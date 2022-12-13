Junior defensive end Gharin Stansbury entered the transfer portal Thursday, one of several Arizona State defensive linemen to do so since it opened on Dec. 5. Despite being referred to as a "baby Doberman" by former defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez on multiple occasions, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound Stansbury was largely unable to display the physical and technical improvements Rodriguez observed due to a hamstring injury that limited him throughout this season. He appeared in just two games and failed to record a single statistic.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO