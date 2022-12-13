Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Popular Golden Corral Location Reopening After Two YearsJoel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
dayton247now.com
1 in custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police crews were dispatched to 852 St. Agnes Avenue around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, on a weapons complaint. However, once they arrived, the situation became more of a domestic violence dispute, according to DPD Major Brian Johns. "Once they got here it was more...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County updates attempted abduction of 13-year-old
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has announced an update about the report of an attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl. Initially, it was reported that a 13-year-old girl was approached by an older white man with a beard driving a gray colored vehicle on December 4th, 2022. The driver was reported to have attempted to entice the girl to get into the vehicle, but the young girl ran the opposite way to call for help.
dayton247now.com
Vigil to be held for Fairborn High School student killed in vehicle crash
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at Fairborn High School for a student who lost her life in an accident Friday, according to a Fairborn School District spokesperson. Ohio State Highway Patrol says its investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on...
dayton247now.com
Xenia Police searching for suspect after house was struck by gunfire
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Sunday, December 11, officers from the Xenia Police Division responded to the 400 block of Stelton Rd. after receiving a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found that the home at 466 Stelton Road had been shot at. The front of the home had been struck by three bullets.
dayton247now.com
Captain Allison Elliott named next Springfield Police Chief
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to officials, Springfield Police Division Capt. Allison Elliott has been chosen by City Manager Bryan Heck to serve as the next police chief, with the City Commission expected to confirm the choice next week. Elliott has worked in law enforcement for 16 years. She oversaw...
dayton247now.com
Local police help community get into the holiday spirit
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - With Christmas just over a week away, the FOP and Dayton Police are bringing Christmas to local families. Every child should experience the joy of Christmas, waking up with presents under the tree. That is where the Angel Tree program comes in. The Dayton Police Department...
dayton247now.com
Springfield Police warn of Hyundai and Kia thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - Springfield Police Division (SPD) investigators have issued a warning to the public about a recent uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts. According to the SPD, the thefts appear to follow a trend seen nationwide. Police point to a popular social media video explaining how to access...
dayton247now.com
Kettering Police warn of more mail thefts in the area
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Kettering Police Department is warning residents of more mail thefts in the area. A news release from Kettering Police said jurisdictions all over the country are continuing to see an increase in theft from post office drop boxes. "DO NOT use the outdoor mail drop...
dayton247now.com
Kettering Police Department hosts Shop with Cops event for local children
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Kettering Police Department hosted their annual Shop with Cops event on Thursday evening, at the Meijer on Wilmington Pike. At Shop with Cops, local children who are in need have the opportunity to pick out Christmas gifts, with the help of Kettering Police officers. This...
dayton247now.com
Springboro residents host elaborate Christmas light show on Orville Court
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's the time of the year where people are going all out on their holiday decorations, but one Springboro neighborhood is taking it to the next level. Residents on Orville Court are working together for a neighborhood light show every night through the end of the...
dayton247now.com
Large investigation at Madison Lake in Trotwood, BCI present
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) - There was a large investigation at Madison Lake in Trotwood Thursday afternoon. According to Trotwood dispatch, detectives were on scene as part of a "follow-up investigation." A large number of ODNR members were present at the scene. Dive teams were present and searched the lake. It...
dayton247now.com
University of Dayton holds commencement ceremonies
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The University of Dayton conferred approximately 1,270 undergraduate, master's and doctoral degrees during commencement exercises on Saturday. This includes students who graduated this past summer. The university regards its commencement exercises as among the most important ceremonial occasions of the academic year. The nearly two-hour ceremony...
dayton247now.com
Springboro 5th grader collects gifts for Toys for Tots in honor of his birthday
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Jackson Williams, a 5th grade student at Five Points Elementary in Springboro, has collected over 70 gifts to benefit Toys for Tots. Jackson's birthday is just four days before Christmas, but instead of asking for his own gifts, he asks the community to donate toys to his "Jackson's Birthday Toy Drive." He then donates those gifts to Toys for Tots, to make sure other children have a gift under their tree this Christmas.
dayton247now.com
1 in custody after stolen car crashes along I-75 North
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A car was stolen from 5101 Springboro Pike in West Carrollton before 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, according to West Carrollton Police. West Carrollton officials say that the car drove away from officers when they tried to make a traffic stop. The car then drove...
dayton247now.com
Dayton RTA responds to community concerns about bus route delayed arrivals
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Multiple community members have reached out to Dayton 24/7 Now with concerns regarding the Greater Dayton RTA's bus schedule. Dayton 24/7 Now's Clara Faith took a deeper look into these concerns and sat down with RTA’s CEO. To better understand their concerns, Clara waited for...
dayton247now.com
Sports company expands to Dayton, new athletic center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, spoke with Nathan Edwards about an outdoor sports company that is expanding along Dayton's river front. Plus, a new athletic center is opening its doors to the Gem City.
dayton247now.com
TJ Chumps hosts 4th Annual Battle of the Burgers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Have you ever wanted to make your own burger?. TJ Chumps is searching for the most creative and delicious burger that the Miami Valley can come up with during their 4th Annual Battle of the Burgers. Starting on December 16th, burger lovers from across the Miami...
dayton247now.com
Outdoor sports company expanding along Dayton riverfront
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - An outdoor recreational sports company is expanding in Dayton with a new facility and incoming bar and lodge for river enthusiasts. Surf Dayton is a full retail surf and paddle board shop. It's expanding into a property on Valley Street in Dayton that will ultimately include an Airbnb lodge with bar and eatery for surfers, cyclists and river enthusiasts, said Shannon Thomas, owner of Surf Dayton.
dayton247now.com
Dayton International Airport unveils new master plan
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton International Airport is looking toward the future as more people resume flying after the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, December 14, the airport unveiled its master plan for the future, hoping to receive feedback from the community before sending it to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
dayton247now.com
6 Kettering Health facilities honored with Women's Choice Award
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Six Kettering Health facilities are being honored with The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals™. The award identifies the nation's best hospitals based on relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. Additionally, the award aims to connect women to the best healthcare for themselves and their family.
