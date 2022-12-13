Read full article on original website
Gardening tip: Add a rosemary topiary to your holiday decorations
Rosemary topiaries are very popular during the holidays because they are often shaped like Christmas trees. They're also very fragrant. With proper care, these topiaries can be kept alive long after the holiday season. Basic care tips Remove any decorative wrappers that can hold moisture in and make sure there is at least one...
Experience: a baby seal broke into our home
We moved to Mount Maunganui, a small seaside community in New Zealand’s beautiful Bay of Plenty, 10 years ago for my husband Phil’s work as a marine biologist. I had seen seals around Pilot Bay, which is near here. Sometimes you see them out on the rocks, sunning themselves or playing – but usually in their own territory.
Mum wakes up from 'mummy makeover' op to find parts of her hands need amputating
A woman woke from a 'mummy makeover' to find she needed parts of her hands amputating. Shannyn Palmer, from Vancouver, Washington, US, decided to have the procedure - comprised of a tummy tuck with muscle repair, chest lift, and fat transfer to the hips - after three pregnancies and weight loss left her with 'uncomfortable' excess skin and lacking in body confidence.
Lancaster Farming
Antique Silver Pieces Add Elegance to Your Holiday Table
There’s still time to polish up not only your old silver odds and ends to add a touch of creativity to your holiday table. Try mixing and matching a variety of odd, old pieces such as napkin rings or a variety of silver flatware pieces and patterns. Check out...
Lancaster Farming
How to Keep Your Live Christmas Tree Looking Fresh Through the Holidays
There’s nothing like a real Christmas tree. Nothing artificial compares with the look and scent of the real thing. Whether you chop the tree down yourself or buy it at a store or lot, bringing home the tree is one of the highlights of the holidays. Hauling an artificial tree down from the attic just isn’t the same.
Lancaster Farming
A Riding Program Finds A Home At Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center
Once Hannah Harnish’s parents were convinced she wasn’t going through a phase, her father searched through the clutter on his desk. In that pile, somewhere, was a business card. It became Harnish’s birthday present. She was 9 and about to receive her first riding lessons. Harnish, all...
