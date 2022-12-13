Read full article on original website
Eastern Washington unable to complete upset in loss to Texas Tech 77-70
Texas Tech pulled away late to defeat the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team 77-70 on Tuesday in nonconference play at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. The teams were tied at 29 at halftime and neither led by more than seven points all game. Senior Kevin Obanor made 8 of 15 field goals and 8 of 8 free throws to score a team-high 25 points for Texas Tech.
Race Plays Big Role in Whether Kids Learn to Swim
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black children and teens drown in swimming pools at rates seven times higher than white children, but a new survey suggests that special swimming programs could make a difference and help save lives. The survey, from the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's...
Police investigate couple who travelled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with dead daughter
MITCHELL, S.D. - Police in Airway Heights are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl in September, after her parents were detained in Mitchell, South Dakota. The girl's adoptive mother, 33-year-old Mandie Miller, and Miller's boyfriend, 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov, are being detained for homicide by...
Spokane mayor says shelter beds ready, homeless campers need to come out of the cold
(The Center Square) – One year ago, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said, the city council majority was upset about not having enough shelter space to get homeless people out of frigid winter weather. She wondered why, with great strides have been made to provide more than 1,000 shelter beds, the same councilors now seem to be fighting to keep residents of Camp Hope outdoors for an indefinite period of time.
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Moses Lake man charged with killing his wife earlier this year appeared in court for the first time on December 13 after extradition from Pennsylvania. Charles Bergman, 54, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Bergman was appointed two public defenders and...
