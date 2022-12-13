Read full article on original website
Joe Gatto of Impractical Jokers Bringing Comedy Tour To Evansville, Indiana
Improv comedian and television personality, Joe Gatto, will bring his stand-up comedy tour to Evansville in 2023. Impractical Jokers is a widely popular reality comedy series on TruTV that follows real-life best friends, Q, Sal, Joe, and Murr, as they challenge each other to the most outrageous dares and stunts ever caught on hidden camera. The show has been on since 2011, and it has been one of my favorite shows to watch for years. I'd be willing to bet that I have seen every episode multiple times and it never fails to make me laugh.
Owensboro, KY Singer-Songwriter Gets an Awesome Shout Out from CMT
Hayley Payne, a singer-songwriter from Owensboro, KY, has had a really exciting month. Just this past weekend, she played Nashville's famed Bluebird Cafe for the first time ever. Her whole family was there to watch her play in that iconic setting. Here's a great shot shared by her brother, Ethan.
Your Last Chance to Celebrate ‘Christmas at the Inn’ in Downtown Owensboro
Friday After 5 is annually one of the most popular summer events we have in Owensboro-Daviess County. This year, they've created a holiday series that is proving equally as popular. For the last two Friday nights, the Holiday Inn Riverfront has hosted Christmas at the Inn." This Friday, December 16th, will mark the final installment of the year and it's going to be merry, festive, bright, holly and jolly.
Tis the Season for Free Christmas Fun in Owensboro…But You’ll Need to Hurry
Lights. Camera. Action. No, we're not making a movie; I'm getting you ready for holiday festivities. Everywhere you turn, there are lights. Hopefully, the camera on your mobile device works. All that's left is to spring into action and start capturing memories. I'm bowled over by the Christmas lights I've...
14news.com
Evansville museum to exhibit artifacts found under downtown bookstore
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville museum is working on an exhibit featuring items they found in a recently-discovered space underneath a local bookstore. When the owners of Your Brother’s Bookstore downtown realized there was a secret area underneath their store, they initially thought it was just a unique bit of trivia, but then they realized it could have important ties to the area’s history.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It May Happen Here in Evansville-Owensboro
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, there's news brewing that you may be in luck this year here in the Evansville-Owensboro area. This morning, Ron Rhodes (from Eyewitness News) said that one of the long-range forecast models is showing the possibility of snow on Christmas Day!. Now, admittedly, that...
wevv.com
'Guntry Club' to open this weekend in Evansville
A new gun training center and firing range will soon open what they call a "guntry club." Lawman tactical will officially open this weekend at Sunset Plaza on Highway 41. The business will be open Tuesday thru Friday from 9a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturdays from 9a.m. to 5p.m.
New name, ownership for Bud’s Harley-Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The end of an era and the start of something new. After more than 60 years, Bud’s Harley-Davidson on Evansville’s east side has a new owner and a new name. Now known as ‘Evansville Harley-Davidson’, new owner Evan Schipper takes over with deep ties to the motorcycle industry. Schipper entered the […]
Evansville Mater Dei Quarterback is a Finalist for 2022 Indiana Mr. Football Award
For most high school student-athletes, having the chance to play for a state championship (even if they don't win) would be the highlight of their career. Some athletes are fortunate enough to get a second chance at winning it all. Mason Wunderlich is one of those athletes, and he made the most of that opportunity.
This is What an Asteroid Hitting Evansville Would Look Like
What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
Love the Outdoors? Here’s How You Can Become a Certified Indiana Master Naturalist
If you enjoy spending time out and about with Mother Nature, and you'd like to learn more about it, you might want to consider getting certified as an Indiana Master Naturalist (IMN). Sounds fancy, doesn't it? If you end up enjoying the certification process, you might want to take the next step and become an Advanced Indiana Master Naturalist (AIMM). Sounds even fancier, doesn't it? Luckily for you, Wesselman Woods in Evansville is offering certification courses for both.
Clark Griswold impersonator caught in Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One holiday themed ride has been turning heads and getting people around Boonville to ask — “You serious, Clark?” The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the Christmas decorated car that’s got everybody talking. The woody wagon bares similar resemblance to the car used in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. […]
14news.com
What’s that smell? Officials weigh in on smell along Highway 41
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve heard from several people wondering what they are smelling in the area of Highway 41 and Lynch. Some people say they smell it all the way up to North High School. We reached out to officials with the Water and Sewer Utility, and they...
104.1 WIKY
Hundreds Of Geese Found Dead In Southern Indiana
Avian flu was detected in Gibson County after diagnostic testing was done on dead birds. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports out of 10,000 snow geese in the area, 700 were found dead. The DNR will increase surveillance on birds to prevent the disease from spreading. Infected birds show...
firefighternation.com
Owensboro (KY) Dispatch Change Cuts Medical Call Load on Fire Department by Half
James Mayse – Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky. Dec. 14—A new dispatch policy initiated last month reduced the number of medical runs made by city firefighters by more than half, compared to November 2021. City Fire Chief James Howard told city commissioners Tuesday the change reduces the number of medical...
Bourbon Lovers! There’s a Fundraising Raffle in Owensboro with Big Prizes
The Wendell Foster Center in Owensboro recently wrapped up their 2022 Half Marathon in downtown Owensboro. For the second consecutive year, it was COLD! This year, it even snowed on the runners tackling that 13.1 mile adventure around the city of Owensboro. Well, now the local charity is hosting a...
What Kentuckians Really Mean When They Say ‘Let Me Call You Back’
I’m from Kentucky where “let me call you back” means enjoy the rest of your day!- Jay Ball (Chicago-based digital creator). My friend Joseph Hunt, who lives here in Owensboro, shared this post on his Facebook page a few days ago. When I saw it, I immediately took a screenshot of it because I felt personally attacked. I felt like I walked into the post office and saw my own profile pic on an America's Most Wanted poster.
Last Minute Christmas Wish Toy Run Happens this Weekend in McLean County
Iron Legacy MC and Brothers of Ares Vet/LE MC are hosting a Christmas Wish Toy Drive. Christmas Wish has over 1,900 wish letters to fill, so this last-minute event will help us get to the finish line. Santa's Workshop is buzzing with elves who are filling wish letters from all...
Kentucky Church Hosts Live Drive Thru Nativity Scene With Animals & It’s Beautiful
One Kentucky church has been hosting a beautiful live drive-thru nativity scene and it is totally free to the public. Cumberland Presbyterian Church is a sweet church that sits almost in the center of Owensboro on Booth Avenue. Most notably known for their BE KIND signs. Here's a little bit...
