Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
It appears to be a two-team race for free-agent SS Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson is one of the last big names left in MLB free agency and the chase for his services could be widdling down to two specific organizations. Over the last two weeks, the MLB hot stove wheeling and dealing have been overdrive. Several players have earned record deals, including New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, new New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa who earned a massive 13-year deal from the San Francisco Giants.
Mariners, Tommy Milone Agree To Minor League Deal
The Mariners have agreed to a minor league contract with Tommy Milone, according to Triple-A Tacoma’s director of media relations Paul Braverman (Twitter link). The veteran lefty also spent the 2022 campaign in the Mariners organization. Milone, who turns 36 in February, got into seven MLB games for Seattle...
Rays, Brendan McKay Agree To Two-Year Minor League Deal
The Rays are in agreement with left-hander Brendan McKay on a two-year minor league contract, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (Twitter link). Tampa Bay has also agreed to traditional one-year minor league deals with catcher Nick Dini and reliever Colten Brewer. McKay is a former fourth overall...
Cubs, Ben DeLuzio Agree To MInor League Deal
The Cubs are in agreement with outfielder Ben DeLuzio on a minor league contract, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). He’ll receive an invite to big league Spring Training. DeLuzio has spent six seasons in the minor leagues since going undrafted in 2016. After five-plus years in the...
Twinkie Town
Carlos Correa Signs With Giants; Where do the Twins Go From Here?
After one season with the Minnesota Twins, Carlos Correa is headed to the San Francisco Giants on a 13-year, $350 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The new deal cements Correa as the highest paid shortstop in baseball and gives him the fourth largest contract guarantee in MLB history, behind only Mike Trout ($426.5M), Mookie Betts ($365M), and Aaron Judge ($360M). Correa made it clear he was after the most money he could get, and the Giants stepped up to the plate.
Twins, Patrick Murphy Agree To Minor League Deal
The Twins are in agreement with right-hander Patrick Murphy on a minor league contract, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (on Twitter). Presumably, the 27-year-old will get a chance to compete for a big league job in Spring Training. Murphy has suited up at the highest level in...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
A’s To Sign Yohel Pozo To Minor League Deal
The A’s are in agreement on a minor league contract with catcher Yohel Pozo, reports Alden González of ESPN. Pozo will receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Pozo, 26 in June, has spent almost his entire career with the Rangers thus far. He was very briefly...
Marlins, Chi Chi Gonzalez Agree To Minor League Deal
The Marlins have agreed to a minor league contract with free-agent righty Chi Chi Gonzalez, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Presumably, the Paragon Sports client will vie for a roster spot in Spring Training. Gonzalez, 30, was a first-round pick by the Rangers back in 2013 and...
Dodgers News: LA Broadcaster Helps Calm Fans Nerves With Current Off-Season
The season is not won in the off-season
True Blue LA
LA’s slow offseason has a purpose
Heading into this offseason, it was clear that the Dodgers were going through a period of change. Trea Turner was a free agent, Cody Bellinger’s future was up in the air and the expectation was that he was going to be let go, and two of the longest tenured Dodgers in Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were set to hit free agency. David Price and Craig Kimbrel’s money was coming off of the books. The question was: What is Dodgers GM Andrew Friedman going to do given that he has some money to play with?
Yankees Agree To Minor League Deals With Art Warren, Jake Bauers
The Yankees have agreed to minor league contracts with right-hander Art Warren and first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers, as first indicated on the transactions log at MiLB.com. Warren’s contract is a two-year minor league deal that includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training in 2024, I’m told. Warren,...
Report: Marlins showing interest in Alex Reyes
The Marlins have checked in with the representatives for free agent reliever Alex Reyes, report Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The former All-Star closer is coming off a season lost to shoulder surgery. Reyes has had an unfortunate number of injuries throughout his career. One of...
Royals Sign Cody Poteet, Brooks Kriske To Minor League Deals
The Royals announced four minor league contracts this afternoon. Righties Cody Poteet and Brooks Kriske are joining the organization, while minor league free agent outfielder Seuly Matias returns for an eighth year with the franchise. Kansas City also confirmed their previously reported non-roster agreement with catcher Jakson Reetz. Poteet is...
Former Red Sox starter Michael Wacha receiving interest from AL East rival
The Orioles are showing interest in free-agent starter Michael Wacha, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com. They’re the first team of the offseason known to be checking in on the right-hander, who’s coming off a decent season with the division-rival Red Sox. Wacha, 31, inked a one-year, $7M deal...
Twins' Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda reportedly receiving trade interest
The Twins have received interest from other clubs in starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, reports Dan Hayes of The Athletic. It’s not clear how open the Twins are to moving either player, but it stands to reason they’d at least gauge the market and see if another club is willing to bowl them over with an offer.
Report: Blue Jays have shown interest in Johnny Cueto
The Blue Jays made a notable addition to their rotation this week by signing right-hander Chris Bassitt to a three-year deal, but they might not be done. Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports that the club is open to further additions and has shown recent interest in righty Johnny Cueto. The...
Report: Mets listening to trade offers on Carlos Carrasco
The Mets are listening to trade offers on right-hander Carlos Carrasco, reports Joel Sherman of The New York Post. There’s nothing to indicate that a deal is particularly close or that the Mets are actively shopping him, but the fact that they are open to a deal is noteworthy.
Giants, Carlos Correa agree to massive 13-year, $350M deal
The Giants have landed the star player they’d been seeking. San Francisco is reportedly in agreement with Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350M contract. The deal doesn’t contain any opt-out provisions but the Boras Corporation client will receive a full no-trade clause. It’ll be the third team in...
Rockies sign veteran reliever Pierce Johnson
The Rockies agreed to a one-year deal with free agent righty Pierce Johnson, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com (via Twitter). Johnson will be guaranteed $5M on the contract and can earn another $750K of incentives, Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweets. It’s a strong guarantee for a pitcher coming off an injury-plagued season, though the Rockies perhaps needed to make an aggressive offer in order to persuade the righty to spend his home games at Coors Field, even if Johnson is a Denver native.
MLB Trade Rumors
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0