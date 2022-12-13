Dear Dr. Roach: I had a tuberculosis (TB) skin test for my new job in May, and it was negative. They did a blood test in July. I have a question about a positive T-SPOT blood test for TB. They did a chest X-ray, and it shows nothing wrong. Is there any treatment necessary? I haven’t been told of any, but from what I read, it could be latent TB, which means it’s just silent but can show up at any time. Does this mean that I came into contact with TB and my body just fought it off, or could this be a false positive? Any help would be great.

