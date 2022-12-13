Carson was recently brought in to us as a stray. He is friendly, playful, and so darn cute! He doesn’t mind being a lap dog which is funny for a hound dog, and he is also picky about his food. Carson does have a distinct beagle bark. He seems to get along with other dogs, but we would do a meet and greet if there are other dogs in the home. If this super sweet, one-of-kind boy looks like the right fit for you, apply today! Visit Carson at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO