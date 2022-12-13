Gonzaga responds after sluggish opening half, pulls away from Northern Illinois for 88-67 win

Read full article on original website
Race Plays Big Role in Whether Kids Learn to Swim
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black children and teens drown in swimming pools at rates seven times higher than white children, but a new survey suggests that special swimming programs could make a difference and help save lives. The survey, from the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's...
Police investigate couple who travelled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with dead daughter
MITCHELL, S.D. - Police in Airway Heights are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl in September, after her parents were detained in Mitchell, South Dakota. The girl's adoptive mother, 33-year-old Mandie Miller, and Miller's boyfriend, 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov, are being detained for homicide by...
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court
Reporter for Lincoln County Record-Times Drew Lawson tweeted video of Charles Bergman, 54, entering the Lincoln County Court for his first appearance. The Moses Lake man is accused of killing his wife earlier this year.
