restore three lanes of traffic in each direction, albeit with a park on top. Confirming Streetsblog’s exclusive earlier in the...
City Launches Long-Awaited Containerized Residential Trash Pilot

It’s history in the taking. The Department of Sanitation at last began collecting household trash from containers along a single Hells Kitchen block on Tuesday, bringing the Big Apple one small but important step closer to freeing pedestrians from the oppression of mountains of garbage bags covering the sidewalk.
Wednesday’s Headlines: It Gets Cold in December Edition

Another winter is upon us and we just wanted to point out that the New York Post metro desk is obsessed with weather!. Maybe we’re being a tad overdramatic, but we promise you: watch over the next few weeks how the Post treats normal seasonal weather patterns like they’re Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Opinion: We Must Put Wellness at the Center of Public Space Design

Comprising more than a quarter of New York City’s land area, streets are arguably one of the city’s most readily accessed and underutilized public resources. The Covid-19 pandemic underscored that the planning, design, programming, and maintenance of our streets are all inextricably tied to quality of life and to the wellbeing of our city’s communities, economy, and environment. As we reflect on our past and look to the future, how can we design and care for our streets differently to benefit the millions of people who occupy our public realm each day?
