Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Princeton survives close clash with Middletown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Cincinnati Princeton wore a victory shine after clipping Middletown 71-64 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown played in a 77-70 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Victory lap starts fast as Liberty Township Lakota East zooms by West Chester Lakota West
Liberty Township Lakota East made a quick edge stand up in a 59-46 victory against West Chester Lakota West in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Liberty Township Lakota East faced off on February 25, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Dayton Centerville bowls over Clayton Northmont
Dayton Centerville zipped to a quick start to key a 73-39 win over Clayton Northmont during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont played in a 75-52 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bradford outlasts Lewisburg Tri-County North in topsy-turvy battle
Bradford knocked off Lewisburg Tri-County North 64-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off on January 26, 2021 at Bradford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Huber Heights Wayne claims close encounter of the winning kind over Beavercreek
Huber Heights Wayne could finally catch its breath after a close call against Beavercreek in a 78-72 victory at Beavercreek High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Huber Heights Wayne and Beavercreek played in a 62-54 game on January 28, 2022. We covered...
richlandsource.com
New Lebanon Dixie dodges a bullet in win over Arcanum Franklin Monroe
New Lebanon Dixie weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 45-37 victory against Arcanum Franklin Monroe for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. New Lebanon Dixie opened with a 14-9 advantage over Arcanum Franklin Monroe through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Jamestown Greeneview scores early, pulls away from Springfield Catholic Central
Jamestown Greeneview rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 70-31 win over Springfield Catholic Central in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Jamestown Greeneview faced off on February 11, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Vandalia Butler denies Dayton West Carrollton's challenge
Vandalia Butler stretched out and finally snapped Dayton West Carrollton to earn a 52-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 38-21 game on December 18, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Camden Preble Shawnee finds its footing in sprinting past New Paris National Trail
Camden Preble Shawnee earned a convincing 55-19 win over New Paris National Trail on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Camden Preble Shawnee and New Paris National Trail played in a 58-44 game on February 16, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Milford collects skin-tight win against Kings Mill Kings
A sigh of relief filled the air in Milford's locker room after a trying 40-38 test with Kings Mill Kings in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Milford and Kings Mill Kings squared off with January 19, 2022 at Kings Mill Kings High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lewisburg Tri-County North posts win at Bradford's expense
Lewisburg Tri-County North knocked off Bradford 35-18 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 15. Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North squared off with December 16, 2021 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Goshen defeats Batavia in lopsided affair
Goshen's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Batavia 61-40 at Goshen High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 3, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Winchester Eastern on December 3 at Winchester Eastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
WLWT 5
Avondale youth football team overcomes violence to stay undefeated, qualify for national championship
CINCINNATI — An Avondale youth football team that is undefeated in three years is headed to a prestigious national tournament despite having to overcome multiple incidents of gun violence this season. The Cin City Gators football team and cheer squad is made up of kids under 10 years old.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star Edge Rusher, Three Other Local Recruits
The Cincinnati-area recruiting is heating for the Bearcats.
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
linknky.com
Semi-professional football team coming to NKY
The Northern Kentucky Wolfpack will be is NKY’s new semi-professional football team, with tryouts beginning in January. Ryan Glover, who was recently named the Wolfpack’s head coach for the 2023 season, has over 10 years in the playing and coaching world. He has worked with teams such as the Dayton Hornets, King Comets, Cincinnati Royals, and some youth football teams.
kiss951.com
Jumpman Invitational Brings College Basketball Royalty To Queen City
Christmas comes early this year for college basketball fans in Charlotte. According to the Charlotte Observer, teams from four of the most recognized Division I programs in the country will be playing in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Spectrum Center on December 20th and 21st. The Jumpman Invitational offers four...
Fox 19
$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
WLWT 5
Who's playing in Cincinnati? Check out the star-studded list of shows coming in 2023
CINCINNATI — With a new year comes new shows coming to the Cincinnati area. And in 2023, there's a lot of big names set to perform in the Queen City. From Taylor Swift to Adam Sandler to P!INK, there's a show for everyone at different venues including Heritage Bank Center, Riverbend, Paycor Stadium and Great American Ball Park.
WLWT 5
Jimmy Fallon on Cincinnati: 'There's nothing like having the pasta with chili on it'
Cincinnati chili is back in the spotlight once again, this time on the Jimmy Fallon show. This week, a Queen City resident called Giovanni, was randomly selected as the winner of the 12 days of Christmas sweaters segment. As he went to get his new gear, Fallon shared his opinion...
