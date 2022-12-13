ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hong Kong leader to press China anthem request with Google

By ZEN SOO
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dL32r_0jgYxegT00

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader said Tuesday he will push Google to display China’s national anthem as the top result in searches for the city’s anthem instead of a protest song.

The comments by John Lee, Hong Kong’s chief executive, followed several big sporting events — including a rugby tournament in South Korea and powerlifting event in Dubai — where the pro-democracy protest song “Glory to Hong Kong” was played as the city's anthem instead of the Chinese national anthem, “March of the Volunteers.”

“There are ways to do it, it's a matter of whether a company acts responsibly and respect the importance of (a) national anthem in the global context,” Lee said in a briefing. He said he would continue to press Google to make that change.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lee’s comments come a day after the city’s security chief Chris Tang said a request for Google to replace the “Glory to Hong Kong” protest anthem with China’s national anthem as the top search result had been refused.

According to Tang, Google had said that such results were generated by an algorithm and did not involve human input.

“Glory to Hong Kong” became popular during months of anti-government protests in 2019. It is widely considered as banned now after a national security law was enacted, cracking down on political dissent.

Authorities have said that the phrase “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” — a popular protest slogan that is part of the song's lyrics — was considered separatist and subversive under the national security law.

Hong Kong is a former British colony and semi-autonomous region of China, with its own customs territory and legal system. Chinese leaders pledged to respect its civil liberties and way of life for at least a half-century after the city was handed over to Beijing's control in 1997. But the communist-ruled mainland has expanded its influence over the territory in the past several years, jailing pro-democracy activists and taking a harsh stance toward protests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

China reduces COVID-19 case number reporting as virus surges

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s National Health Commission scaled down its daily COVID-19 report starting Wednesday in response to a sharp decline in PCR testing since the government eased antivirus measures after daily cases hit record highs. A notice on the commission’s website said it stopped publishing...
Boston 25 News WFXT

As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy

TOKYO — (AP) — In a major break from its strictly self-defense-only postwar principle, Japan adopted a national security strategy Friday declaring plans to possess preemptive strike capability and cruise missiles within years to give itself more offensive footing against threats from neighboring China and North Korea. With...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Macron returns to Qatar for love of sport, despite criticism

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is about to jet off to Qatar for the second time in a week, despite broad concerns about the emirate's human rights and environmental record. Why? Because France is in the World Cup final, and Macron really is a big soccer fan — as well as a prominent advocate of the longstanding partnership between the two countries.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Asian shares decline after retreats on Wall Street, Europe

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares followed Wall Street and Europe lower on Friday, with markets jittery over the risk that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may end up bringing on recessions to get inflation under control. Oil prices and U.S. futures edged higher. China's move...
Boston 25 News WFXT

MEP at heart of EU corruption case to remain in custody

BRUSSELS — (AP) — A Greek European lawmaker charged with corruption in an alleged plot by a Gulf country that's tarnishing EU institutions will stay in detention until at least next week after her hearing by a judge was postponed, judicial officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin ‘gears up for new push on Kyiv’ as airstrike barrage intensifies

Russia has launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on areas across Ukraine, with reports of damage to critical infrastructure and power outages. Vladimir Putin’s forces are expected to launch a new offensive on Ukraine early next year, including a renewed bid to take Kyiv, Ukrainian defence chiefs have said."The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv," Ukrainian general Valery Zaluzhniy said yesterday, warning of fresh attacks as soon as January.This was reiterated by the Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who said Kyiv is seeing mounting evidence that Russia...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fiji observers say election was free after 5 parties protest

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — An international group that monitored Fiji's general election this week said Friday it didn't observe any voting irregularities and the process was transparent and credible. The group's comments came after five of the political parties that contested the election said they were...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Peru's new government declares police state amid protests

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru’s new government declared a national emergency Wednesday as it struggled to calm violent protests over President Pedro Castillo's ouster, suspending the rights of “personal security and freedom” across the Andean nation for 30 days. Acts of vandalism, violence and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

AMARILLO, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and...
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 16 dead, 17 missing

BATANG KALI, Malaysia — (AP) — A landslide early Friday at a hillside tourist campground in Malaysia left 16 people dead and authorities said 17 others were feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur. An estimated 94 Malaysians were sleeping...
Boston 25 News WFXT

'We are appalled': U.S. officials condemn U.N. human rights official accused of making antisemitic posts

WASHINGTON — American officials blasted a high-ranking United Nations diplomat in charge of monitoring the tense situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories, arguing that posts she made about the conflict there disqualified her from being an objective broker. The offending posts were made in 2014 by Francesca Albanese,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russians find asylum lifeline to US, but at a high price

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — (AP) — Phil Metzger promises to arrange entry to the United States for Russian-speaking asylum-seekers through unmatched connections with U.S. border officials and people in Mexico who can guarantee safety while traveling. Though seeking asylum is free, the pastor of Calvary San Diego said his services are “not cheap.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ukraine stalemate sets stage for possible winter escalation

With the war in Ukraine grinding through its 10th month, both sides are locked in a stalemated battle of attrition, which could set the stage for a new round of escalation. Many observers see the current deadlock as beneficial to Ukraine, allowing it to receive more state-of-the-art weapons from the West and prepare for new counteroffensives. In Russia, there is a growing sense of desperation among hard-liners about what they see as President Vladimir Putin's hesitancy and lack of a clear strategy.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched at least 60 missile strikes across Ukraine on Friday, officials said, reporting explosions in at least four cities. At least two people were killed when a residential building was hit in central Ukraine, while electricity and water services were interrupted in the two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv. Thousands rushed to subway stations to seek shelter deep underground. Thudding blasts and gunfire from air-defense systems echoed across the country as authorities on social media reported explosions and missile strikes in Kyiv, the capital, southern Kryvyi Rih, southeastern Zaporizhzhia and northeastern Kharkiv. Air raid alarms sounded across the country, warning of a new barrage of the Russian strikes that have occurred intermittently since mid-October. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Inhat told Ukrainian TV that more than 60 missiles had been fired, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many missiles the Ukrainian army managed to intercept. Some officials reported success in downing some incoming projectiles. Ihnat said Russian forces had fired cruise missiles from positions in the Black Sea, and used bomber aircraft as part of an effort to “massively distract the attention of the anti-aircraft defense, keeping it in tension.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

At 'Church City,' a taste of Catholic life in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Hymns echo through the spacious, blue-walled church. The congregants listen to the Gospel and the homily. They kneel, eyes closed and hands clasped in prayer or palms turned skyward. They line up to receive Communion as a choir belts out: “Lord, for my sake, teach me to take one day at a time.”
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
137K+
Followers
147K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy