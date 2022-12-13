ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Antigens after COVID remain in system, but aren’t infectious

Dear Dr. Roach: Will I continue to test positive for COVID-19 antigens even after I recover from the virus? I tested positive using the free, at-home COVID-19 antigen self-test a week ago, and I tested positive again yesterday. Once you have the antigens in your system, don’t they stay there for a while?
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Positive T-SPOT blood test brings result of latent tuberculosis

Dear Dr. Roach: I had a tuberculosis (TB) skin test for my new job in May, and it was negative. They did a blood test in July. I have a question about a positive T-SPOT blood test for TB. They did a chest X-ray, and it shows nothing wrong. Is there any treatment necessary? I haven’t been told of any, but from what I read, it could be latent TB, which means it’s just silent but can show up at any time. Does this mean that I came into contact with TB and my body just fought it off, or could this be a false positive? Any help would be great.
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
TheDailyBeast

Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying

Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
TODAY.com

Woman, 21, had severe abdominal pain for years. Doctors dismissed it. It was ovarian cancer

Sharp abdominal pain struck Jessie Sanders' body. For almost two weeks in November 2021, she couldn't eat, work out or move. All she did was lie in bed. Then, the day after Thanksgiving 2021, Sanders, 21, finally drove herself to the emergency room. She was fed up with the pain. Her weight had dropped a lot. What frustrated her most was that she couldn't eat her Thanksgiving dinner.
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
Daily Mail

Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated

A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
DURHAM, NC
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).

