Read full article on original website
Related
China has far surpassed the US as an economic player in Africa. Can Biden change that?
African leaders came to President Biden's summit to gauge Washington’s seriousness in becoming a more reliable partner than it’s been in the past.
Time Out Global
6 Tokyo ramen restaurants ranked in Japan Best Ramen Awards 2022
Japan has an abundance of ramen shops, all offering varying tastes. Some have a simple shio (salt) or shoyu (soy sauce) broth, while others have more complex flavours using a mixture of chicken, pork and seafood stock. You can’t go wrong with our list of the best ramen in the...
Time Out Global
Japan will resume its domestic travel discount from January 10 2023
Back in October, Japan introduced a nationwide travel subsidy programme for residents, with big discounts on transport and accommodation. The current edition of the National Travel Discount Programme is available across almost all prefectures until December 28 2022, with discounts of up to 40 percent on transport and accommodation. Now,...
Time Out Global
8 best shops to buy Japanese foodstuff and condiments in Tokyo
Check out these lifestyle shops and gourmet grocers for Japanese pantry staples including miso, dashi, soy sauce and more. Some of the best souvenirs and gifts you can buy in Tokyo are the amazing Japanese foodstuff. From cookies and confectionery to rice and condiments such as miso, ponzu and yuzu kosho, you really can’t go wrong with something delicious to remind you of all the great food you ate in Japan.
Comments / 0