Ripple’s lawsuit with SEC could be on its homestretch; where will XRP go next?
Rumors are rife that Ripple (XRP) could settle with SEC (US Security and Exchange Commission) A bearish breakout could push XRP to settle at $0.3444. Ripple’s [XRP] long-awaited lawsuit with SEC could be on its homestretch. Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, revealed that according to rumors, the Ripple-SEC settlement could happen by 15 December.
Terra Classic [LUNC] investors have a few reasons to celebrate the new year
IBC channel between Osmosis and Terra Classic [LUNC] was back online. LUNC’s Altrank looked bullish, but market indicators were not supportive. In a recent announcement, it was revealed that the IBC channel between Osmosis and Terra Classic [LUNC] was back online. Users can finally transfer LUNC and USTC between chains again.
ETH’s spike in address activity didn’t coincide with ‘profit-taking opportunity’
ETH sold at a five-week high of $1,335 on 13 November. Daily active addresses rallied to a year-high of 653,000. There was a decline in ETH’s network growth. Having traded momentarily at the $1,335 price mark, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] hit a five-week high during the intraday trading session on 13 November.
Compound [COMP] whales intensify accumulation, even as price fails to grow
The count of COMP whales has grown significantly in the last three months. Price, however, continues to fall. Ranked as the 9th DeFi protocol with the largest total value locked (TVL), Compound Finance’s native token COMP has seen increased whale accumulation in the last three months, new data from Santiment revealed.
Dogecoin gets December’s first large buys but does this mean DOGE will rally
Dogecoin $1 million whale transaction hit the highest since November ended. Demand for the memecoin lingered in an almost deadpan situation. Dogecoin [DOGE] transactions within the $1 million and above region unexpectedly hit a notable number for the first time in December 2022. According to Santiment, DOGE’s whale transactions around the aforementioned amount stood at 37 at the time of writing.
NEAR Protocol, its metrics, and all that you can expect from it in 2023
NEAR maintained healthy levels of social dominance in the last 12 months. Its volume has tanked significantly in the last year. NEAR protocol may not be the most popular crypto project but it is certainly up there in the list of promising crypto networks. A look at its past achievements and developments is perhaps the best progress assessment strategy.
Short-term Litecoin investors could profit if Bitcoin moves in this direction
LTC was in a slight uptrend. A bullish BTC would pump it toward $77.12. Litecoin (LTC) briefly fell below $75 after BTC dropped below $17.77K on 15 December. At press time, LTC was trading at $74.95 and appeared poised for an upside move if BTC moves above $17.77K. The 4-hour...
What Ethereum [ETH] holders should expect in 2023 and beyond?
Ethereum would be introducing Proto Danksharding in the coming months. The amount of revenue generated by ETH validators decreased by 26% in the past month. The broader market has undoubtedly been reeling under the selling pressure. But, according to the roadmap presented by the Ethereum Foundation, the near future looks very interesting for the ETH holders. Well, thanks to multiple updates and developments that will be executed on the network in the coming year.
Cosmos: Increasing selling pressure on ATOM may allow profits at these levels
Cosmos [ATOM] could fall as low as $9.414, based on price charts and indicators. On-chain metrics forecasted a near-term bearish outlook. Cosmos [ATOM] fell below some boundaries on the three-hour chart. With technical indicators pointing to a sharply bearish market structure, ATOM investors could only win by selling at the current price and buying at cheaper prices later to lock the margin.
Bitcoin rallies from $17k after core CPI data release, should you go long now?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The lower timeframe market structure was strongly bearish. The bulls can wait for a pullback before looking to bid. The U.S. CPI data gave some relief to the bulls...
What are the odds of Chainlink [LINK] crossing its near-term high this week?
Chainlink reached quite a few milestones this week. Stochastic was oversold, which was bullish, but other metrics were bearish. Chainlink’s [LINK] recent price action was not what the investors expected, as its weekly chart was painted red. According to CoinMarketCap, LINK registered nearly 10% negative weekly gains and was trading at $6.63 with a market capitalization of over $3.3 billion at press time.
MATIC: A breakout past $0.95 and its retest can give buyers room to…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Steady selling pressure in the past week made it hard for bulls to design a breakout above the range. MATIC will have a lower timeframe bullish bias so long...
Here is what Bitcoin [BTC] holders can expect after the FOMC reports
Bitcoin’s price reacted negatively as the FOMC report indicated a rise in interest rates. Bitcoin tested the $18,000 region before falling back, but there are indications of a potential increase. Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market could not have asked for a better outcome from the Federal Open Market...
Shiba Inu: Investors could get short-selling opportunities at these levels
SHIB was in a bearish market structure. It could fall to $0.00000874 or lower. A breakout above $0.00000901 would invalidate the forecast. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] weak market could give sellers leverage to push the price lower. At the time of publication, the meme coin was trading at $0.00000888, down 2% in the past 24 hours.
Will VeChain succumbs to crypto winter despite increased testnet activity
VeChain registered an increase in activity on its testnet. Development activity was up, but market indicators were bearish. VeChain [VET] revealed an interesting development that reflected the increased adoption and popularity of the network. As per VeChain Community Hun’s tweet on 12 December, the network witnessed a spike of unusual activity on its Testnet, as its number of transactions went up sharply.
Lido’s TVL falters, thanks to the decline in the price of these ruling altcoins
Lido finance records a decline in TVL and APR in the last week. LDO’s value continues to fall following FTX’s collapse. Leading Ethereum [ETH] staking platform Lido Finance [LDO] suffered a decline in its total value locked (TVL) in the last week due to a decline in the value of native tokens, including Polygon’s MATIC, Solana’s SOL, and leading altcoin ETH.
BNB Chain’s November tech and metric update in detail
BNB’s RSI was oversold, which hinted that a trend reversal can be expected soon. BNB’s volume also registered a sharp uptick lately. Binance Coin’s [BNB] price action of late did not align with investors’ interest, as its weekly chart was mostly painted red. According to CoinMarketCap, BNB registered a 2.55% decline over the last seven days.
With Solana unable to breach the $14.3 mark, could it see a 10% drop this week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Solana’s rejection at $15 was followed by successive bounces from $13.15 – $13.2. If this support zone fails, another move downward could follow. For the past three...
PancakeSwap [CAKE] slides beneath range lows, but can buyers snipe an entry?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The market structure was firmly bearish following the loss of the lower timeframe CAKE range. A bullish order block could see a trend reversal, but bulls will need to...
Synthetix releases V3 governance module update but is this enough to boost SNX
We can expect SNX to achieve more recovery if the overall market conditions improve. SNX dropped in November to retest its June lows. Synthetix has slowed down in 2022 in its DeFi pursuits, just like many crypto networks have during the bear market. Regardless, the network remains committed to its long-term pursuits and this was evident in its latest endeavor.
