The Spun

Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Skip Bayless Clear

Skip Bayless took sports punditry to another embarrassing low on Monday. Things got heated while discussing Tom Brady on Monday's Undisputed. Bayless tried to dismiss co-host Shannon Sharpe's points by saying the quarterback is "way better" than the Hall of Fame tight end ever was. After yet another asinine segment,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Skip Bayless For Shannon Sharpe Diss

Jalen Rose has history with Skip Bayless. Jalen Rose has never been a big fan of Skip Bayless. Of course, the two got into a very infamous exchange on ESPN back in the day. Rose brought up the fact that Skip only averaged 1.4 points per game in high school. Additionally, Rose referred to Bayless as ‘Water Pistol Pete.”
102.5 The Bone

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
DALLAS, TX
RavenCountry

Ravens Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis Joins Pro-Bowl Coaching Staff

Former Ravens linebacker and Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis will join coach Peyton Manning's staff as the defensive coordinator for The 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Mexico Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback Diana Flores will serve as offensive coordinator. Lewis was selected in the first round (No. 26 overall) in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan claims one head coach belongs on his coaching tree

Kyle Shanahan is in a friendly fight with Sean McVay over the claims to one coach on their respective trees. Late in the Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, Amazon announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were singing Shanahan’s praises. They were talking up the 49ers head coach, sharing how Pete Carroll called Shanahan a “savant.”
WASHINGTON, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Draft 2nd Round Pick Released Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran cornerback Trayvon Mullen on Tuesday afternoon. Mullen, who is in fourth NFL season, appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, compiling 13 tackles and a forced fumble. Arizona originally acquired him in an offseason trade. Mullen spent his first three years with the Las Vegas...

