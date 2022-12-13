ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Joe Gatto of Impractical Jokers Bringing Comedy Tour To Evansville, Indiana

Improv comedian and television personality, Joe Gatto, will bring his stand-up comedy tour to Evansville in 2023. Impractical Jokers is a widely popular reality comedy series on TruTV that follows real-life best friends, Q, Sal, Joe, and Murr, as they challenge each other to the most outrageous dares and stunts ever caught on hidden camera. The show has been on since 2011, and it has been one of my favorite shows to watch for years. I'd be willing to bet that I have seen every episode multiple times and it never fails to make me laugh.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Your Last Chance to Celebrate ‘Christmas at the Inn’ in Downtown Owensboro

Friday After 5 is annually one of the most popular summer events we have in Owensboro-Daviess County. This year, they've created a holiday series that is proving equally as popular. For the last two Friday nights, the Holiday Inn Riverfront has hosted Christmas at the Inn." This Friday, December 16th, will mark the final installment of the year and it's going to be merry, festive, bright, holly and jolly.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Evansville museum to exhibit artifacts found under downtown bookstore

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville museum is working on an exhibit featuring items they found in a recently-discovered space underneath a local bookstore. When the owners of Your Brother’s Bookstore downtown realized there was a secret area underneath their store, they initially thought it was just a unique bit of trivia, but then they realized it could have important ties to the area’s history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

'Guntry Club' to open this weekend in Evansville

A new gun training center and firing range will soon open what they call a "guntry club." Lawman tactical will officially open this weekend at Sunset Plaza on Highway 41. The business will be open Tuesday thru Friday from 9a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturdays from 9a.m. to 5p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New name, ownership for Bud’s Harley-Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The end of an era and the start of something new. After more than 60 years, Bud’s Harley-Davidson on Evansville’s east side has a new owner and a new name. Now known as ‘Evansville Harley-Davidson’, new owner Evan Schipper takes over with deep ties to the motorcycle industry. Schipper entered the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is What an Asteroid Hitting Evansville Would Look Like

What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Love the Outdoors? Here’s How You Can Become a Certified Indiana Master Naturalist

If you enjoy spending time out and about with Mother Nature, and you'd like to learn more about it, you might want to consider getting certified as an Indiana Master Naturalist (IMN). Sounds fancy, doesn't it? If you end up enjoying the certification process, you might want to take the next step and become an Advanced Indiana Master Naturalist (AIMM). Sounds even fancier, doesn't it? Luckily for you, Wesselman Woods in Evansville is offering certification courses for both.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Clark Griswold impersonator caught in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One holiday themed ride has been turning heads and getting people around Boonville to ask — “You serious, Clark?” The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the Christmas decorated car that’s got everybody talking. The woody wagon bares similar resemblance to the car used in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. […]
BOONVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Hundreds Of Geese Found Dead In Southern Indiana

Avian flu was detected in Gibson County after diagnostic testing was done on dead birds. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports out of 10,000 snow geese in the area, 700 were found dead. The DNR will increase surveillance on birds to prevent the disease from spreading. Infected birds show...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

What Kentuckians Really Mean When They Say ‘Let Me Call You Back’

I’m from Kentucky where “let me call you back” means enjoy the rest of your day!- Jay Ball (Chicago-based digital creator). My friend Joseph Hunt, who lives here in Owensboro, shared this post on his Facebook page a few days ago. When I saw it, I immediately took a screenshot of it because I felt personally attacked. I felt like I walked into the post office and saw my own profile pic on an America's Most Wanted poster.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy