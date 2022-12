A game that was supposed to be a barometer test turned into a fourth quarter party. Memphis Grizzlies starters sat on the bench as the lead grew to 50 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in front of a sellout FedExForum crowd on Thursday night. The energy started to die down with the result all but decided, until a wave broke out through the arena about halfway through the fourth quarter. ...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO