Adverse Drug Reactions Overly Affect Women. The Reason Why Is Starting to Emerge

Read full article on original website
Related
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Two tablespoons of popular ingredient can ‘slash your risk of silent killer’
ADDING just two tablespoons of honey to your diet can help slash your risk of a silent killer, experts have claimed. Medics in Canada found that the golden liquid can improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Scientists at the University of Toronto found that consuming honey lowers fasting blood glucose.
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels ove...
Cancer doctors warn of ‘watershed’ moment for services after 8,000 excess deaths
Leading clinicians have called on the government to help tackle Britain’s “growing cancer emergency” after figures showed there have been around 8,000 excess deaths due to delays in diagnostics and treatment since March 2020.Ministers are accused of failing to accept “the true scale of the problem” within cancer services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and are being warned that excess deaths will continue trending upwards without signifcant intervention.In a paper published in the Lancet Oncology journal, experts called on officials in the Department of Health and Social Care to apply the same levels of focus and urgency...
CNET
Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
People don’t mate randomly — but the assumption that they do links genes to diseases and traits
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The idea that correlation does not imply causation is a fundamental caveat in epidemiological research. A classic example involves a hypothetical link between ice cream sales and drownings — instead of increased ice cream consumption causing more people to drown, it's plausible that a third variable, summer weather, is driving up an appetite for ice cream and swimming, and hence opportunities to drown.
Study decodes ‘unexpected danger’ that lurked under ancient Mayan cities
Ancient Maya cities were contaminated with “dangerous” levels of mercury that may have posed a health hazard to the people living in the mesoamerican civilisation, according to new research.The review of studies, published recently in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science, found the “unexpected danger” of mercury pollution beneath the soil surface of cities of the ancient Maya in Mesoamerica likely caused due to the frequent use of mercury and mercury-containing products by the people of this time between 250 and 1100 CE.“Discovering mercury buried deep in soils and sediments in ancient Maya cities is difficult to explain, until...
Mum wakes up from 'mummy makeover' op to find parts of her hands need amputating
A woman woke from a 'mummy makeover' to find she needed parts of her hands amputating. Shannyn Palmer, from Vancouver, Washington, US, decided to have the procedure - comprised of a tummy tuck with muscle repair, chest lift, and fat transfer to the hips - after three pregnancies and weight loss left her with 'uncomfortable' excess skin and lacking in body confidence.
sciencealert.com
Snot Comes in Many Colors, And It Can Tell You About Your Health
Very few people talk about these things, but let's break that taboo. The mucus in your nose serves many functions. Its color can tell you and your doctor a lot about what's going on in your body – especially when it's been an abnormal shade for a long time.
sciencealert.com
Mysterious Pattern Emerges in The Future of Children Who Break Bones
Breaking a bone in childhood is not just a rite of passage. It could be a warning sign of future fracture risk and osteoporosis. A history of prior fractures is one of the strongest predictors of future fractures, yet current guidelines used to determine osteoporosis risk ignore childhood fractures. We...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers factors linked to optimal aging
What are the keys to "successful" or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7000 middle aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age. They found that those who were female, married, physically active and not obese and those...
"Six Healing Sounds," according to the Ancients
Sound can heal us, scientists confirm. This was already widely known in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), where doctors developed certain sounds to target specific organs. A practice called the 6 Healing Sounds (SHS) in Qigong has been studied and shown to help transform stress and negative emotions into vital life-force energy (“good chi”) throughout our body’s electromagnetic field.
psychologytoday.com
An Overnighter Can Help Depression
"Depression" is an umbrella term that probably covers four or more illnesses researchers are investigating. If you suspect you are depressed, it's important to look closely at all your health habits, which include sleep, diet, and exercise. Six studies on the sleep/light cure, called "triple chronotherapy," concluded that it provided...
Freethink
Cheap liver drug can prevent COVID-19
Scientists at the University of Cambridge have discovered that a cheap, readily available drug used to treat liver disease can also prevent COVID-19 infections. “We are optimistic that this drug could become an important weapon in our fight against COVID-19,” said lead researcher Fotios Sampaziotis. The discovery: Many of...
Medical News Today
Hashimoto encephalopathy: What to know
Hashimoto encephalopathy is a rare condition that affects the brain. The disease’s symptoms, severity, and progression may vary between affected people. Some experts believe it has links to another condition called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. The condition can lead to various symptoms, including stroke-like episodes, seizures, confusion, and tremors. It...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Aware of Medical Gaslighting?
The first time it happened I was experiencing intense chest pains. My primary care physician, who was a woman, referred me to the cardiologist in her practice, a man. He spent five minutes with me and diagnosed me with anxiety. I was aware my chart was peppered with mental health diagnoses such as depression, anorexia, and probably anxiety, as well as the psychotropic medications I was prescribed.
Genetic research ‘changed our son’s life’
A couple have told how genomics research has changed their son’s life and enabled him to have treatment with a common drug that costs pennies.Sarah and Rob Everitt, both 42, spent years trying to get a diagnosis for their son, Owen, now nine, after noticing he was not hitting his milestones as a baby.He was eventually diagnosed with a very rare condition – resistance to thyroid hormone due to defective thyroid receptor Alpha – when he was four after taking part in the 100,000 Genomes Project.This programme of work has enabled quicker diagnoses and is changing the face of healthcare...
MedicalXpress
Concerns for methamphetamine contamination left behind on surfaces by users
Flinders University researchers are looking for more accurate methods to detect traces of toxic methamphetamine contamination left behind on soft porous surfaces, clothing or in the air which may pose a third-hand risk to the public. A new study, published in Toxics, points out that exposure health risks may occur...
Over the Monster
Drink Water On An Empty Stomach Immediately After Waking Up!
Water is essential for the optimal functioning of our body, so the practice of drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning has been found to provide countless health benefits. health, cool stuff, nutrition, science, health, science, cool stuff, health, science, nutrition, health, science, nutrition. Water is a crucial...
Comments / 0