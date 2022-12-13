ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: 2023 dual-threat QB Mensah commits to Tulane

Tulane added a 15th pledge for the 2023 football recruiting cycle and the first quarterback of the bunch Thursday. Darian Mensah from St. Joseph High in Santa Monica, Calif. pledged to the Green Wave. Mensah had earlier expressed a desire to play in the PAC-12 but there’s little doubt Tulane’s...
SANTA MONICA, CA
crescentcitysports.com

Archbishop Shaw moves basketball game because of tornado damage

After sustaining damage from Wednesday’s tornado, Archbishop Shaw has moved its home basketball game on Thursday. The Eagles will face East Iberville at 4:30 p.m. at Brother Martin. No games were played in the metro area Wednesday because the weather threat canceled all after-school activities.
MARRERO, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern Louisiana announces 2023 football schedule

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced its 2023 football schedule in conjunction with the official release of the full Southland Conference slate by the league office Wednesday. The defending Southland Conference champion Lions will open the 2023 season with a Sept. 2 contest at Mississippi...
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern women remain undefeated at home after win vs. Prairie View

HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team improved their record after an 84-57 victory Tuesday night over Prairie View A&M in the University Center. Southeastern (5-3) had a stellar night as they came back after their loss to LSU a few weeks ago and played...
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Four legends to join Allstate Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS – The Allstate Sugar Bowl will introduce four legends as the fifth class of the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame in conjunction with the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on December 31, 2022. The inaugural Hall of Fame class, introduced in 2017, was composed of 16 stars of the annual New Orleans football classic. This year’s class of Hall of Famers includes one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game and three Sugar Bowl MVPs.
TENNESSEE STATE
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane targets offensive lineman John Paul Flores in portal

Tulane is delving into the 2023 transfer portal, beginning to get their ducks in a row and know what areas they want to address. Graduate student John Paul Flores, a native of Fort Worth, is on the Green Wave radar. He has started 25 games thus far during his collegiate career.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders opens in Slidell, with Marrero location coming soon

Small but mighty is the best way to describe Smalls Sliders, a new restaurant serving up cheeseburger sliders all over Louisiana. The concept restaurant was co-founded by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was brought in as an initial investor. The first location was opened in Baton Rouge in 2019 and five others were quick to follow.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Tornado touches down in Marrero; see video

A tornado apparently touched down in the New Orleans metro area on U.S 90 eastbound near K Avenue, according to video retweeted by the National Weather Service New Orleans. A live feed from a Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras in Marrero showed multiple vehicles driving past a funnel cloud illuminated by flashes of lighting at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

West Jefferson High, Marrero Middle School closed Thursday after tornado

West Jefferson High School in Harvey and Louis H. Marrero Middle School will be closed Thursday because of tornado damage, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said. She said Wednesday's tornado blasted a 45-square-block area Harvey and Marrero, and hit Gretna, too, leaving residents with the same “look of shock” that she sees in the faces of hurricane survivors. Sheriff Joe Lopinto III said no one was badly injured.
HARVEY, LA
crescentcitysports.com

EmpowHer Privateers Brunch returns May 12 with Olympic Champion gymnast Christine Van Loo as Keynote Speaker

NEW ORLEANS – University of New Orleans Athletics announces the 2nd Annual EmpowHer Privateers Brunch, being held Friday, May 12, 2023, at the InterContinental New Orleans. The EmpowHer Privateers initiative is in its first year of serving the women student-athletes of the University of New Orleans through providing additional scholarships, mentorship programming, and educational experiences through travel both locally and abroad.
WDSU

WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video

NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy