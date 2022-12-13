Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
The Regional Crime Lab will go on, despite lack of support from the City of Yakima
“It really won't be impacted.” says Vicki Baker, Deputy Director of the Yakima Valley of Conference of Governments. Efforts to create a Regional Crime Lab in the Yakima Valley are moving forward, despite leaders with the City of Yakima deciding they do not want to pay to support it and be able to use it’s services.
KIMA TV
Caton Landfill has permit suspended after Sunday fire
NACHES-- After a series of fires, a landfill near Naches has had their permit to operate suspended. The Yakima Health District suspended the permit at Caton Landfill north of Naches after wood in the landfill caught fire on Sunday night and had to be put out with three thousand yards of dirt.
KIMA TV
Astria Toppenish Hospital to close Family Maternity Center in January
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- Astria Toppenish Hospital (ATH) will no longer offer labor and delivery services in Toppenish starting Jan. 14, 2023 at midnight. “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of the Family Maternity Center at Astria Toppenish Hospital,” said Cathy Bambrick, ATH Administrator. “We performed herculean efforts to sustain our beloved maternity center, but unfortunately, due to rising costs, labor shortages, and a significant reduction in Medicaid reimbursement, we’re unable to keep it open.”
KIMA TV
Yakima City Council votes against paying for a regional crime lab
Yakima City Council members are not on board with supporting the Regional Crime Lab. A motion was made to have city staff bring back a contract that included the city attorney's changes for a one year agreement with the crime lab, but the motion failed with a 4-3 vote. Some...
KIMA TV
"We have a runaway weekly": more than 200 teen runaways across the Valley this year
“We have a runaway weekly or every other week," said Jacob Lancaster, Lieutenant with the Yakima Police Department. According to the Yakima Police Department, in this year alone there have been over 200 teenage runaways, the youngest just being 12 years old. Officers tell us often times teens experience conflict...
KIMA TV
"It's an anomaly": Wapato faces the highest rate of homicides in the county this year
WAPATO -- The City of Wapato has had murder after murder this year. Per capita, it could be among the most dangerous cities in the country. "I remember years past where we've had quite a few, but I don't think we've had this many in a long time," Wapato Police Chief Nolan Wentz said.
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
KIMA TV
Firefighters light up the streets of West Valley with their decked-out fire truck
YAKIMA, Wash.-- A fire truck decked out in holiday lights and decorations is making its way through the West Valley, spreading holiday cheer to locals. The West Valley Firefighters Association started driving the lighted fire engine down the streets of West Valley neighborhoods earlier this month. They say to follow...
KIMA TV
White Swan victim's family: "arrest is bittersweet," says another involved is still free
WHITE SWAN-- A man behind bars and charged with a White Swan murder. The Yakima County Sheriff's department took 21-year-old Jerid Winters into custody on Monday night for the murder of Julius. The Sheriff's department found and arrested Winter's here in White Swan and they tell me that he was...
Authorities make arrest in White Swan fatal stabbing
WHITE SWAN, Wash. – The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Yakama Nation Officers have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for a fatal stabbing that happened back in October of this year. Jerid Winters, 21, of White Swan, is facing charges in the killing of Julius Hill II, 38, of Wapato. Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office...
3 People Injured in A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82. According to the police, a 1998 Toyota 4Runner was heading east on the interstate when the driver lost control of the car. It spun out of the road and rolled into the median.
‘These children need you’: Yakima County courts need volunteer child advocates
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County is struggling with a shortage of guardian ad litems, the advocates responsible for representing the interests of children in court proceedings. “We are the voice for the child in court,” said Teresa Davis, guardian ad litem and program coordinator with the Yakima County Child Advocate Program. “We report directly to the judge or the...
KIMA TV
Suspect arrested for White Swan murder
WHITE SWAN -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect accused of murdering a man in White Swan. 38-year-old Julius Kurt Hill II was found stabbed to death on the 200 block of 2nd Street in White Swan Oct. 7 in White Swan. Detectives say they worked with...
KIMA TV
Yakima Police Department cracking down on retail thefts, making more than 20 arrests
Retail thefts are rising across the Valley and now that we're in the holiday season, Yakima Police Department says they're only expecting more thefts. YPD tells us shoplifting is up by 25 percent compared to last year, saying that nearly every day they get calls from retail stores about stolen merchandise.
KIMA TV
State patrol reports 43 crashes over the weekend in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY--Several inches of snow falling in the Valley and freezing ice led to drivers losing control and some crashing along the highway with state patrol reporting 43 crashes in Yakima County between Friday and Sunday evening. Fortunately, these crashes were not severe and there were no reported fatalities. State...
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
KIMA TV
Yakima Police searching for two teen sister runaways
The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Jezirae Mares and her sister, 13-year-old Gloriana Mares. According to police, they were last seen in the area of the Lodges on 72nd avenue. If you have any information on their whereabouts police say please call 911...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man sentenced to 80 years for 2018 brutal Yakima home-invasion rape
A Gleed man convicted of brutally raping a 12-year-old girl in 2018 will have to spend at least 80 years in prison. Daniel John Arnold, 34, was sentenced Monday to an indeterminate sentence of 80 years to life in connection with the Jan. 23, 2018, home-invasion attack near South 32nd Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.
KIMA TV
Puppies of the Week: A litter of tri-color Terrier mixes are ready for adoption
YAKIMA – So cute, so crazy, so many!. This week, there’s enough adoptable pets of the week to form a puppy basketball team. This litter of terrier mixes came to the Yakima Humane Society as part of their My Last Litter program. The Yakima Humane Society spays the...
Washington State’s Most Pet Friendly Airbnb Is Two Hours From Tri-Cities
Where Is The Most Pet-Friendly Airbnb In Washington State?. We've got three dogs and finding places that will take our pets when we travel can be challenging. One Washington State Airbnb was recently voted most pet-friendly and it's worth taking a peek inside. If you've been looking for a pet-friendly...
Comments / 0