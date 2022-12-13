ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenino, WA

Beavers Find Some Offense in Second Half of Win Against Kodiaks

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
Tenino's Brianna Asay throws a pass during the Beavers' 56-16 loss to Centralia on Dec. 1.

After a tough scoring first half, the Tenino girls basketball team found some offense in the second half to run away from Columbia Adventist Monday night at home, 47-33.

The Beavers, who have been going through some growing pains with a young lineup, missed a lot of two-footers in the first half, and started moving the ball in the second to get back into a rhythm.

Brianna Asay had 18 points to lead the way for Tenino, and Rilee Jones added 16 from the post. Tenino’s 33 points in the second half more than doubled their output in the first — just 14 points.

“We started making shots,” Tenino coach Scott Ashmore said. “It’s been the same story in every game, we missed a lot of two footers in the first half. Second half we stopped trying to dribble and moved the ball, made some good passes, and we started making some shots. We’re a young team, we’re still learning how to play.”

The Beavers take on Castle Rock at home this Friday for their next game in non-league action.

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

