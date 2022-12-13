ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Utica Observer-Dispatch

Gardening tip: Add a rosemary topiary to your holiday decorations

Rosemary topiaries are very popular during the holidays because they are often shaped like Christmas trees. They're also very fragrant. With proper care, these topiaries can be kept alive long after the holiday season. Basic care tips Remove any decorative wrappers that can hold moisture in and make sure there is at least one...
The Guardian

Experience: a baby seal broke into our home

We moved to Mount Maunganui, a small seaside community in New Zealand’s beautiful Bay of Plenty, 10 years ago for my husband Phil’s work as a marine biologist. I had seen seals around Pilot Bay, which is near here. Sometimes you see them out on the rocks, sunning themselves or playing – but usually in their own territory.
Lancaster Farming

Antique Silver Pieces Add Elegance to Your Holiday Table

There’s still time to polish up not only your old silver odds and ends to add a touch of creativity to your holiday table. Try mixing and matching a variety of odd, old pieces such as napkin rings or a variety of silver flatware pieces and patterns. Check out...
Lancaster Farming

How to Keep Your Live Christmas Tree Looking Fresh Through the Holidays

There’s nothing like a real Christmas tree. Nothing artificial compares with the look and scent of the real thing. Whether you chop the tree down yourself or buy it at a store or lot, bringing home the tree is one of the highlights of the holidays. Hauling an artificial tree down from the attic just isn’t the same.

