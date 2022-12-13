Check out these lifestyle shops and gourmet grocers for Japanese pantry staples including miso, dashi, soy sauce and more. Some of the best souvenirs and gifts you can buy in Tokyo are the amazing Japanese foodstuff. From cookies and confectionery to rice and condiments such as miso, ponzu and yuzu kosho, you really can’t go wrong with something delicious to remind you of all the great food you ate in Japan.

2 DAYS AGO