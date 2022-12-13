NEW ORLEANS – The Allstate Sugar Bowl will introduce four legends as the fifth class of the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame in conjunction with the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on December 31, 2022. The inaugural Hall of Fame class, introduced in 2017, was composed of 16 stars of the annual New Orleans football classic. This year’s class of Hall of Famers includes one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game and three Sugar Bowl MVPs.

