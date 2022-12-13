ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Yardbarker

It appears to be a two-team race for free-agent SS Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson is one of the last big names left in MLB free agency and the chase for his services could be widdling down to two specific organizations. Over the last two weeks, the MLB hot stove wheeling and dealing have been overdrive. Several players have earned record deals, including New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, new New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa who earned a massive 13-year deal from the San Francisco Giants.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners, Tommy Milone Agree To Minor League Deal

The Mariners have agreed to a minor league contract with Tommy Milone, according to Triple-A Tacoma’s director of media relations Paul Braverman (Twitter link). The veteran lefty also spent the 2022 campaign in the Mariners organization. Milone, who turns 36 in February, got into seven MLB games for Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs, Ben DeLuzio Agree To MInor League Deal

The Cubs are in agreement with outfielder Ben DeLuzio on a minor league contract, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). He’ll receive an invite to big league Spring Training. DeLuzio has spent six seasons in the minor leagues since going undrafted in 2016. After five-plus years in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Twinkie Town

Carlos Correa Signs With Giants; Where do the Twins Go From Here?

After one season with the Minnesota Twins, Carlos Correa is headed to the San Francisco Giants on a 13-year, $350 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The new deal cements Correa as the highest paid shortstop in baseball and gives him the fourth largest contract guarantee in MLB history, behind only Mike Trout ($426.5M), Mookie Betts ($365M), and Aaron Judge ($360M). Correa made it clear he was after the most money he could get, and the Giants stepped up to the plate.
MLB Trade Rumors

A’s To Sign Yohel Pozo To Minor League Deal

The A’s are in agreement on a minor league contract with catcher Yohel Pozo, reports Alden González of ESPN. Pozo will receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Pozo, 26 in June, has spent almost his entire career with the Rangers thus far. He was very briefly...
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins, Chi Chi Gonzalez Agree To Minor League Deal

The Marlins have agreed to a minor league contract with free-agent righty Chi Chi Gonzalez, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Presumably, the Paragon Sports client will vie for a roster spot in Spring Training. Gonzalez, 30, was a first-round pick by the Rangers back in 2013 and...
MIAMI, FL
True Blue LA

LA’s slow offseason has a purpose

Heading into this offseason, it was clear that the Dodgers were going through a period of change. Trea Turner was a free agent, Cody Bellinger’s future was up in the air and the expectation was that he was going to be let go, and two of the longest tenured Dodgers in Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were set to hit free agency. David Price and Craig Kimbrel’s money was coming off of the books. The question was: What is Dodgers GM Andrew Friedman going to do given that he has some money to play with?
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Marlins showing interest in Alex Reyes

The Marlins have checked in with the representatives for free agent reliever Alex Reyes, report Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The former All-Star closer is coming off a season lost to shoulder surgery. Reyes has had an unfortunate number of injuries throughout his career. One of...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals Sign Cody Poteet, Brooks Kriske To Minor League Deals

The Royals announced four minor league contracts this afternoon. Righties Cody Poteet and Brooks Kriske are joining the organization, while minor league free agent outfielder Seuly Matias returns for an eighth year with the franchise. Kansas City also confirmed their previously reported non-roster agreement with catcher Jakson Reetz. Poteet is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Blue Jays have shown interest in Johnny Cueto

The Blue Jays made a notable addition to their rotation this week by signing right-hander Chris Bassitt to a three-year deal, but they might not be done. Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports that the club is open to further additions and has shown recent interest in righty Johnny Cueto. The...
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies sign veteran reliever Pierce Johnson

The Rockies agreed to a one-year deal with free agent righty Pierce Johnson, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com (via Twitter). Johnson will be guaranteed $5M on the contract and can earn another $750K of incentives, Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweets. It’s a strong guarantee for a pitcher coming off an injury-plagued season, though the Rockies perhaps needed to make an aggressive offer in order to persuade the righty to spend his home games at Coors Field, even if Johnson is a Denver native.
DENVER, CO
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

