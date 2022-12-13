Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Sausage & Black Bean Pasta
1 – 4.4 oz. package jalapeno jack pasta mix. -Prepare the pasta mix according to the package directions. -Stir in sausage and black beans; heat through. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreJeffersonPA.com readers, send it to [email protected] with the subject: Jefferson County Recipe of the Day.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Walnut Bar
-In a large bowl, combine flours, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and baking soda. -In another bowl, combine egg, oil, applesauce, and honey. -Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in walnuts. -Spread batter into a 13×9-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 15-20 minutes (or until a toothpick...
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Polly
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Polly. Polly is a senior female Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Polly is friendly, smart, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray. To schedule an appointment...
WEATHER ALERT: Ice Storm Warning Issued for Jefferson County – Significant Icing Expected.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Significant icing is expected with snow accumulation of up to two inches.ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the...
Here’s how to score free coffee at Sheetz for the holidays
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and Sheetz is adding to it by letting you score free coffee all December. That’s right! Sheetz announced the return of its holiday coffee program and is offering customers one free self-serve coffee or Cup’occino every week in December. The offer extends […]
Robin’s Home Thrift Shop Celebrating Grand Opening
Those looking for good deals to support a worthy local cause are invited to an event later this week. The Grand Opening Celebration for Robin’s Home Thrift Store and Donation Center in Butler will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the...
SPONSORED: McMillen’s Flooring & Carpet Outlet Offers Custom Area Rugs With Binding
You don’t need to order your rug from a big box store— McMillen’s has exactly what you need so you can see, touch, and feel the carpet to make sure it’s the right choice for your space. Do you have someone on your list who is...
Dry through Wednesday; wintry mix coming Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Partly cloudy and quiet tonight then clouds will gradually increase through the day tomorrow, but it will be dry all day. Precipitation will arrive after midnight/pre-dawn Thursday. Locally, it looks like a chilly rain. North of Butler, Kittanning, Indiana and in the Laurels is where some freezing rain is possible. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette Counties and Indiana County from 10pm Wednesday to 10pm Thursday.
Police: Man Awaiting Birth of Child Drinks Pint of Vodka, Two Bottles of Wine, and Two Beers; Causes Disturbance at Hospital
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of getting drunk and causing a disturbance at UPMC Northwest while awaiting the birth of his child. Franklin-based State said the incident happened on December 9 around 10:37 a.m. when 42-year-old Jason Bonner, of Clarion arrived at UPMC Northwest with his girlfriend in preparation for the birth of their child.
Three Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Oil City Senior Living Apartment Fire
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— Three people were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that started in a first-floor apartment at Luther Place, a senior living apartment building in Oil City. Photo above: Remnants of the bed that was on fire in apartment 103 are still on the ground...
SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight – Kimberly Himes
Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Kimberly Himes. Kim has been part of the Beverage-Air team since 2018 and is currently in the Top Wirer...
Jefferson County Historical Society Approved for State Historical Marker
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – The Jefferson County Historical Society (JCHS) has been approved for a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). (PHOTO: The Little Wonder, a replication of the original logging locomotive that ran in the Callen Run area, often appears at lumber-related events...
Pet of the Day 12/14/22
Carson was recently brought in to us as a stray. He is friendly, playful, and so darn cute! He doesn’t mind being a lap dog which is funny for a hound dog, and he is also picky about his food. Carson does have a distinct beagle bark. He seems to get along with other dogs, but we would do a meet and greet if there are other dogs in the home. If this super sweet, one-of-kind boy looks like the right fit for you, apply today! Visit Carson at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM Thursday through 7 AM Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting at 1 AM tonight for McKean, Elk, and Warren Counties. Wintry mix will begin during the predawn hours and increase in intensity through Thursday morning. Projections call for 1-3 inches of snow and sleet with gusty winds of up to 40 miles per hour. Slippery road conditions are to expected.
OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY
Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
PUNXSUTAWNEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIAL ARRESTED
An official with the Punxsutawney Area School District is in legal trouble again after reports say he was arrested for the third time in the last four months. Reports say 45-year-old Paul Hetrick, the co-principal for the high school, was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order earlier this month, marking the second time he violated the order. The first was in October.
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. TWO-HOUR DELAY. Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District. Brookville Head Start 1. Brookville Head Start 2.
Bald eagle shot dies during surgery; Authorities searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (TND) — A bald eagle that was injured from a suspected gunshot wound has died, according to wildlife officials in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the organization is "heartbroken" the adult male eagle passed away during surgery. He made it through his initial surgery...
Elderly man loses his life in Cameron County fire, state police report
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out Monday in Shippen Township took the life of a 91-year-old Emporium man. On Dec. 12 close to 8 p.m., a fire broke out at a home along Beechwood Road. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit and the Emporium Fire Department chiefs determined the fire […]
Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home
A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
