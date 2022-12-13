Read full article on original website
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
ASU adds pledge from two-time All-MWC OL pick Aaron Frost
Aaron Frost, a two-time All-Mountain West second-team selection who did not play in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in preseason camp, announced he will transfer to Arizona State for his final year of eligibility. Frost was Nevada's lone preseason All-Mountain West this year after starting 36 games at the...
San Diego DB Josiah Cox set to visit Arizona State, will make Signing Day decision
Arizona State is making a late push for San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln defensive back Josiah Cox and the talented safety will be in Tempe this weekend. Cox is one of the region’s top safety prospects. He’s a head hunter and arguably the biggest hitter among all defensive backs out West. He’s an intimidating presence on the back end and one of those players you love on your team but hate to play against.
BJ Green becomes second ASU DL to withdraw from transfer portal
Defensive lineman BJ Green II withdrew from the transfer portal just three days after entering it, tweeting that he will remain at Arizona State. Green splashed as a freshman walk-on in 2021 and continued to expand his role after earning a scholarship at Arizona State earlier this year. With ASU losing its starting defensive tackles, TJ Pesefea and Nesta Jade Silvera, and with junior Omarr Norman-Lott in the transfer portal, Green is the team's most experienced interior player.
WR transfer Stovall commits to ASU
Veteran Division I wide receiver Melquan Stovall committed to Arizona State Thursday following a mid-week recruiting trip to the school. After catching 13 passes for 106 yards, Stovall left Colorado State just three games into the season in order to redshirt and preserve his two remaining years of eligibility. “Had...
Gharin Stansbury the latest ASU DL to enter transfer portal
Junior defensive end Gharin Stansbury entered the transfer portal Thursday, one of several Arizona State defensive linemen to do so since it opened on Dec. 5. Despite being referred to as a "baby Doberman" by former defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez on multiple occasions, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound Stansbury was largely unable to display the physical and technical improvements Rodriguez observed due to a hamstring injury that limited him throughout this season. He appeared in just two games and failed to record a single statistic.
Former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs commits to USC
Former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs was set to take three official visits this week but after spending the last two days at USC, the standout tackle decided to shut down his recruitment. “I’m staying home,” Barrs said. “I committed to USC during the visit and I couldn’t be more...
Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program
Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
Cooper withdraws from transfer portal
Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
Reported offer to purchase Phoenix Suns could be historic
A few months after officially announcing that the Phoenix Suns would be up for sale, current owner Robert Saver already has a massive offer on the table. As reported first by the Wall Street Journal, a venture capital group has placed an offer worth an estimated $3 billion for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. The offer was reportedly placed by Theil Capital, managed by former PayPal executive Jack Selby.
Tiger Woods’ PopStroke to Expand Phoenix Region Footprint Next Year
The mini-golf, entertainment, and dining hub, which currently operates one location in Glendale, plans to open two more – one in Scottsdale and a second in Glendale – sometime next year.
Golf Digest
The best courses in Scottsdale under $100
Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property
TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
It was really cold this morning in the Valley. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon State will feel the coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with freeze and hard freeze alerts in effect for both mornings. The Valley most likely won’t even make it to 60 degrees in the afternoon hours through the weekend!...
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
ABC 15 News
Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says
PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office of...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails
Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election challenge chaos wreaks havoc in northern Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY – A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to Wednesday afternoon, and another election challenge has been scheduled for Friday.
247Sports
