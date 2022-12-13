ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

KIMA TV

Caton Landfill has permit suspended after Sunday fire

NACHES-- After a series of fires, a landfill near Naches has had their permit to operate suspended. The Yakima Health District suspended the permit at Caton Landfill north of Naches after wood in the landfill caught fire on Sunday night and had to be put out with three thousand yards of dirt.
NACHES, WA
KIMA TV

Astria Toppenish Hospital to close Family Maternity Center in January

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- Astria Toppenish Hospital (ATH) will no longer offer labor and delivery services in Toppenish starting Jan. 14, 2023 at midnight. “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of the Family Maternity Center at Astria Toppenish Hospital,” said Cathy Bambrick, ATH Administrator. “We performed herculean efforts to sustain our beloved maternity center, but unfortunately, due to rising costs, labor shortages, and a significant reduction in Medicaid reimbursement, we’re unable to keep it open.”
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima City Council votes against paying for a regional crime lab

Yakima City Council members are not on board with supporting the Regional Crime Lab. A motion was made to have city staff bring back a contract that included the city attorney's changes for a one year agreement with the crime lab, but the motion failed with a 4-3 vote. Some...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘These children need you’: Yakima County courts need volunteer child advocates

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. —  Yakima County is struggling with a shortage of guardian ad litems, the advocates responsible for representing the interests of children in court proceedings. “We are the voice for the child in court,” said Teresa Davis, guardian ad litem and program coordinator with the Yakima County Child Advocate Program. “We report directly to the judge or the...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Suspect arrested for White Swan murder

WHITE SWAN -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect accused of murdering a man in White Swan. 38-year-old Julius Kurt Hill II was found stabbed to death on the 200 block of 2nd Street in White Swan Oct. 7 in White Swan. Detectives say they worked with...
WHITE SWAN, WA
KIMA TV

State patrol reports 43 crashes over the weekend in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY--Several inches of snow falling in the Valley and freezing ice led to drivers losing control and some crashing along the highway with state patrol reporting 43 crashes in Yakima County between Friday and Sunday evening. Fortunately, these crashes were not severe and there were no reported fatalities. State...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Police searching for two teen sister runaways

The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Jezirae Mares and her sister, 13-year-old Gloriana Mares. According to police, they were last seen in the area of the Lodges on 72nd avenue. If you have any information on their whereabouts police say please call 911...
Yakima Herald Republic

Man sentenced to 80 years for 2018 brutal Yakima home-invasion rape

A Gleed man convicted of brutally raping a 12-year-old girl in 2018 will have to spend at least 80 years in prison. Daniel John Arnold, 34, was sentenced Monday to an indeterminate sentence of 80 years to life in connection with the Jan. 23, 2018, home-invasion attack near South 32nd Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.
YAKIMA, WA

