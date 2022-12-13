Read full article on original website
Ex-Lions quarterback reportedly signing back with Houston Texans
ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Driskel surprisingly split snaps off the practice squad with Davis Mills for the Houston Texans in Week 14. And now the former Detroit Lions quarterback is reportedly getting added to Houston’s 53-man roster. Driskel spent the 2019 season in Detroit, starting three games in relief...
Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Skip Bayless Clear
Skip Bayless took sports punditry to another embarrassing low on Monday. Things got heated while discussing Tom Brady on Monday's Undisputed. Bayless tried to dismiss co-host Shannon Sharpe's points by saying the quarterback is "way better" than the Hall of Fame tight end ever was. After yet another asinine segment,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tyreek Hill says the reason he wanted to leave Kansas City was he was not being targeted enough
Tyreek Hill is one of the best receivers in the NFL and it is not close, but the Dolphins star maybe a little crazy. The star wide out was on “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and they talked about why he felt it was the time to leave Kansas City and the answer is mind blowing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Rips Skip Bayless For Shannon Sharpe Diss
Jalen Rose has history with Skip Bayless. Jalen Rose has never been a big fan of Skip Bayless. Of course, the two got into a very infamous exchange on ESPN back in the day. Rose brought up the fact that Skip only averaged 1.4 points per game in high school. Additionally, Rose referred to Bayless as ‘Water Pistol Pete.”
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
Draft guru Todd McShay has Eagles making uncharacteristic first-round choice
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't selected a running back in the first round of the NFL draft in over 30 years, but that's precisely what ESPN's Todd McShay predicts the team will do four months from now. McShay believes that general manager Howie Roseman will not only shy away from his...
Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'
In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Ravens Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis Joins Pro-Bowl Coaching Staff
Former Ravens linebacker and Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis will join coach Peyton Manning's staff as the defensive coordinator for The 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Mexico Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback Diana Flores will serve as offensive coordinator. Lewis was selected in the first round (No. 26 overall) in the...
Peyton Manning Reveals Bill Belichick Once Took A Player To The Pro-Bowl Because He Was Dating Pamela Anderson
We all know New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as one of the most monotone and blunt individuals in the NFL. At first glance, you would think the guy doesn’t have a personality at all…. But think again, because this story is absolutely hilarious. Peyton Manning shared a...
Yardbarker
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan claims one head coach belongs on his coaching tree
Kyle Shanahan is in a friendly fight with Sean McVay over the claims to one coach on their respective trees. Late in the Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, Amazon announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were singing Shanahan’s praises. They were talking up the 49ers head coach, sharing how Pete Carroll called Shanahan a “savant.”
Former NFL Draft 2nd Round Pick Released Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals released veteran cornerback Trayvon Mullen on Tuesday afternoon. Mullen, who is in fourth NFL season, appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, compiling 13 tackles and a forced fumble. Arizona originally acquired him in an offseason trade. Mullen spent his first three years with the Las Vegas...
CBS Sports
NFL owners get defensive after scouting combine is compared to 'slave auction' by league exec Troy Vincent
IRVING, Texas -- Several NFL team owners took offense Wednesday at league meetings when NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent referred to the NFL scouting combine as having characteristics of a "slave auction," multiple people present in the room told CBS Sports. Vincent spoke to ownership Wednesday...
