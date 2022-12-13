Read full article on original website
Related
crescentcitysports.com
Curtis, Catholic, Karr, Destrehan lead list of nationally-ranked Louisiana football schools
Division I select state champion John Curtis Christian and perennial contenders Catholic High and Edna Karr top a list of 18 Louisiana schools in the High School Football America 300 rankings released earlier this week. Curtis (12-2), fresh off extending its Louisiana record for state football titles, moved up 28...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: 2023 dual-threat QB Mensah commits to Tulane
Tulane added a 15th pledge for the 2023 football recruiting cycle and the first quarterback of the bunch Thursday. Darian Mensah from St. Joseph High in Santa Monica, Calif. pledged to the Green Wave. Mensah had earlier expressed a desire to play in the PAC-12 but there’s little doubt Tulane’s...
crescentcitysports.com
Archbishop Shaw moves basketball game because of tornado damage
After sustaining damage from Wednesday’s tornado, Archbishop Shaw has moved its home basketball game on Thursday. The Eagles will face East Iberville at 4:30 p.m. at Brother Martin. No games were played in the metro area Wednesday because the weather threat canceled all after-school activities.
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern Louisiana announces 2023 football schedule
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced its 2023 football schedule in conjunction with the official release of the full Southland Conference slate by the league office Wednesday. The defending Southland Conference champion Lions will open the 2023 season with a Sept. 2 contest at Mississippi...
crescentcitysports.com
Video: Lutcher’s Winfield, St. Martin’s coach Gendusa, unbeaten Destrehan headline 2022 GNO Quarterback Club awards
The 84th Year of the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club concluded Tuesday with the year-end awards luncheon at The Cannery in New Orleans. The Player of the Year is Lutcher quarterback D’Wayne Winfield. A senior and 3-year starter, Winfield had a fantastic season in leading the Bulldogs to the...
NOLA.com
Ali Tullis, Danny Tullis headline All-St. Tammany volleyball team
Once again, St. Tammany Parish schools performed well on the volleyball court. Pope John Paul II brought home the Division IV state runner-up trophy while six area teams made the trip to the Cajundome for the state tournament. Let’s take a look at our Fab Farmers who make up the...
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern women remain undefeated at home after win vs. Prairie View
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team improved their record after an 84-57 victory Tuesday night over Prairie View A&M in the University Center. Southeastern (5-3) had a stellar night as they came back after their loss to LSU a few weeks ago and played...
crescentcitysports.com
Four legends to join Allstate Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame
NEW ORLEANS – The Allstate Sugar Bowl will introduce four legends as the fifth class of the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame in conjunction with the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on December 31, 2022. The inaugural Hall of Fame class, introduced in 2017, was composed of 16 stars of the annual New Orleans football classic. This year’s class of Hall of Famers includes one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game and three Sugar Bowl MVPs.
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane targets offensive lineman John Paul Flores in portal
Tulane is delving into the 2023 transfer portal, beginning to get their ducks in a row and know what areas they want to address. Graduate student John Paul Flores, a native of Fort Worth, is on the Green Wave radar. He has started 25 games thus far during his collegiate career.
NOLA.com
Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders opens in Slidell, with Marrero location coming soon
Small but mighty is the best way to describe Smalls Sliders, a new restaurant serving up cheeseburger sliders all over Louisiana. The concept restaurant was co-founded by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was brought in as an initial investor. The first location was opened in Baton Rouge in 2019 and five others were quick to follow.
canalstreetchronicles.com
Gayle Benson hosts holiday bowling party for Special Olympics Louisiana athletes
On Tuesday, December 6th, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Mrs. Gayle Benson hosted a holiday bowling party at Fulton Alley in New Orleans for 50 Special Olympics Louisiana athletes and their families. The event was a part of Benson’s “2022 Month of Giving” for the holiday season. Several Saints...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Videos show a tornado moving through the New Orleans area, including Gretna
Posts on social media showed video of a tornado that struck Gretna and was moving near downtown New Orleans late Wednesday afternoon. Live footage of the tornado was shown on WDSU-TV after a tornado warning was issued for New Orleans around 3:45 p.m., and it wasn't set to expire until 4:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Tornado touches down in Marrero; see video
A tornado apparently touched down in the New Orleans metro area on U.S 90 eastbound near K Avenue, according to video retweeted by the National Weather Service New Orleans. A live feed from a Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras in Marrero showed multiple vehicles driving past a funnel cloud illuminated by flashes of lighting at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
NOLA.com
Here's which New Orleans metro schools are closing due to bad weather
Several schools in the New Orleans metro are closing Wednesday or are closing early due to a severe weather threat. Several city, state and government offices are closed as well. The worst of the severe weather is expected to reach New Orleans metro toward the middle of the day and...
Top 9 Places to Get a Great Po'boy in Louisiana
Here are 9 of the best places in Louisiana to get a great Poboy.
NOLA.com
West Jefferson High, Marrero Middle School closed Thursday after tornado
West Jefferson High School in Harvey and Louis H. Marrero Middle School will be closed Thursday because of tornado damage, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said. She said Wednesday's tornado blasted a 45-square-block area Harvey and Marrero, and hit Gretna, too, leaving residents with the same “look of shock” that she sees in the faces of hurricane survivors. Sheriff Joe Lopinto III said no one was badly injured.
NOLA.com
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
The deadly storms that slammed into Louisiana spawned at least two tornadoes in the New Orleans area on Wednesday, killing one person in St. Charles Parish, destroying homes in Gretna and landing a blow to the same part of Arabi where another tornado tore through less than a year ago.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
crescentcitysports.com
EmpowHer Privateers Brunch returns May 12 with Olympic Champion gymnast Christine Van Loo as Keynote Speaker
NEW ORLEANS – University of New Orleans Athletics announces the 2nd Annual EmpowHer Privateers Brunch, being held Friday, May 12, 2023, at the InterContinental New Orleans. The EmpowHer Privateers initiative is in its first year of serving the women student-athletes of the University of New Orleans through providing additional scholarships, mentorship programming, and educational experiences through travel both locally and abroad.
WDSU
WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video
NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
Comments / 0