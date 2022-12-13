Gonzaga responds after sluggish opening half, pulls away from Northern Illinois for 88-67 win

Read full article on original website
No. 23 Gonzaga women open West Coast Conference play against rival Brigham Young
The win over UC Davis was barely in the books when the postgame conversation turned to the Gonzaga women’s West Coast Conference opener on Saturday in the Kennel. More to the point, the game is against BYU, which is making its last scheduled appearance in Spokane before joining the Big 12 Conference next year.
Q&A: Gonzaga will have hands full again in Saturday's rematch with No. 4 Alabama
Alabama turned out to be one of Gonzaga’s toughest matchups last season. The 16th-ranked Crimson Tide hit 13 3-pointers, built an 18-point lead early in the second half and held off No. 3 Gonzaga 91-82 at Climate Pledge Arena last December in the Battle in Seattle. Many of the...
Will Gonzaga beat No. 4 Alabama? Robert Sacre and Jack Ferris join Gonzaga Nation podcast
Every Tuesday, Robert Sacre and Jack Ferris take over the Gonzaga Nation podcast to talk about Gonzaga men's basketball. On this week's episode, they talk about Gonzaga's matchup with Alabama and how excited they are for this year's NCAA tournament. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the...
Why Adam Morrison doesn't think Gonzaga's offense is broken
Gonzaga is struggling to find an identity on offense, but Adam Morrison thinks the Bulldogs are on the right track. Listen to the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast as Morrison and Dan Dickau talk about the trajectory of this Zags' team. Make sure you never miss an episode!...
Mead wrestling tops University in highly-anticipated Greater Spokane League dual ahead of Tri-State Tournament
As most high school students get ready to put their feet up to start the holiday break, top wrestlers from around the region are just looking to catch their breath. With a full slate of Greater Spokane League duals Wednesday and Thursday followed by the 51st annual Tri-State Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday, it’s hard to find a more difficult test of physical and mental fortitude on the calendar.
Prep roundup: Jarom Liljenquist paces Mt. Spokane wrestling over Lewis and Clark; U-Hi, Mead pick up second league wins
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mt. Spokane 66, Lewis and Clark 18: Jarom Liljenquist (195), Daren Airey (220) and Hunter Osso (170) were among eight with pins and the visiting Wildcats (2-0) beat the Tigers (0-2). LC’s Logan Jacobson (152) and Quinnton Flores (285) won by pin.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane County official celebrates his travels with Mike Leach
Tributes have been pouring in for Mike Leach, the former Washington State University football coach who passed away on Monday night. The tributes come from people in the sporting world, but also from a traveling buddy in Spokane: former state Senator and current Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner. On his...
Gonzaga to factor inflation into decision for tuition, room and board rates in 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University (GU) will factor in inflation into the price of tuition, room and board in 2023, according to a statement shared by the university. Jamie Aitken, director of strategic communications for GU, shared an official statement that said the university is facing significant inflation impacts on a wide range of expenses, which will inform rate increase.
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
spokanepublicradio.org
Big changes could be coming to Northwest weather this weekend
Much colder-than-normal temperatures and heavy snow may be headed to the Inland Northwest late this weekend and into next week…or maybe not. Weather forecasters in the Inland Northwest are looking for more certainty in a forecast that promises big change. Andy Brown from the National Weather Service said in...
idahoednews.org
UPDATED: Little calls NIC mess ‘unfortunate,’ but says state has limited oversight role
The ongoing dysfunction at North Idaho College is “unfortunate,” a spokeswoman for Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday. But Little said he has limited say in the college’s operations — and decisions made by trustees elected in Kootenai County. “It is unfortunate to see the college experiencing...
inlander.com
Bottle Bay Brewing is the first brewery to stake a claim high on Spokane's South Hill
The Plastino brothers – Nick and Marco – have deep roots on Lake Pend Oreille's Bottle Bay, and it only made sense to pay homage to their ancestry when they decided to start a brewery. "We've been going up there forever," says Marco, of the Bottle Bay property originally owned by his great great-grandfather, almost a century ago. "Spokane is so embedded with this lake culture," he adds. "There's like, what, 300 something lakes within a hundred-mile radius of Spokane? And so a lot of people have their own lake that they go to. We have our spot, Bottle Bay, so kind of the whole idea is, where's your bay?"
inlander.com
Local GOP swings back to the right. Plus, Spokane voters lose at the state Supreme Court, and Camp Hope will stand through Christmas
When unsuccessful candidate for Spokane County Board of Commissioners Paul "Brian" Noble was elected as the new chair of the Spokane County Republican Party on Saturday — in a meeting held at the Spokane Valley church where Noble works as a pastor — former state Rep. Matt Shea leapt to his feet in a standing ovation. Consider it a sign of changing times. Over the years, the control of the local GOP has seesawed back and forth between a more hardcore wing who have defended the controversial and far-right Shea, and a more moderate wing who has sided with Shea's critics, like outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. When a slate of new precinct committee officers were elected in November, that balance of power shifted rightward once again: Local moderates saw their preferred candidates get blown out of the water for each leadership slot. Still, the speeches Noble gave on Saturday weren't exactly radical. While he called for "standing against the threats of woke-ism," he also called for the GOP to be compassionate to the vulnerable and care just as much for the "elderly and disabled among us" as the party does for the unborn. (DANIEL WALTERS)
Celebration of life to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen on Dec. 30 in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A celebration of life is happening on Dec. 30 in honor of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the four students murdered in November near the University of Idaho. According to family, the event is open to the public. DETAILS:. When: Dec. 30 at 3...
Police investigate couple who travelled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with dead daughter
MITCHELL, S.D. - Police in Airway Heights are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl in September, after her parents were detained in Mitchell, South Dakota. The girl's adoptive mother, 33-year-old Mandie Miller, and Miller's boyfriend, 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov, are being detained for homicide by...
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep them in check.
Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave
SPOKANE, Wash - The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.
2 left lanes of WB I-90 back open near Sprague Avenue after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes. Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays.
Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
